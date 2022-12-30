ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Tracking the winter storm

(FOX 9) - A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Central and Southern Minnesota beginning late Monday through Tuesday and into Wednesday afternoon which is set to bring some impactful weather for much of the state. Winter storm warnings stretch from The Twin Cites into southwest Minnesota and ice...
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: High impacts from snow and ice expected beginning late Monday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Winter could be making a return early in the new year.After a quiet New Year's Day, we jump into our next winter event that should impact both Monday and Tuesday.A winter storm watch is in effect for Monday night into Tuesday. This to likely evolve into a more confirmed winter alert by the National Weather Service.These conditions make Tuesday a NEXT Weather Alert day, with high to major impacts expected across parts of the state, predominately the southern half.Rain, freezing rain and snow are all possible from the Twin Cities on south, starting Monday night and going into early Tuesday. Augustyniak said that the snow will push from 8 to 12 inches in a narrow band somewhere in Minnesota, including possibly the metro area.After that, temperatures should take a dip going into Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low 20s or upper teens.
fox9.com

Winter Storm Watch in effect for Monday night into Tuesday

(FOX 9) - A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Central and Southern Minnesota beginning late Monday through Tuesday that is set to bring some impactful weather to parts of the state. There is a lot of moisture and warmer air with this storm system which will set the...
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Mostly cloudy, warm on New Year’s Eve

(FOX 9) - The 2022 year is coming to a close on a quieter note, with above-average temperatures, mostly cloudy skies and possible flurries later in the afternoon. It will be a misty and dreary start to the holiday weekend for most of the state. The morning will start foggy Saturday, but conditions will improve as the day continues. Minneapolis could see pockets with only 2 miles of visibility, while Alexandria with only .25 miles of visibility.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

You Might Need A Shovel Or An Umbrella In Minnesota Monday Night, Forecast Unclear

It's looking like the approaching weather system that is expected to hit our area Monday night is still giving the National Weather Service fits. In the Sunday morning weather update from the National Weather Service, they state that depending where the front crosses Minnesota will decide what type of precipitation we will see...so get the shovels and umbrellas ready at least for now.
Bring Me The News

Snowstorm incoming: What the models are showing

A winter storm is going to blast parts Minnesota late Monday and Tuesday but there still isn't clarity on where the highest snow totals will be. The National Weather Service continues to mention how this storm system is packed with moisture, so much so that it could drop as much precipitation by itself as MSP receives in a typical January.
willmarradio.com

Winter storm warning goes into effect for this area Tuesday morning

(Undated) - A winter storm is heading toward a large part of Minnesota. A winter storm warning starts at 3 a.m. tomorrow for Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Sibley, Redwood, Brown, Kandiyohi, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. The storm warning stays in effect through Midnight Tuesday evening.
Y-105FM

Ice Fishing Taking a Turn for the Better in Central MN

The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.
voiceofalexandria.com

Gas price tick up in Minnesota and nationally

(Undated)--Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 8.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02 gallon today, (Monday) according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are 21.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 5.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
froggyweb.com

Minnesota WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – DECEMBER 30, 2022

Despite extreme cold temperatures earlier this week, some anglers continued to head out and catch fish. Much milder temperatures have arrived and anglers are excited to fish outside of shelters once again!. Please remember that ice is never 100% safe and ice conditions can vary greatly from one lake to...
