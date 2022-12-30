ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

Rutland City Police warn of increase in car thefts

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EdgoD_0jyeHaiN00

RUTLAND, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — A spokesperson for Rutland City Police said the number of cars stolen around the city has skyrocketed in recent weeks. In a social media statement, they said, “in nearly all incidents, the vehicles are left unlocked, and the keys are left in the vehicle and easily accessible.”

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

In light of this, the police department stressed the importance of locking vehicles, not leaving keys in unlocked vehicles, and not leaving valuables in unlocked vehicles that have the keys in them. It is also a good idea to avoid leaving cars running unattended, police said.

There are no specific areas in the city where vehicle thefts are more common. If you see suspicious activity, especially near parked cars, you are asked to call detectives at (802) 773-1820 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Traffic stop results in drug arrest for Wilton man

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Wilton man was arrested on December 29, 2022, in Malta following a traffic stop. Anthony Rivera, 38, faces multiple charges. Around 11:40 p.m. on December 29, 2022, police pulled over a car on State Route 9 in Malta for traffic and vehicle violations. Police say Rivera was the passenger of the car. Police say their investigation found Rivera to be in possession of drugs. The driver of the car was issued tickets for traffic and vehicle violations and was released on the scene.
MALTA, NY
newportdispatch.com

Driver clocked doing 113 mph on I-91 in Westminster

WESTMINSTER — A 41-year-old man from Plainfield was cited for excessive speeding in Westminster on Saturday. Police say they observed a vehicle via radar traveling 113 miles-per-hour in a 65 miles-per-hour zone while on I-91 at around 1:30 p.m. Police initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified...
WESTMINSTER, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Route 9 motel scene of pre-New Year's Eve assault

LAKE GEORGE | A 35-year-old Lake George man is now facing multiple charges related to an incident that reportedly took place at a Lake George motel Saturday afternoon. At about 1:03 p.m. Dec. 31, Warren County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an assault at the Travel Lodge on Route 9. Authorities quickly determined that Nicholas S. Harris had allegedly struck another person several times with a metal chair and also choked them during the altercation.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
newportdispatch.com

Barnard General Store burglarized

BARNARD — Police are investigating a burglary that occurred in Barnard early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of an alarm activation at the Barnard General Store at around 3:30 a.m. The store is located on Route 12. Police say that someone forcibly entered the establishment. Items taken...
BARNARD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police: Domestic call leads to DUI in Bristol

BRISTOL — A 40-year-old man was arrested for DUI in Bristol yesterday. Authorities were notified of a domestic disturbance at a home on Hunt Farm Road at around 7:50 p.m. Police say that Allan Ayala, of Bristol, had operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Ayala was...
BRISTOL, VT
newportdispatch.com

Newport, New Hampshire woman charged as “drug enterprise leader”

NEWPORT — A 39-year-old woman is facing multiple charges following an investigation in Newport, New Hampshire that concluded last week. In November and December, authorities say they conducted a joint investigation into the distribution of controlled substances in the town and surrounding Sullivan County area. The investigation culminated in...
NEWPORT, NH
VTDigger

Some charges dropped in wild episode at airport

Prosecutors have significantly narrowed charges against two individuals who were originally accused of abducting a woman and stealing a backpack containing tens of thousands of dollars in cash in broad daylight at the Lebanon Municipal Airport last summer. Read the story on VTDigger here: Some charges dropped in wild episode at airport.
LEBANON, NH
newportdispatch.com

Police: DUI charges following crash in Jericho

JERICHO — A 31-year-old man from Barre was arrested for DUI following a crash in Jericho early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 15, by Packard Road, at around 12:10 a.m. The driver was identified as Isaiah Velasquez. Police say they observed indicators of impairment...
JERICHO, VT
WNYT

Man arrested for DWI after striking utility pole

Warren County is reporting a DWI in the town of Warrensburg Saturday night. Police were dispatched at around 11:25 p.m. just before the new year to Library Avenue and discovered a 2019 Jeep that had struck a utility pole. 48-year-old William Parker of Warrensburg was arrested for driving under the...
WARRENSBURG, NY
newportdispatch.com

DUI charges following two-vehicle crash on I-89 in Middlesex

MIDDLESEX — A 31-year-old woman from Wolcott was arrested for DUI following a crash in Middlesex yesterday. The two-vehicle crash took place on I-89 north at around 1:00 p.m. Police identified the driver as Chelsea Giroux. Giroux was transported by rescue to Central Vermont Medical Center as a precaution.
MIDDLESEX, VT
WCAX

Vt. police investigate one of their own after evidence goes missing

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state trooper is under investigation after several items went missing from the evidence room at the barracks in Williston. Court paperwork shows state police searched the trooper’s home and car, and that the trooper denied any involvement. Police affidavits in the case allege...
WILLISTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Convicted murderer from St. Johnsbury dies at Springfield Hospital

SPRINGFIELD — A 74-year-old man who was incarcerated at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield has died. Henry Butson, originally from St. Johnsbury, was brought by ambulance from the facility to Springfield Hospital at about 6:00 a.m. Sunday. Police say Butson experienced difficulty breathing and other medical problems. He...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Six more arrests in conspiracy investigation

Newport, NH – Six more arrests related to alleged drug sales, robberies, and identity theft have been made in an investigation that took place over a month ago by the Newport Police Department. The additional suspects range from age 18 to 46. Five are from New Hampshire, the sixth...
NEWPORT, NH
thevillagesun.com

Burglar walked in through open front doors

BY THE VILLAGE SUN | Greenwich Village residents who left their apartment front doors unlocked recently got burned by a couple of burglaries. Police say the same suspect was behind both incidents. Cops said that on Wed., Nov. 9, around just before 4 p.m., a man entered a residential apartment...
GREENWICH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

46K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy