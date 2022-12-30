ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC State football score vs. Maryland: Live updates from Duke's Mayo Bowl

By David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
NC State football will look to win its ninth game for the fourth time in six years as the Wolfpack (8-4) face Maryland (7-5) in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30 (noon, ESPN) at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium.

The Terps left the Atlantic Coast Conference for the Big Ten in 2014, but before parting, had an exciting back-and-forth rivalry with NC State. In 70 meetings, the series between the two is tied 33-33-4 with Maryland winning the last matchup 41-21 in 2013 at Carter-Finley Stadium.

In 2000, they played into double overtime, and in 2001 Maryland clinched an Orange Bowl berth with a dramatic last-minute touchdown to beat NC State in Raleigh for its first ACC title in 16 years.

The Wolfpack are 3-3 in postseason bowls under coach Dave Doeren. They were unable to play in last year's Holiday Bowl after UCLA backed out in the final hours due to COVID-19.

