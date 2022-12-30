Read full article on original website
Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert helped rescue family from a helicopter crash via Jet Ski
(CNN) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert used Jet Skis to help rescue the occupants of a helicopter after it crash landed in the water on Thursday, he said in a press conference on Friday.He and his two brothers, Tyler and Brett, were jet skiing in Hillsborough Bay, Florida when he said they heard "a faint noise.""We turned around... and I just remember looking to the west and seeing -- it almost looked like a crew boat that had broken up in the water into about four pieces -- and I vaguely remember seeing like two yellow lifejackets," Gabbert said.Once he reached the...
NFL quarterback recalls rescuing helicopter crash passengers while riding jetski
NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert has recalled how he helped rescue the passengers of a Florida sightseeing helicopter that crashed into the ocean.Gabbert, the backup QB to Tom Brady for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was out riding jetskis with his brothers when the helicopter went down into Hillsborough Bay.“I vaguely remember hearing a faint noise, so we turned around, left the yacht club and I just remember looking to the west, and it almost looked like a crew boat that had broken up into four pieces. I saw yellow life jackets,” the NFL star explained.Sign up for our newsletters.
2 Dead, Including a 14-Year-Old Girl, and 1 Missing After Rental Plane Crashes in Gulf of Mexico
The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after its 7:30 p.m. takeoff from the Venice Municipal Airport on Saturday, the FAA tells PEOPLE Two people are dead, including a teenager, and another man is missing after a plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, according to authorities. The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after its 7:30 p.m. takeoff from the Venice Municipal Airport in Florida on Saturday, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), obtained by PEOPLE. The trio was returning to St. Petersburg, Fla., that evening when...
Insane Florida Trail Cam Photo Shows Moment Massive Alligator Attacks Raccoon
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission a trail cam photos of an alligator attacking a raccoon. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted their own photo of a raccoon and a gator, although it’s a little more innocent. The two trail cam photos tell different stories, and we’re not...
County worker left his truck running in Florida. Suddenly, a woman jumped in, cops say
A Florida woman is about to enter 2023 with some legal trouble after cops say she carjacked an official truck on Tuesday.
Clearwater man charged with tossing man off boat, leaving him to die. Then the case fell apart.
After Lonnie Wilson was found dead in the water near Sand Key Park in Clearwater in December of 2021, at least three people told police they knew who killed him. James McManus told police he had gone boating with Wilson and a man named Shane Dugan, and that Dugan threw Wilson overboard during an argument and ordered McManus to drive the boat away, leaving Wilson behind to drown.
‘Everything was just destroyed’: New Lowe’s opens in Manatee County to help residents after Hurricane Ian
PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than three months since Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast, destroying and damaging buildings throughout Manatee County. Although the community has taken big steps to get back on its feet, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “Everything was just destroyed, our communities, everything you build […]
Speeding motorcyclist killed in Hillsborough crash, troopers say
A 36-year-old man from Riverview is dead after a high-speed collision in Hillsborough County on Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was driving west on Causeway Boulevard at what troopers described as “a high rate of speed” when the agency said he tried to pass a pickup truck and struck the back of the vehicle around 2:39 p.m.
Collier Co. crash stops traffic on I-75 near Big Cypress National Preserve
FHP says it happened on I-75 at Mile Marker 63 where all southbound lanes were blocked. This is near the Big Cypress National Preserve
Bear shot and killed at Jacksonville Zoo after escaping enclosure, going after zookeeper
The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens says one of its bears has been shot and killed after it escaped its enclosure and went after a zookeeper.
Driver dies in Hillsborough County collision
A 54-year-old man has died after his vehicle flipped during a collision with a trailer, according to Florida Highway Patrol officials. The driver was traveling south in a right-turn lane on Nebraska Avenue north of Bearss Avenue, according to a press release from the highway agency. He failed to stop and his car collided into a utility trailer hitched to a stationary pickup truck ahead of him in the lane, officials said.
A driver escaped a burning camper with a cat inside. Watch what a Florida rescue crew did
A cat was rescued in the nick of time from a burning camper in North Naples, Florida, Wednesday evening.
Meet Tampa Bay's most influential people of 2022
Welcome to our inaugural annual Power Players list, a chance to look back at leaders who left their marks on Tampa Bay this year. Why it matters: These are the people you need to know. Whether you like them or not, there's no doubt these individuals (and one group) are influential.
After a video shows him dragging a woman into jail, a Tampa officer was fired.
The Tampa police department announced on Tuesday that an officer had been fired for physically dragging a woman into jail. According to a police department news release, Officer Gregory Damon booked a woman into jail in violation of department policies after an internal investigation. The incident that occurred on November 17 was captured on security and body camera by the department.
