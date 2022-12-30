ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Man, 34, found fatally shot in the Bronx, gunman at large

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JjzO9_0jyeJIwz00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Bronx on Thursday, authorities said.

Just before 5 p.m. , police responded to a 911 call of a man shot in the vicinity of East 167 Street and Park Avenue in Morrisania.

Upon arrival, officers observed Aboubacar Toure with a gunshot wound to the hip.

EMS transported Toure, a Harlem resident, to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Armed moped rider sought in 10 Bronx robberies: police

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A moped rider is sought in a string of Bronx robberies that began over the summer, police said Monday. The suspect allegedly targeted food tucks and check-cashing locations throughout the borough, according to the NYPD. The suspect was armed in several of the following incidents, police said: The suspect struck two […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Driver hits man fleeing gunfire near Brooklyn house party: police

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man running away from gunfire near an East Flatbush house party early Monday was struck and injured by a driver, who may have also been fleeing the shots, according to authorities. The chaotic chain of events began when shots rang out near the gathering on Remsen Avenue near Rutland […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

17-Year-Old Shot and Killed inside Flatbush Apartment Building

The NYPD is investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed inside an apartment building in Brooklyn on Friday. According to authorities, police responded to a 9-1-1 call just before 9 p.m. of a man shot inside an apartment building on Caton Avenue near Bedford Avenue in […] Click here to view original web page at www.fox5ny.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Bronx man stabbed to death in NYC's 1st homicide of 2023

NEW YORK - New York City marked its first homicide of 2023 only a few hours into the new year. A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death outside an apartment building in Claremont Village, the Bronx. Friends and family gathered Monday to remember Sergio Garcia, better known as "Bito," releasing balloons at a vigil. Many there played basketball with Garcia in the Dominican Republic and in the city, where they became more like family."He was like a brother to me. He was like an older brother, you know, always joking around," friend Rodolfo Peguero said."A really good father and really nice person,"...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bouncer, 61, fatally punched outside Chelsea bar: police

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer died after he got into a fight with a man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday. The suspect and the victim, Duane Patterson, came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Man, 63, stabbed to death on Bronx street in NYC’s first homicide of 2023, woman wounded

A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death and a woman wounded in a Bronx street fight early Sunday in the city’s first recorded homicide of the new year, cops said. The duo were knifed during a fight with the killer in front of an apartment building on College Ave. near E. 170th St. in Claremont about 3:50 a.m., police said. The mortally wounded man, stabbed in the chest, and the surviving ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed to death, woman wounded in Bronx attack: police

CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed and a woman wounded in an attack early Sunday on a Claremont street, according to authorities. Police were called after the man, 63, and woman, 38, arrived at an area emergency room by private means shortly before 3:55 a.m., each with stab wounds, officials said. […]
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, David Lindsay, 38, Arrested

On Saturday, December 31, 20222, at 0123 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 109th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. David Lindsay. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. driving while intoxicated;. driving while ability impaired by alcohol;. stopping / parking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Parents located after young girl found alone on Bronx street

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have located the parents of a young girl found wandering a Soundview street alone on New Year’s Eve, authorities said Sunday afternoon. The girl, believed to be between 4- and 6-years-old, was spotted walking by herself on Leland Avenue near Gleason Avenue around 6:25 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

17-year-old Brooklyn teen ID’d as NYC shooting victim: cops

A teenager shot to death inside his Brooklyn apartment building has been identified as Darius Roache, police said on Saturday. The 17-year-old was fatally wounded in the torso inside 2201 Caton Ave. in Flatbush at around 8:55 p.m. Friday, according to the NYPD. The incident was the latest act of gun violence to victimize the city’s youth. Police responded to a 911 call of a male shot inside the building and found Roache, who lived on the second floor, laying in the staircase landing between the first and second floors, “unconscious and unresponsive,” cops said. EMS transported Roache to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy