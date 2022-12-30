Read full article on original website
When is the Next Mega Millions Drawing? Your Shot at $785M is This Week
The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned to $785 million for only the fourth time in game history after Friday's pot went unclaimed. During the last drawing, players on Friday failed to match all six numbers -- the white balls 1, 3, 6, 44 and 51, plus the gold Mega Ball 7 -- moving the first drawing of the year beyond $700 million.
Suspect in Idaho Killings Made “Creepy” Comments, Brewery Owner Says
The suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students last month made "creepy" and inappropriate comments to women at a Pennsylvania brewery, the owner told NBC News. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, made comments under his breath or if only one person was working at the bar, the owner...
