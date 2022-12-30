Man, 34, found fatally shot in the Bronx, gunman at large

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Bronx on Thursday, authorities said.

Just before 5 p.m. , police responded to a 911 call of a man shot in the vicinity of East 167 Street and Park Avenue in Morrisania.

Upon arrival, officers observed Aboubacar Toure with a gunshot wound to the hip.

EMS transported Toure, a Harlem resident, to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing.