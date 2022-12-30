It is unusual, but not unheard of, for a Nebraska county to pick up stakes and move. Pierce County, for example, was created, disappeared and was later resurrected miles from its original site. The same is true of Clay County, which, until July of 1864, existed as a square entity between Lancaster and Gage counties but disappeared as it was divided in half, split between its north and south neighbors.

