Steamboat Springs, CO

Colorado Sunshine: DU skiing shines at Holiday Classic

By Chris Schmaedeke
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
The University of Denver alpine ski team had a strong showing in its last competitions of 2022 at the annual Murphy Roberts Holiday Classic at Steamboat Resort and Howelsen Hill Ski Area.

The Pioneers produced 12 top-five finishes, eight podium spots and four individual race wins during last week's event.

Junior Nora Brand was the overall winner of the women's event as she produced top-five results in all four races and swept both slalom events.

The annual event is named in honor of former Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club alpine skier Murphy Roberts that passed away unexpectedly at age 22 in 2016.

The event features prize money for the top five finishers of each race and the overall men's and women's winner.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.)

