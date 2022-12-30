Rutland City Police warn of increase in car thefts

RUTLAND, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — A spokesperson for Rutland City Police said the number of cars stolen around the city has skyrocketed in recent weeks. In a social media statement, they said, “in nearly all incidents, the vehicles are left unlocked, and the keys are left in the vehicle and easily accessible.”

In light of this, the police department stressed the importance of locking vehicles, not leaving keys in unlocked vehicles, and not leaving valuables in unlocked vehicles that have the keys in them. It is also a good idea to avoid leaving cars running unattended, police said.

There are no specific areas in the city where vehicle thefts are more common. If you see suspicious activity, especially near parked cars, you are asked to call detectives at (802) 773-1820 .

