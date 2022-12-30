Read full article on original website
Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
Experience Columbus 2023 Preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The holidays are over, but there are plenty of fun events happening around Columbus. Experience Columbus Leah Berger discusses all the upcoming events happening around town with Good Day Columbus’ Katie McKee and Phil Kelly.
Dollar Tree worker killed in machete attack in Northwest Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Dollar Tree employee in Northwest Ohio is dead after being murdered with a machete while working on Sunday. The incident happened in Upper Sandusky just before 4:30 p.m. on New Year's Day. Upper Sandusky police said they were called to the store after a...
Columbus fitness instructor helping moms staying fit for the New Year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the first day of 2023 and Fit4Mom is helping new moms and expectant mothers reach their New Year's fitness goals. Fit4MOM owner Leslie Russell and fitness instructor Kylie Yarberry share some easy and fun exercises with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
Franklin County courts removed 3 children from suspected twins' abductor's care
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Suspected child abductor Nalah Jackson will face a judge Tuesday in Indianapolis after Columbus Police say she kidnapped a pair of twins less than a week before Christmas. Police say Jackson stole the car of a door dash driver while five-month-old Kason and Kyair Thomas were in the backseat.
Dublin brewery celebrates 'Dry January'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s Dry January which means no alcohol during the month of January, but it doesn’t mean drinks can’t have flavor. Gataway Brewing Grace Grudowski shares her “Who’s Driving” mocktail recipe with Good Day Columbus Cameron Fontana. Who’s Driving Mocktail...
1 injured in Whitehall shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was shot in Whitehall near an intersection Sunday afternoon, police said. Whitehall police said they received a report of a shooting near East Main Street and South Hamilton Road around 3:20 p.m. Officers closed down East Main Street in the area as they...
City of Dublin helping community stay safe with ride share discount
Dublin, OHIO (WSYX) — Big crowds are expected throughout Central Ohio this New Year's Eve with the Buckeyes game taking place along with celebrations to ring in the New Year. The City of Dublin is stressing the importance of safety over the weekend by offering ride discounts through the...
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
Missing 81 year old man from south Columbus found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have canceled the missing adult alert for 81-year-old Donald L. Kirksey, and say he has been found safely. Police say Kirksey was last heard from around Nov. 19. He is missing from the area of Wayland Drive and Quaker Road in south Columbus.
Family, friends of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed calling for justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Family and friends of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed, who was shot dead back in October at the Wedgewood Apartments, held a New Year's Day community news conference. "We demand real, tangible answers and actions," one community activist said. "This family deserves more. This community deserves more....
Butler claims self-defense in shooting of teen gaining national attention
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mother is shaken and heartbroken over the loss of her 13-year-old son. The case is gaining nationwide attention. 13-year-old Sinzae Reed was shot dead back in October at the Wedgewood Apartments. A suspect was arrested and the charges were later dropped. The Reed...
Check new bus routes for Columbus City Schools and Reynoldsburg City Schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With winter break ending, check your student's bus route as some routes will be changing for Columbus City Schools and Reynoldsburg City Schools. Reynoldsburg City Schools will start its new bus routes on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Columbus City Schools will start new bus routes the next day on Wednesday.
No mail, no housing, no Carvana car titles are tips Problem Solvers tackled in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — When ABC 6 says, “We’re on your side,” we mean it. More people contacted ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers in 2022 and received great results. Multi-award-winning journalist Lisa Rantala digs deeper into viewer tips and concerns to help raise awareness and even create change in the community.
Columbus Weather: Gray, rainy New Year's Eve on tap
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Happy Saturday! We are trending well above normal temperatures through the middle of the workweek. High temperatures climb to the mid-60s on Tuesday. Unfortunately, these warm winter conditions are going to be paired with multiple rounds of rain. Starting Saturday morning, showers will continue to move across the area ahead of a cold front. Most of the rain is out of here by the afternoon, but a few pop-ups aren’t out of the question. Some patchy fog is likely this morning; give yourself extra time if you’re hitting the road early. Temperatures climb to the low 50s this afternoon. A spotty shower or two kick off the new year with highs once again in the 50s Sunday afternoon.
U.S. Marshals offering reward for tip that leads directly to escaped inmates capture
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The United States Marshals Service is offering up to $5,000 for information that directly leads to the capture of the escaped inmate, Jacob Davidson. The Ohio State Highway Patrol and U.S. Marshals Service are searching for Davidson. He has not been seen since Thursday, officials say.
Columbus Diocese honors Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI with requiem Mass, bell ringing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just before 10 a.m. Monday in Columbus, Catholic churches across the city rang their bells to honor Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died Saturday. Afterwards, Columbus Bishop Earl Fernandes presided over a requiem Mass at Saint Joseph's Cathedral. "He was a great and humble servant,"...
The next generation of Buckeyes: meet Luke Montgomery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Although the 2022 Buckeye season is over, it's never too early to start looking at next season. And one Buckeye from Findley, Ohio, is considered one of the best. But when you meet Luke Montogmery, the first thing you'll notice is his baby face. "It's...
Buckeyes prediction: 'Peach Bowl' Ohio State vs. Georgia Bulldogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In the Football Fever, former buckeye Jimmie Bell shares his insight and prediction on Ohio State versus Georgia Bulldogs in the "Peach Bowl' with Good Day Columbus Jackie Orozco, Maria Durant, and Karaline Cohen.. Jimmie's prediction:. Buckeyes 39 to Georgia Bulldogs 33. Karaline's prediction:. Buckeyes...
