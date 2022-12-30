Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Alcohol ‘appears’ to be factor in deadly crash
The woman died from her injuries at the crash site.
WLNS
Lansing police start off 2023 with drunk driving, gun arrest
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Night shift officers with the Lansing Police Department kicked off the new year by arresting a suspected drunk driver. A Facebook post from the department said that officers also found a gun in the driver’s possession. The driver was arrested and is facing charges...
WNEM
Police: Victim identified in first murder of the year
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives with the Saginaw Police Department are looking for a suspect in a shooting that resulted in one teen’s death. Officers said the shooting happened in the Marathon gas station parking on East Holland Avenue after getting reports of shots fired. Shortly after, a car...
1 killed, 1 injured in Lansing Township shooting
Officials with Lansing twp. reported that the shootings "do not appear to be random nor is it believed that there is an on-going threat to the general public."
WILX-TV
Building on Michigan Avenue shot at on New Year’s
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Gunshots were fired at a building on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street. On Sunday, Lansing Township Police announced that employees of the Peoples Kitchen said that an unknown person or group of people came to the area and fired guns at the building and parking lot. This comes after one person died and another was left in critical condition after a shooting in a recording studio in the same building Saturday night.
wsgw.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Saginaw Crash
A pedistrian was struck and killed in Saginaw last Friday. Saginaw County Central dispatch reported the crash on Gratiot near Woodbridge. According to police, the driver was cooperating in the investigation, which is ongoing. The pedestrian has not been identified at this time.
Woman dies in what police believe was alcohol-related crash New Year’s Day on I-94
A 42-year-old Lansing woman died in a crash police believe was alcohol-related early New Year’s Day on eastbound I-94 in Parma Township, west of Jackson. The woman was heading east before dawn Sunday, Jan. 1, and took the exit ramp onto Eaton Rapids Road, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported in a Monday news release. The vehicle she was driving left the road and overturned, according to the sheriff’s office.
GRPD: 16-year-old was the victim of first Grand Rapids shooting of the new year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting in Grand Rapids in the early hours of New Year's Day, the Police Department says. The shooting happened near the intersection of Blaine Avenue SE and Boston Street SE just after midnight, officials say. Police were initially called...
‘Dangerous stretch’: 2 killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville
Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in Oakfield Township.
State police arrest teenager on firearms charges after traffic stop
Just a little past midnight, Michigan State Police Lansing Post troopers stopped a car at the intersection of Waverly Road and Jolly Road in Delta Township.
The Curious Building in (and the town of) Brohman, Michigan
Brohman sits in Newaygo County and became an official community when a post office began operating in 1882. The community was founded by Otia Dingman, who opened a hotel and hired Jared Dingman to run the post office. The post office was originally called “Otia,” changed to “Dingman” in 1883, and back to “Otia” in 1885. It wasn't until 1920 when the town was officially called “Brohman”.
wsgw.com
Saginaw Man Arraigned Following Isabella County Drug Bust
(source: Isabella County Sheriff's Department) A Saginaw man is charged with multiple felonies following a drug arrest earlier this month in Isabella County. 42-year-old Jonathan Tillman was charged Tuesday with intent to deliver less than 50 grams of narcotics, possession narcotics, using a computer to commit a crime and possession of a dangerous weapon. He was arrested December 16 at the Days Inn on Pickard Road in Mt. Pleasant where police found drugs and paraphenalia. Police also searched his phone and allegedly found references to drug deals.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake
A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
WILX-TV
One man dead after shooting in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting on Michigan Avenue. At 3:07 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, police responded to Michigan Avenue outside The People’s Kitchen in Lansing Township. Police said that two people were shot in a recording studio inside the building on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street.
WNEM
Person struck, killed on Gratiot Road in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - On Friday evening, a person in Saginaw was struck and killed by a vehicle on Gratiot near Woodbridge, police said. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities, said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. Police were still investigating the scene as of 6:30 p.m. on...
Whitmer Grants Clemency to Genesee County Man That Scared Woman to Death in 1984
A Genesee County man was granted clemency after serving 38 years behind bars for felony murder. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer granted John E. Aslin clemency a few days before Christmas. Aslin was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of Parole on December 27, 1984. According to MLive, Aslin was...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Man charged with dealing drugs from MP hotel room
A Saginaw man, Johnathon J. Tillman, 42, is looking at a lengthy prison sentence if he is found guilty of dealing drugs from a hotel room in Mt. Pleasant. He was arrested in the early morning hours on December 16, when officers from MINT (The Mid-Michigan Investigation Narcotics Team) and from the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police raided his hotel room at the Days Inn on East Pickard Road in the City.
thumbwind.com
Michigan Walleye Season Change On Saginaw River & Saginaw Bay Starts Today
Effective January 1, 2023, the Michigan walleye season will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties from the mouth of the river upstream to the West Center Street (Douglas G. Schenk) Bridge. Table of Contents. Walleye Season Changes on Lower Saginaw River. Walleye Season...
Police looking for suspect responsible for Lansing shooting
The woman sustained two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and was taken to a local hospital.
WNEM
Man sentenced for emptying septic waste in farm fields
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The owner of a Saginaw County septic hauler was sentenced for unlawfully applying septic waste to farm fields. On Dec. 9, 2020, staff with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy received reports from the Saginaw County Health Department about a septic hauler emptying septage waste to farm fields, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said.
