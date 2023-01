Wyoming celebrates with the Bronze Boot after defeating Colorado State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Fort Collins, Colo. (Andy Cross via AP) Andy Cross

Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Wyoming (+2) against Ohio: Going with the underdog Cowboys in this one. Support the Mountain West.

2. UCLA (-8) against Pittsburgh: I am going to keep rolling with the Pac-12.

3. Clemson (ml, -190) against Tennessee: Can't pick the Vols without their star QB.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: (53-54)