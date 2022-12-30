Moore: Get ready for changes to Fiesta Bowl, thanks to NIL money

It’s been said that the only constant in life is change.

Everyone around college football and the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl should heed that lesson as conference commissioners and Bowl Season, the organization that runs the sport’s postseason, get set for sprawling negotiations on how to distribute a massive influx of money that only stands to grow with the looming expansion of the College Football Playoff.

No one knows what changes are coming or how big they’ll be, but every decision-maker involved would be wise to consider cashing out the players first, second and last — otherwise this thing could blow up into something unrecognizable to longtime fans.

“We are really eager to have that conversation … (conference commissioners) are not able to pay players directly,” Nick Carparelli, executive director of Bowl Season, told Sports Illustrated in a recent interview. “If they were to desire bowls to make payments directly to players instead of conferences and schools, we can do that.”

The upcoming negotiations are in the fact-finding stages, so it’s a good time to raise concerns and suggestions for what to do with the money. There are no guardrails, at this point.

“It would be premature to speculate on how that revenue might be distributed in the next agreement,” Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff, told ESPN in a recent article.

Hancock is part of a byzantine structure that includes input from the NCAA (the governing body of college athletics), Bowl Season, the CFP, conference commissioners and various influencers from the worlds of television, streaming services and advertising.

For too long, the powers-that-had-been fell back on an outdated definition of “amateurism” that cut players out of the financial pie that they baked.

The result was a groundswell of public support for ending the old model in favor of what we have today, and the heel (and knuckle?) dragging has led to a mess.

The “name, image and likeness” rules that have been in effect since 2021, allowing players to get paid to endorse products, represent a welcome change toward basic fairness. Why should conferences, schools and TV networks be able to cash in on the labor of players who compete for scholarships that they can’t maximize because of their heavy commitments to their sport? But observers, agents and executives all have said the NCAA was too slow to pass out a NIL playbook, which led to massive disparities in how schools called their offenses.

It could happen again with bowl games, unless the college football kingmakers get in front of it.

Imagine a new group of big-money investors decides to peel off the SEC and Big Ten into a super-conference that refuses the traditional bowl system. Imagine then that they scrap existing eligibility rules in favor of a system that allows players to stay with their given school teams in perpetuity.

Georgia could field a team with Matt Stafford at quarterback, AJ Green at receiver and Roquan Smith leading its defense.

Michigan would counter with Tom Brady, Rashan Gary and Aidan Hutchinson.

At that point, would it even be college football? Or would it be competition for the NFL in the way that the AFL was in the 1960s?

Don’t rule it out as impossible. Who would have predicted the current NIL situation 20 years ago?

That said, it’s presented a major opportunity for the bowl games, themselves, to get into the action.

Already, Cheez-It has given former Arizona State punter Michael Turk a red-and-yellow room that has been described by most as “pretty cheezy.”

“I’m thankful I got it,” Turk told The Oklahoman newspaper. “It’s a good stay. Everything is cheezy”

Turk has promoted the brand on his social media and eaten up the calories of likes, shares and media coverage.

Hyatt hotels, meanwhile, according to Front Office Sports, partnered with Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt to get rooms for his teammates’ family members ahead of the Orange Bowl.

“The World of Hyatt team gave me the ability to create a deal that benefited my teammates and our families,” the player said in a statement. “That’s real, as those are the people I care about most.”

What’s to stop Vrbo from offering up mansions to players and coaches who qualify for the Fiesta Bowl? And what’s to stop someone else from going a whole lot further if they don’t?

For now, let’s just enjoy the game. (Can Michigan finally win a big one? Or will TCU continue the Fiesta Bowl tradition of pulling off big underdog victories?!)

Change is coming, and even changes made for the best of reasons have unintended consequences.

It’s going to be interesting to watch this big-money game play out.

