Ithaca, MI

WLNS

Lansing police start off 2023 with drunk driving, gun arrest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Night shift officers with the Lansing Police Department kicked off the new year by arresting a suspected drunk driver. A Facebook post from the department said that officers also found a gun in the driver’s possession. The driver was arrested and is facing charges...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Police: Victim identified in first murder of the year

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives with the Saginaw Police Department are looking for a suspect in a shooting that resulted in one teen’s death. Officers said the shooting happened in the Marathon gas station parking on East Holland Avenue after getting reports of shots fired. Shortly after, a car...
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

Building on Michigan Avenue shot at on New Year’s

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Gunshots were fired at a building on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street. On Sunday, Lansing Township Police announced that employees of the Peoples Kitchen said that an unknown person or group of people came to the area and fired guns at the building and parking lot. This comes after one person died and another was left in critical condition after a shooting in a recording studio in the same building Saturday night.
LANSING, MI
wsgw.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Saginaw Crash

A pedistrian was struck and killed in Saginaw last Friday. Saginaw County Central dispatch reported the crash on Gratiot near Woodbridge. According to police, the driver was cooperating in the investigation, which is ongoing. The pedestrian has not been identified at this time.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Woman dies in what police believe was alcohol-related crash New Year’s Day on I-94

A 42-year-old Lansing woman died in a crash police believe was alcohol-related early New Year’s Day on eastbound I-94 in Parma Township, west of Jackson. The woman was heading east before dawn Sunday, Jan. 1, and took the exit ramp onto Eaton Rapids Road, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported in a Monday news release. The vehicle she was driving left the road and overturned, according to the sheriff’s office.
PARMA, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Curious Building in (and the town of) Brohman, Michigan

Brohman sits in Newaygo County and became an official community when a post office began operating in 1882. The community was founded by Otia Dingman, who opened a hotel and hired Jared Dingman to run the post office. The post office was originally called “Otia,” changed to “Dingman” in 1883, and back to “Otia” in 1885. It wasn't until 1920 when the town was officially called “Brohman”.
BROHMAN, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Man Arraigned Following Isabella County Drug Bust

(source: Isabella County Sheriff's Department) A Saginaw man is charged with multiple felonies following a drug arrest earlier this month in Isabella County. 42-year-old Jonathan Tillman was charged Tuesday with intent to deliver less than 50 grams of narcotics, possession narcotics, using a computer to commit a crime and possession of a dangerous weapon. He was arrested December 16 at the Days Inn on Pickard Road in Mt. Pleasant where police found drugs and paraphenalia. Police also searched his phone and allegedly found references to drug deals.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake

A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

One man dead after shooting in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting on Michigan Avenue. At 3:07 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, police responded to Michigan Avenue outside The People’s Kitchen in Lansing Township. Police said that two people were shot in a recording studio inside the building on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street.
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Person struck, killed on Gratiot Road in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - On Friday evening, a person in Saginaw was struck and killed by a vehicle on Gratiot near Woodbridge, police said. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities, said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. Police were still investigating the scene as of 6:30 p.m. on...
SAGINAW, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Man charged with dealing drugs from MP hotel room

A Saginaw man, Johnathon J. Tillman, 42, is looking at a lengthy prison sentence if he is found guilty of dealing drugs from a hotel room in Mt. Pleasant. He was arrested in the early morning hours on December 16, when officers from MINT (The Mid-Michigan Investigation Narcotics Team) and from the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police raided his hotel room at the Days Inn on East Pickard Road in the City.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WNEM

Man sentenced for emptying septic waste in farm fields

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The owner of a Saginaw County septic hauler was sentenced for unlawfully applying septic waste to farm fields. On Dec. 9, 2020, staff with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy received reports from the Saginaw County Health Department about a septic hauler emptying septage waste to farm fields, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

