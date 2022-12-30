Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Update to Waze ends a "horror story" that gave some Waze users the creeps
Earlier this month we told you that Google had started to combine the Google Maps and Waze teams. Google bought Waze in 2013 and continues to offer both Google Maps and Waze, each with a different user experience. Google Maps has spread its wings and no longer simply gives you turn-by-turn directions showing you how to safely get from point "A" to point "B." Maps will now tell you where to go when you get to "B, where to dine, where to stay, and what to see.
Digital Trends
With the iPhone 14 in trouble, here’s how Apple can save the iPhone 15
Apple’s iPhone, once lauded for its simplicity by only offering one model in different storage capacities, is more complicated than ever before. We’ve had at least four different versions to choose from ever since the iPhone 12 series, with the current iPhone 14 lineup offering the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
DuckDuckGo now protects you even better from Google's prying eyes
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Last year, privacy advocates, governments, and ordinary users alike mounted sufficient pressure on Big Tech companies to actually start forcing some change: Apple launched App Tracking Transparency with iOS 14.5, and Google introduced its own curbs on cross-app activity tracking. Targeted ads continue to thrive despite these measures, but some privacy-minded third-party apps have a few tricks up their sleeves to even the playing field a little. DuckDuckGo is now introducing a new system to limit tracking by fighting back against sites that spam you with Google sign-in requests.
makeuseof.com
How to Use the Camera on an Android Phone: The Basics Explained
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android is a relatively simple operating system. But new users and people that have jumped Apple's ship to give it a try might have a hard time navigating it.
WhatsApp to stop working on millions of phones
WhatsApp is soon to stop working on millions of phones.People with older iPhone and Android models will be unable to use the popular messaging app after December 31 without getting an upgrade.WhatsApp will cease to function on 49 makes of phone, including the iPhone 5 and 5c along with several Android models from Samsung, Huawei and LG.Users will be notified with a warning message before the app stops working.A statement from WhatsApp explaining the move said: ‘Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates.‘These devices also might not have the...
CNET
5 Tips and Tricks to Make Your Android Phone Feel New Again
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Your Android phone is like your car -- it requires regular maintenance so you can identify any major issues, prevent future problems and keep it running at its best.
makeuseof.com
You Can Safely Disable or Uninstall These Pre-Installed Apps on Samsung Phones
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Removing apps you know you are not going to use is one of the first things you should do when setting up a new Android phone. This is especially true for Galaxy devices since they come with so many pre-installed Samsung apps.
Android Authority
Hats off to the brands that actually listened in 2022
Tired of feeling ignored? Some brands do actually listen to feedback. One of the most frustrating things in the reviews business is repeating the same complaints year after year. We certainly don’t like reprising the same lines, but it’s extra disappointing when lingering issues prevent us from offering an otherwise solid recommendation to otherwise great phones.
Android Authority
How to video call between Android and iPhone
Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
Android Authority
Dark Sky is officially dead: Here are the best alternatives
Dark Sky shut down its doors on Android a couple of years ago after Apple purchased the app. The company then removed it from the Apple App Store back in September of 2022. As of January 1st, 2023, Dark Sky is shut down for good. That means the API goes down, the app will cease to function, and it’ll no longer be available anywhere. It’s a sad day since we quite liked Dark Sky when it was on Android. Now, it’s time to shop for alternatives. Here are the best Dark Sky alternatives you can get on iOS and Android.
Android Authority
What is the Titan M2 security chip in Google's Pixel phones?
The Titan M2 chip makes Google's Pixel phones more secure, here's how it works. With the Pixel 6 series, Google began developing its in-house Tensor SoC. But that wasn’t the first time the search giant used a piece of custom silicon in its smartphones – the Pixel 2’s Pixel Visual Core was technically the first. One generation later, the company announced that Pixel 3 devices would include a hardware security module dubbed Titan M. Then, in 2021, Google followed it up with the Titan M2. The security chip has since become a selling point for Google phones like the Pixel 7 series and Pixel 6a.
Business Insider
How to delete a slide on Google Slides
You can delete a single slide or a selection of slides in Google Slides on a desktop or in the mobile app on your phone. In the desktop version, select the slide thumbnail you want to delete and then press the Delete key. To delete a slide on your phone,...
How to delete your Google account once and for all
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A Google account gives you access to all of Google's tools, including Google Drive, Gmail, YouTube, and more. A Google account also gives you access to various Android devices, such as our favorite Android tablets. However, you may want to delete your Google account for several reasons, like if it's from your childhood or if you want a more privacy-focused service.
Google Chrome will soon make it hard to download files from sneaky HTTP sources
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google made significant strides toward making HTTP websites less appealing to visit. Since Chrome 94, the web browser has displayed a full-page warning to dissuade you from visiting an unsecured website. This complements the "not secure" label that shows up in the address bar when you try to open a non-HTTPS website. In June of last year, Chrome added a toggle to "Always use secure connections." When enabled, that feature will attempt to switch your connection to the HTTPS version of a website if you've initially landed on its HTTP version, just like many of the best web browsers do. Now, Google is poised to extend that same protection to downloads that come from an HTTP source.
game-news24.com
That’s how you change the language in Android 13
You like apps in English, French or German, but, when you’ve set up your Android phone in Dutch? From Android 13 you can get that set in one. We explain how that works. Sometimes functions are simply easier to recognize in English, German or French, especially if you use those languages in a lot of time. In all apps, but this isn’t the case. Until Android 12 started to become one system language for all iOS and Android apps. Android 13 will change that by offering a setting for a new app that lets you change the language. The setting isn’t in the app, n’doing the other way. We explain it step by step where you can find it and how you can adjust the setting.
Android Authority
Google phones: A history of the Nexus and Pixel lineup so far
Google has been making phones for over a decade, here's how things have changed over time. Google unveiled Android to the world in 2007, two years after acquiring the operating system for $50 million. While many expected the search giant to announce its own phone as Apple did with the iPhone, Google’s decision to make Android freely available to any manufacturer was an even bigger event. Of course, we now know that the company eventually entered the hardware industry and has even found success in recent years with the Pixel series.
You Can Turn Your Android Phone Into A Universal Remote. Here's How
You can do countless things with an old Android device, like turning it into a digital photo frame. How about turning one into a really cool universal remote? Instead of plain rubber or plastic buttons, why not control your setup using a custom touch-screen interface? Turn down the lights, flip on a favorite movie, and adjust the thermostat from the Android device you were rocking in 2018. You don't even need AAA batteries.
Intel’s Unison app syncs your iPhone to any Windows 11 PC. Here's how to get it.
Intel quietly released its Unison app for Android, iOS, and Windows 11 PCs a few weeks ago. The app lets you sync your phone to your PC to send files and messages, view photos, and more. Despite it only being supported on the latest Intel Evo laptops, it seems to work on any Windows PC ... for now.
Android Authority
reWASD is the best controller software you're not using
I gave reWASD a shot after being unable to do what I wanted with my controllers. Now I can't live without it. The average PC gamer likely has one controller they use for certain games. They connect that controller to their PC, launch a game, and then play. There’s not much extra thought put into it. However, if you’ve ever wondered what you could be doing with your controller and how you could make an experience specifically tailored to the games you play and the way you game, then let me introduce you to reWASD.
Android Authority
Should you keep your phone in a thermal case this winter?
The Phoozy is ready for space, but are we ready for the Phoozy?. Mother Nature doesn’t care about your smartphone. It doesn’t matter whether you spend $200 or $1,200, the elements are going to have their way. IP ratings help keep moisture and dust at bay, but they have little effect on the ravages of temperature. That’s where a thermal phone case — the Phoozy Apollo II — hopes to make its name. It looks and feels like a space suit for your phone, but does it deliver on some bold claims? We picked one up to find out.
