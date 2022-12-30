ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

New Year’s Eve Parties, Construction Updates, and More Metro Detroit News

By Christina Clark
Hour Detroit Magazine
 3 days ago

New Year’s Eve parties in Metro Detroit.

From black-tie gatherings and upscale balls to champagne parties and afternoon happenings for the entire family, Hour Detroit has details on some of the best local New Year’s Eve parties ringing in 2023 with a bang.

Southeast Michigan road closures and construction updates.

Gov. Whitmer is working on her promise to “fix the damn roads,” so there’s a lot of construction in southeast Michigan. Find out what’s open and closed near you this week with this handy guide.

Rocket Mortgage introduces credit program to increase access to home ownership.

Purchase Plus, the special purpose credit program introduced by Rocket Mortgage , will offer first-time homebuyers up to $7,500 in credits that will go toward their mortgage costs. It is available in Detroit, Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Memphis, and Philadelphia.

Detroit denies permit for concrete crusher.

A proposal to build a concrete crusher on a vacant plot of land on Lawton Street has been rejected after the City of Detroit denied a building permit. This is a win for the residents of the Core City neighborhood that had fought against the proposal.

Hour Detroit’s top stories of 2022.

From community development news and our Best of Detroit lists to entertainment and food coverage, here are the 15 most popular Hour Detroit articles (not including ballots) in 2022.

Michigan denies DTE proposal that would allow customers to prepay.

The $12.6 million proposal suggested a voluntary plan that would allow customers to pay their bill before using the energy rather than after. Attorney General Dana Nessel argued that the proposal could hurt low-income customers as it would allow DTE to disconnect customers who were late with payment faster.

‘Ice pancakes’ form beneath Tahquamenon Falls.

The Department of Natural Resources shared a photo of the rare phenomenon , which can occur through various means. In this case, it is likely that ice granules formed in the cold waters and then clumped together upon colliding under the force of the falls.

Missing Jackson doctor found dead in a frozen pond.

Psychiatrist Dr. Bolek Payan was last seen leaving Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson on Dec. 22. On Dec. 27, his body was found in a frozen pond near his home . The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy and toxicology testing to determine cause of death.

Man who plotted to kidnap Gov. Whitmer sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Jurors convicted Adam Fox for his role in the 2020 scheme to abduct the governor from her vacation home and has sentenced him to 16 years in prison. This is the longest sentence against defendants in the case so far, but much less than the life sentence prosecutors were seeking.

