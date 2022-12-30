Trump’s tax returns made public over objection of former president who broke decades of precedent by keeping them secret

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersWashington, DC
Governor Abbott Bused More Migrants to the Home of President Harris in Late DecemberTom HandyTexas State
Woman Found Dead After Investigating Banks In MexicoStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
U.S. Congressman To Be Criminally Charged, Reports SayNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Uncovering the Startling Secrets Behind the Watergate ScandalLord GaneshWashington, DC
Jared Kushner Reveals Trump's Demeanor When Learning He Lost 2020 Election
"I felt like he wasn't really showing his cards," Kushner said of the former president's reaction.
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Virgin Islands Attorney General Loses Her Job Days After Suing JPMorgan Chase in Connection with the Jeffrey Epstein Probe
The Virgin Islands top prosecutor who reached a more than $105 million settlement with Jeffrey Epstein’s estate lost her job days after suing JPMorgan Chase in connection with her probe. The federal lawsuit, filed in New York, accused the bank of having “facilitated, sustained, and concealed” Epstein’s human trafficking...
WTOP
Mexico’s Supreme Court elects 1st female chief justice
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court elected the first female chief justice in its history Monday. Justice Norma Lucía Piña was sworn in for her four-year term at the head of the 11-member court, pledging to maintain the independence of the country’s highest court.
WTOP
Doors of St. Peter’s Basilica open for viewing by public of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body lying in state
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Doors of St. Peter's Basilica open for viewing by public of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's body lying in state.
WTOP
Congress moves to restrict embattled Architect of the Capitol
Washington — CBS News has learned of a series of efforts on Capitol Hill in the final days of the 117th Congress to make it easier to remove the embattled Architect of the Capitol or to reduce his ability to misuse a perk of his office. The new efforts...
WTOP
Ukrainian officials say Russia sent droves of drones to attack the capital, Kyiv, and other regions overnight
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russia sent droves of drones to attack the capital, Kyiv, and other regions overnight.
WTOP
Russia says 63 of its soldiers killed in Ukrainian rocket strike in Moscow-controlled part of Donetsk region
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia says 63 of its soldiers killed in Ukrainian rocket strike in Moscow-controlled part of Donetsk region.
