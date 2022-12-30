ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State


a-z-animals.com

Discover Texas’s Coldest January on Record

The geography of Texas is quite diverse, with many different terrains and climates found throughout the state. Mexico borders the state to the south, while Oklahoma provides a border to the north. New Mexico lies to the west, and Arkansas and Louisiana are situated to the east. Texas features everything from vast plains, grasslands, rolling hills, and desert terrains.
texasoutdoorsjournal.com

About The January 2023 Cover

One of the biggest challenges each year is finding a painting for Texas Outdoors Journal’s January cover that encompasses all of the outdoor opportunities available to start the New Year. Certainly paintings of some individual opportunity have been featured, but nothing that provides a mosaic of the wide variety of pursuits.
texasoutdoorsjournal.com

Nilgai — Texas First Big Game Exotic

Also known as the Blue Bull it is the largest Asian antelope that provides a challenging hunt and superb table fare. Hunting exotic game animals in Texas continues to gather an ever-growing following of enthusiastic hunters. While axis, sika, fallow deer and aoudads have a much more broad distribution across the Lone Star State, the beginnings exotic animals from around the world started with nilgai when they were introduced to the King Ranch in the 1920s and 1930s. Also known as the blue bull for its bluish-gray coat during the rut that peaks in December through March, nilgai are recognized as Texas’ original big game exotic specie.
KLST/KSAN

The real buzz: When should you bet on Texas sports?

AUSTIN (KXAN)– As legislators prepare for the next legislative session to begin in less than two weeks, Texas gamblers and special interest groups hope this is the year for legalized sports betting. “There’s real buzz for the 2023 legislative session, that something could get done in Texas thing year,” regulatory reporter Robert Linnehan said. “There […]
12newsnow.com

Texas State Parks celebrate 100 years

AUSTIN, Texas — What better way to start the new year and celebrate 100 years of Texas State Parks than with a First Day Hike?. "It's really exciting," said Lauren Sweat, McKinney Falls State Park park interpreter and volunteer coordinator. "You know, it's got us thinking about the next hundred years and future generations and the exciting things to come."
Kiss 103.1 FM

Stay Lucky Texas! Here Is Two Items Texas Eat To Gain Wealth For New Years

New Year’s is only in a couple of days in Central Texas. I’m hoping that everybody not only has a prosperous year but also a successful and joyous one as well. A lot of people have made certain goals to make sure they will achieve the goals they have set for the 2023 year more money and success. I can’t promise anyone more money or more success but what I can do is tell you there are two things here in the south that we believe will make sure all of your money dreams come true. Every year on New Year’s Eve, Southerners make a big pot of Black Eyed Peas and a pot of collard greens or cabbage.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Texas (-23ºF!)

Discover the Coldest Place in Texas (-23ºF!) In a state known for hot temperatures, you might be surprised how cold it can get in the Texas panhandle. While “Snowmageddon” of 2021 sent most Texans scrambling for blankets and space heaters, power was a problem for some folks. If you lived through a days-long power outage like we did at home, you probably have a slightly different take on weather extremes.
travelnowsmart.com

All Inclusive Romantic Getaways in Texas

For a romantic getaway that has it all, Texans have plenty of options. These include everything from a vineyard in Florence, to a lake resort in Austin. You can choose from all inclusive hotels and resorts that have spas, restaurants, and more. Read on to find out which ones are right for you.
everythinglubbock.com

AAA Texas reveals 2022’s top auto insurance claims

COPPELL, Texas — AAA Texas recently revealed the top automobile insurance claims among its members in 2022. According to a press release, 2022 presented many challenges to Texans from inflation and supply chain issues to an increasing number of insurance claims. The motor club reported a 12% increase in...
