Ohio State

Republican Joe Lombardo sworn in as Nevada's 31st governor

Former Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo became Nevada’s 31st governor Monday, taking office on a vow to raise certain criminal penalties, diversify Nevada's economy and become America’s “education governor,” in part by promoting vouchers and replacing nonpunitive intervention measures in schools with discipline. Lombardo’s tenure will...
NEVADA STATE
Officials must choose between jobs or office with new law

MIAMI (AP) — A new Florida law is forcing some public officials to choose between their day jobs or holding office. The measure, which took effect over the weekend, prohibits public officials from working as lobbyists while holding public office. It also bars state and local elected officials from lobbying their state agencies or offices for six years after leaving office, up from a previous two-year ban.
FLORIDA STATE
Walz set to take oath for second term as Minnesota governor

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is set to take the oath of office Monday for his second term as Minnesota's chief executive. Walz tweeted Sunday night that he was feeling “proud, honored, and ready” to kick off his new term. He'll be starting out with a $17.6 billion projected budget surplus.
MINNESOTA STATE
Vermont Legislature to focus on housing, workforce, climate

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The new Vermont Legislature, which is scheduled to begin work Wednesday, is expected to focus its attention on continuing to confront the state’s housing shortage, workforce development and climate change, said the Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives. House Speaker Jill Krowinski, of...
VERMONT STATE

