Here are 15+ Washtenaw County developments to watch in 2023
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - From marijuana dispensaries to solar farms and new affordable housing, 2023 is likely to be busy year for development in Washtenaw County. Here is a non-exhaustive list of roughly 15 projects to keep tabs on in the new year, from developments in the approval pipeline to those that have already broken ground.
30 Ann Arbor developments to watch in 2023, including more high-rises
ANN ARBOR, MI — Developments both big and small will continue to change the Ann Arbor landscape in 2023, including new high-rises. Here’s a look at 30 developments around Ann Arbor in various stages of planning or construction to watch. 1. Riverfront redevelopment. Detroit-based Roxbury Group has spent...
Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
A list of where and when homicides occurred in Washtenaw County in 2022
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Washtenaw County saw three fewer homicides in 2022 compared to 2021, death records show. The Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s Office performed autopsy on 11 individuals in 2022 whose deaths were ruled as homicides, according to a Freedom of Information Act request submitted by MLive/The Ann Arbor News.
5 great Ann Arbor-area restaurants to try for Veganuary
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The new year is here, bringing with it good intentions and a plethora of resolutions. For adventurous eaters or the climate-focused, this may include Veganuary. Veganuary is a challenge to eat vegan for the month of January as way to try out the lifestyle without a...
hourdetroit.com
The Face of The Cannabis Industry – Greenhouse of Walled Lake
JERRY MILLEN – GREENHOUSE OF WALLED LAKE. 103 E. WALLED LAKE DR., WALLED LAKE, MI 48390 | 833-644-7336 | INFO@GREENHOUSEOFWALLEDLAKE.COM | GREENHOUSEMI.COM. Greenhouse of Walled Lake owner Jerry Millen, Michigan born and bred, has been involved in the state’s cannabis community for more than 17 years. He says he got into the industry to help medical patients, to whom he’s made a lifelong commitment. While others in the industry are veering away from medical products for profit, Millen and his staff take marijuana seriously as a medicine and will always advocate for the patients.
These Jackson County businesses closed their doors in 2022
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – From abrupt closings to owner retirements, here are what Jackson County businesses closed in 2022. Spring Arbor lost a long-time favorite restaurant, but a new eatery took its place. The Spring Arbor Café, 7975 Spring Arbor Road, closed at the end of 2021, after serving...
Ann Arbor UPS driver saves the day for prospective University of Michigan student
ANN ARBOR, MI -- As tears filled Janice Hall’s eyes looking at her broken down car, she saw Ann Arbor UPS driver, Donald Moorer, on his route. What came next was far beyond what she ever expected. Earlier this month, Hall and her nephew, Shaun Zoerner, were in Ann...
fox2detroit.com
MSU student killed in hit-and-run in Oakland Township on holiday break
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit family is grieving the loss of a 22-year-old hit and killed in a hit-and-run in Oakland Township. Ben Kable was fatally injured, while the suspect is still being sought in the crash, which happened just before 6 a.m. on New Year's Day.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Funky toppings are key at Peace Love and Little Donuts in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new Ann Arbor doughnut shop is getting funky. Peace, Love and Little Donuts serves three tiers of doughnuts, ranging from the sugared or powdered “groovy” doughnuts to candy-topped “funkadelic” doughnuts. The shop also offers “far-out” doughnuts, which have frosting but no toppings.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2.399M, This Residence in Rochester, MI Enchants With Lush Landscaping and Marvelous Old-World Craftsmanship
The Residence in Rochester is a luxurious home with over-the-top attention to detail and opulent finishes, now available for sale. This home located at 255 Camelot Way, Rochester, Michigan; offering 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 5,171 square feet of living spaces. Call Janine E Grillo – KW Domain – (Phone: 248-590-0800) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Rochester.
Idea of new high-rise next to downtown Ann Arbor library sparks talks
ANN ARBOR, MI — A big change may be in store for the downtown Ann Arbor library block if rumblings about a potential high-rise development come to fruition. Local officials and others involved in talks about the block’s future said Chicago-based developer Core Spaces has expressed interest in potentially acquiring the University of Michigan Credit Union building at 333 E. William St. to demolish it and construct a new apartment high-rise geared toward UM students next to the library.
PVC plastics now recyclable after breakthrough by Michigan scientists
ANN ARBOR, MI – Polyvinyl chloride or PVC is now a recyclable type of plastic after scientists at the University of Michigan discovered a way to chemically recycle the widely used material. PVC is a heavy-duty type of plastic with a zero percent recycling rate in the United States,...
Here are 8 options for disposing Christmas trees in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI — It’s that time of year again. Christmas is over, and for many that means taking down a Christmas tree. The city of Ann Arbor is once again offering residents free options to dispose of used, undecorated Christmas trees at several drop-off locations in the city through Jan. 16.
YAHOO!
Top stories of 2022: Condemned apartments, missing woman lead Lenawee County news
When 2022 started, no one knew that 206 days in that 175 people in Adrian would suddenly find themselves wondering where they would lay their head that night and for the next several weeks. Yet that’s what happened when tenants of the Riverview Terrace apartments were told to evacuate because...
Demolition options on the table for vacant Ypsilanti-area shopping center in 2023
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The vacant storefronts in an Ypsilanti-area shopping plaza whose decline can be measured in decades may not be long for this world. At least six demolition contractors have sized up the Gault Village Shopping Center in Ypsilanti Township this year, preparing bids for township officials to bring it to the ground.
WLNS
Historic Jackson home trashed by renters
It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Ogma’s Polish Fried Rice combines hibachi and Polish cuisine
JACKSON, MI – Ogma Brewing Co. touts itself as the best spot in Jackson to grab a great beer and some comfort food. Andrew Volk owns the brewery with brothers Troy and Kevin Craft. They opened for business in 2021, but for the first few weeks, food wasn’t on the menu.
Michigan doctor found dead, new home built for mother of triplets: Jackson headlines Dec. 24-29
JACKSON, MI – A Michigan doctor reported missing before Christmas was found dead in a frozen pond behind his home this week. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed. Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan was a well-respected psychiatrist and the friendliest of neighbors, according to people...
Fox17
U of M Health-West delivers its first 2023 baby
WYOMING, Mich. — University of Michigan Health-West introduces us to its first baby of 2023!. Jordyn Angeline Chapman was born to Jamie Chapman at 3:05 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the health system. We’re told the newborn Freeport resident weighs 7 lbs 15 oz and measures 20.5 inches in...
