Atlanta, GA

Cardinals QB Reveals 'Different Challenges' of Falcons Defense

By Daniel Flick
 3 days ago

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy detailed the challenges presented by the Atlanta Falcons defense ahead of Sunday's matchup, while Falcons coach Arthur Smith analyzed the strengths of McCoy's game.

The Atlanta Falcons have lost four consecutive games and six of the last seven, but their defense is playing as well as it has all season.

Over the last four games, Atlanta's allowed point totals of 19, 19, 21 and 17 ... but has been unable to walk away with a victory. Across the last six contests, only the New Orleans Saints have accumulated more than 200 total yards of passing offense against the Falcons.

And yet, Atlanta's season ranks - No. 28 in total yards allowed, No. 25 in passing yards and No. 23 in points - don't necessarily tell the story of an improving unit.

Nonetheless, the Falcons defense is ascending as the season nears its end ... but two games remain to continue trending in the right direction. Up next for Atlanta is the Arizona Cardinals , led by backup quarterback Colt McCoy, a 13-year veteran who's set to make his fourth start of the season.

Ahead of Sunday's game, McCoy assessed Atlanta's "different" defense - but is confident in his team's ability to overcome these "challenges."

"They have different fronts, different looks," McCoy said. "They present different challenges for us. I think we just have to go out there and execute in critical situations like third and shorts, fourth downs, red zone, third downs—things that we just have been inconsistent on all year. If we can nail those things down that’s how you give yourself a chance to win and stay on the field."

The 36-year-old McCoy is starting in place of Kyler Murray, who suffered torn ACL in Week 14. The Cardinals are 1-2 in McCoy's three starts this season, and the former Texas Longhorn holds a career record of 11-25 across five teams.

In his four appearances this year, McCoy has completed 90 of 132 attempts (68 percent) for 780 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions while taking 13 sacks.

Considering McCoy's tenure in the league, the Falcons have plenty of film to go off of, even if he hasn't played an extraordinary amount this year - but it's a two-way street, and he has a good understanding of the way Atlanta wants to play.

"One thing about playing the Falcons is they limit the other team’s possessions. I’m watching these games, and as I’m breaking them down people are only having like 55 plays, 52 plays, or 61 plays. Normally, I click on the tape and you’re watching in the seventies or high sixties, so for us I think we’re going to have to really understand that our possessions are probably going to be limited.

"We have to make the most of them, and we just can’t shoot ourselves in the foot.”

While McCoy sees some difficulties in Atlanta's defense, Falcons coach Arthur Smith feels much the same about the veteran signal caller, who he's faced twice before.

The first meeting came in 2011, when Smith was a defensive quality control coach for the Tennessee Titans and McCoy was in his second professional season with the Cleveland Browns. The second occurred in 2014, when McCoy was the backup quarterback for the now-Washington Commanders and Smith was assistant tight ends coach in Tennessee.

In those two matchups, McCoy went 51 of 73 for 478 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, winning one and losing the other. Though Smith wasn't particularly involved in defensive play calling then and still isn't in Atlanta, his past experiences against McCoy have helped shape a positive perception of what the veteran signal caller has to offer.

"Colt's been around for a while," Smith began. "Very smart player, very efficient passer. (When) you're facing Colt, there's certain things you've got to make sure you're prepared for."

It's been a season full of challenges for both the Cardinals (4-11) and Falcons (5-10), but each side has plenty of respect for the other ... and is fully focused on finishing the final two weeks strong.

The battle for Arizona and Atlanta to end on a high note starts Sunday at 1 p.m. inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

