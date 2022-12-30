Read full article on original website
Lil mama
2d ago
What she is doing is putting other races down that are in the medical field. You don’t have to be black to understand the anatomy. I work in the health insurance field. We have more multi cultural providers than white. That’s a fact! If this is an issue. That there aren’t many black physicians. Go to school. Be the change. Instead creating such a stigma that keeps things right where they lay. Makes no sense to me.
Reply(1)
4
Kiptui Arwet
3d ago
i guess We Ethiopians are not black then...because it's no problem. Black Americans been in this country nearly 600 years and still don't have anything to show for it..but they will tell us Africans that we should be thankful to Black Americans for paving the way for us being here. make it make sense!!!!
Reply
4
