(CNN) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert used Jet Skis to help rescue the occupants of a helicopter after it crash landed in the water on Thursday, he said in a press conference on Friday.He and his two brothers, Tyler and Brett, were jet skiing in Hillsborough Bay, Florida when he said they heard "a faint noise.""We turned around... and I just remember looking to the west and seeing -- it almost looked like a crew boat that had broken up in the water into about four pieces -- and I vaguely remember seeing like two yellow lifejackets," Gabbert said.Once he reached the...

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO