Washtenaw County, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County's agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That's not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

5 great Ann Arbor-area restaurants to try for Veganuary

ANN ARBOR, MI -- The new year is here, bringing with it good intentions and a plethora of resolutions. For adventurous eaters or the climate-focused, this may include Veganuary. Veganuary is a challenge to eat vegan for the month of January as way to try out the lifestyle without a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
hourdetroit.com

The Face of The Cannabis Industry – Greenhouse of Walled Lake

JERRY MILLEN – GREENHOUSE OF WALLED LAKE. 103 E. WALLED LAKE DR., WALLED LAKE, MI 48390 | 833-644-7336 | INFO@GREENHOUSEOFWALLEDLAKE.COM | GREENHOUSEMI.COM. Greenhouse of Walled Lake owner Jerry Millen, Michigan born and bred, has been involved in the state’s cannabis community for more than 17 years. He says he got into the industry to help medical patients, to whom he’s made a lifelong commitment. While others in the industry are veering away from medical products for profit, Millen and his staff take marijuana seriously as a medicine and will always advocate for the patients.
WALLED LAKE, MI
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $2.399M, This Residence in Rochester, MI Enchants With Lush Landscaping and Marvelous Old-World Craftsmanship

The Residence in Rochester is a luxurious home with over-the-top attention to detail and opulent finishes, now available for sale. This home located at 255 Camelot Way, Rochester, Michigan; offering 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 5,171 square feet of living spaces. Call Janine E Grillo – KW Domain – (Phone: 248-590-0800) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Idea of new high-rise next to downtown Ann Arbor library sparks talks

ANN ARBOR, MI — A big change may be in store for the downtown Ann Arbor library block if rumblings about a potential high-rise development come to fruition. Local officials and others involved in talks about the block's future said Chicago-based developer Core Spaces has expressed interest in potentially acquiring the University of Michigan Credit Union building at 333 E. William St. to demolish it and construct a new apartment high-rise geared toward UM students next to the library.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLNS

Historic Jackson home trashed by renters

JACKSON, MI
Fox17

U of M Health-West delivers its first 2023 baby

WYOMING, Mich. — University of Michigan Health-West introduces us to its first baby of 2023!. Jordyn Angeline Chapman was born to Jamie Chapman at 3:05 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the health system. We're told the newborn Freeport resident weighs 7 lbs 15 oz and measures 20.5 inches in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

