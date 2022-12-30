ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Lil mama
2d ago

What she is doing is putting other races down that are in the medical field. You don’t have to be black to understand the anatomy. I work in the health insurance field. We have more multi cultural providers than white. That’s a fact! If this is an issue. That there aren’t many black physicians. Go to school. Be the change. Instead creating such a stigma that keeps things right where they lay. Makes no sense to me.

Kiptui Arwet
3d ago

i guess We Ethiopians are not black then...because it's no problem. Black Americans been in this country nearly 600 years and still don't have anything to show for it..but they will tell us Africans that we should be thankful to Black Americans for paving the way for us being here. make it make sense!!!!

FOX40

Resources for flood victims and residents in the Sacramento region

(KTXL) — Heavy rain on New Year’s Eve weekend impacted roadways and high water levels in lakes and rivers due to some areas getting flooded.  Impacted counties have offered resources and tips to ensure safety when evacuating your home. Sacramento County  According to the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services, an evacuation center is open […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

One Killed in Fire at Sacramento Assisted Living Facility

An elderly woman has died following a fire at an assisted living home in Sacramento County. The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. at the Golden Pond Retirement Community on Monday, December 26, 2022. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was sitting in a chair on her patio smoking a cigarette when she fell asleep. The lit cigarette fell on a blanket and started a fire.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
PLANetizen

Complaint Blames Bay Delta Ecological Crisis on Racism

Freight at work on the Bay Delta, with Mount Diablo visible in the distant background. | Flanders Imagery / Shutterstock. A group of environmentalists, racial justice advocates, and indigenous tribes have filed a complaint with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency alleging that the ecological crisis on the San Francisco Bay Delta has roots in racism, according to a column by Michael Fitzgerald for Stocktonia.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Doctors Medical Center announces its first births of 2023

(KTXL) — Doctors Medical Center announced its first births of 2023 at two of its facilities in Modesto and Manteca. The hospital system said that a baby boy was born Jan. 1 just 18 minutes after the start of the new year at its Modesto location. The baby weighed 8 lbs. and 2 oz. and […]
MODESTO, CA
Robert J Hansen

El Dorado County sends man to prison for last six days of six-year sentence

Tina Perry (left) and Harvest Davidson (right). Davidson was facing murder charges in El Dorado County but was released in mid-December.Photo by(Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif.) Earlier this month one of five men who were fighting murder charges in El Dorado County since 2017 was released for time served after being illegally over detained after accepting accepting a plea agreement for armed robbery, according to El Dorado County records.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

City of Sacramento records first homicide of 2023

The City of Sacramento recorded its first homicide on New Year’s Day. On January 1, 2023 around 1:05 p.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of Florin Road and Franklin Boulevard for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers located one adult male victim who sustained at least one gunshot wound. That victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding medical personnel. The suspect(s) fled the scene after the incident.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Northern California hit by magnitude 5.4 earthquake New Year's Day

RIO DELL, Calif. - The New Year brought an earthquake to Northern California Sunday morning. A magnitude 5.4 quake hit at 10:35 a.m. approximately 9.3 miles southeast of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was felt as far south as Santa Rosa, Marin, and Concord, USGS...
CONCORD, CA
KCRA.com

2 levee breaches confirmed near Wilton, officials say

WILTON, Calif. — There has been a double levee breach near Wilton, Sacramento County officials confirmed on Sunday, hours after a flash flood warning told residents in a part of the area to seek higher ground. The National Weather Service in Sacramento issued its flash flood warning due to...
WILTON, CA

