Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront GrilleLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Honoring The Fallen- The Dade Massacre 197 Years LaterMark StoneBushnell, FL
Let's Go Boating in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Negligence and Dishonesty at Carol's Preppy Pet Facility: A Cautionary Tale for Pet OwnersTim QLeesburg, FL
Two Holiday Boat Tours in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Related
villages-news.com
Irene H. Zahn
Irene H. Zahn passed away 30 December, at Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, Florida. Irene was the daughter of Charles E. Huntley and Belva I. Amidon. She graduated from Jordan Central School in Jordan, New York in 1952 and Cayuga County Community College in 1980. She worked for Carrier Corp in Syracuse, NY until she married in 1955, to Stewart S. Zahn until his death in 2018. Irene also worked for Marcellus Central Schools and Hutchings in Syracuse, NY for several years. Stewart and Irene lived in Schweinfurt, Germany for 2 years when Stewart served in the US ARMY, coming home to South Onondaga and then moved to Marcellus, NY where they lived until they retired to Florida.
wmfe.org
Dementia-friendly dining in Central Florida grows to 5 restaurants
A fifth Central Florida restaurant is joining a special effort to meet the needs of people with Alzheimer's disease and those who care for them. Dementia-friendly dining provides specific times and days of the week for eating out, free from the usual hubbub and clatter of a crowded restaurant, and with servers specially trained to interact with people who have Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.
AdventHealth of Florida welcomes its first baby of 2023
DAVENPORT, Fla. — AdventHealth of Florida officially welcomed its first bubbly baby of 2023. Luna Rose Babington was born at 1:54 a.m. on New Year's Day, according to the hospital. She arrived weighing a whopping 6 pounds, 5.9 ounces and measured 19 inches long. The hospital said her parents,...
January, 2023 Events in Lake County, Florida
There's plenty to do here in Lake County, Florida to keep you busy this January 2023:. Events in January, 2023 - Lake County, FloridaPhoto byGlen CarrieonUnsplash. Clermont First Friday Food Trucks: on the first Friday of every month from 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm, you can enjoy live music and food trucks in downtown Clermont on West Montrose Street.
On the Scene | January 2023
A guide to our favorite monthly happenings and can’t-miss events. Tailgating at a polo match is a charming way to enjoy an afternoon out with family and friends. You can get up close with the equine athletes and their riders. Chairs are suggested, food and drink are encouraged, and tents are available for rent. Decorate your tent/tailgate area and you might win a prize. Leashed dogs are welcome. For more information, visit ocalapolo.com.
villages-news.com
Area students encouraged to apply for Harold Schwartz Music Scholarships
Pearl Kosa, scholarship chairperson, announced that the Harold Schwartz Music Scholarship information has been sent to the music departments and guidance staff of all high schools in the Marion, Lake and Sumter counties. Music auditions will take place on April 1. The auditions will be live, at the Laurel Manor...
Villages Daily Sun
Therapy dogs cruise on Lake Sumter
A team of golden retrievers wagged their tails as they took to the water and were rewarded for all their hard work throughout the year. Surrounded by canine friends and many hands to pet them, the dogs working with the Hearts of Gold Therapy team boarded a boat on Wednesday for a cruise with Lake Sumter Lines on Lake Sumter. The team, which is part of the Mid-Florida Golden Retriever Rescue, consists of specially trained golden retrievers who give back to their communities by providing comfort. They visit assisted living facilities, schools, hospitals and more with the goal of making someone’s day brighter. “People get excited to see our dogs,” said Hearts of Gold Therapy member Toni Stephenson. “It makes everything less stressful for them.”
Villages Daily Sun
Mitey-Mites take second at Pop Warner National
One might describe the Wildwood Mitey-Mites’ performance at the Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championships as a Cinderella run. Another word came to their coach — her own. first name. Unique. “They were more focused and wanted to win on that big stage,” Unique Smith said after...
villages-news.com
Bobcat caught on surveillance in neighborhood in The Villages
A bobcat was caught on a home surveillance system in a neighborhood in The Villages. The animal, thought to be a bobcat, was captured on surveillance at a home in the Village of Mallory Square. Bobcat sightings are quite common in The Villages. The Florida bobcat is identifiable by its...
villages-news.com
The Villages fire chief will be honored at retirement celebration
The Villages fire chief will be honored this week at a retirement celebration. Edmund Cain, who has served eight years as chief of The Villages Public Safety Department, will be saluted in an event set from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 at Colony Cottage Recreation Center. Cain is...
WCJB
Florida Cutting Horse Association Show held at Florida Horse Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The six day long Florida Cutting Horse Association Show is underway in the horse capital. The event, which is free to the public, is being held at the Florida Horse Park daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Tuesday. In the competition, the horse and...
villages-news.com
Villagers, guests and snowbirds need to know laws regarding use of golf carts
Villagers, their guests and snowbirds need to know the Florida laws regarding the use of golf carts both on the street and on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. Golf cart drunk driving arrests are at an all-time high in The Villages. Some visitors from the north have been shocked to find that the DUI laws in Florida apply to all motor vehicles including golf carts operated on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. If the cart driver is impaired while operating a golf cart thanks to alcohol or drugs, the driver is subject to arrest. The statue presumes that a blood alcohol level of .08 or greater means the driver can be charged with driving under the influence.
Social Scene | January 2023
Thousands of people were on hand for Light Up Ocala,. the beloved annual tradition that helps kick off the holidays.
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Fig, Gray, and Danish
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a four-year-old who is the ideal companion Fig. She is a Shepherd mix who enjoys the nice quite life. Next up is a kitty...
Citrus County Chronicle
Kelly’s Half Shell Pub in Crystal River fundraiser for Veterans Foundation Jan. 13
You don’t have to be Irish or a veteran to help the staff and clientele at Kelly’s Half Shell Pub support the Citrus County Veterans Foundation (CCVF). Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, the “Irish pub with a seafood flair” invites the public to a fundraising event to benefit local veterans or surviving spouses at the pub, at 390 N. Suncoast Blvd, Crystal River (the plaza across from the Crystal River airport).
Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille
My husband and I both say we have a favorite spot to add to our list of restaurants here in Lake County, Florida. Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille located at 350 Lakeshore Drive in Eustis is a really nice place to go if you're looking for scenic waterfront dining. According to their Facebook page, they opened on November 3, 2022, following an extensive building process. Trust me, it was worth the wait!
villages-news.com
Villager accused of attacking construction worker at site of new homes
A Villager is accused of attacking a construction worker at a site of new homes in Leesburg. Michael Patrick Gilbrook, 62, of the Village of La Zamora, was arrested last week on a warrant charging him with felony strong arm robbery. An affidavit of probable cause from the Leesburg Police...
villages-news.com
Foggy Sunrise At Hogeye Pathway In The Villages
Check out this layer of fog beneath a beautiful sunrise at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
The Villages Magic Club invites residents to showcase at Ezell Recreation Center
The Villages Magic Club will be presenting its second annual Magic Showcase on Friday, Jan. 27. It will be held at the Ezell Recreation Center on Meggison Road in Sawgrass Grove in the southern section of The Village. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is...
Florida state representative resigns after federal indictment, race for seat heats
ORLANDO, Fla. — The race to replace a former state lawmaker out of Ocala is heating up. Former Republican State Representative Joe Harding stepped down last month after being arrested on federal fraud charges. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Harding is accused of participating in a...
Comments / 0