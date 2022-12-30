Read full article on original website
Mother to file lawsuit after son dies 1 day after arrest
Christopher Fisher, 29, was taken into custody on December 13 for an outstanding warrant.
WNEM
7-Eleven in Essexville robbed
ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - A 7-Eleven in Essexville was robbed early Friday morning before the suspect took off in a car. Paul Koperna, the salesclerk at the 7-Eleven, said he is shaken up, but grateful to be alive. “I was a little scared, but mostly the whole thing I kept...
WNEM
Birch Run police officer suddenly dies
BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - Officer Larry Verga of the Birch Run Police Department died on Sunday. Officers said that on Sunday, Jan. 1, Verga died suddenly at his residence. Verga had worked as a member of the Birch Run Police Department since February 2018, police said. Verga had retired...
WNEM
Police: Victim identified in first murder of the year
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives with the Saginaw Police Department are looking for a suspect in a shooting that resulted in one teen’s death. Officers said the shooting happened in the Marathon gas station parking on East Holland Avenue after getting reports of shots fired. Shortly after, a car...
wkzo.com
WNEM
MSP troopers save dog from Saginaw house fire
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - While firefighters worked to save a family’s home, two Michigan State Police Troopers helped resuscitate their dog, who was unconscious, and suffering from smoke inhalation. “Put it on the dog to kinda help her breathing along,” said Trooper Dylan Neill. “Trooper Courtney Rzepecki ended up...
WLNS
Lansing police start off 2023 with drunk driving, gun arrest
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Night shift officers with the Lansing Police Department kicked off the new year by arresting a suspected drunk driver. A Facebook post from the department said that officers also found a gun in the driver’s possession. The driver was arrested and is facing charges...
Sheriff: Alcohol ‘appears’ to be factor in deadly crash
The woman died from her injuries at the crash site.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Truck driver charged in deaths of Livingston County woman, her daughters, son-in-law and unborn grandchild
A Florida man has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a Livingston County woman and several other members of her family. 29-year-old Dayren Rocubert was driving the tractor trailer that cross over the median on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton, on Christmas Eve. The truck struck two vehicles with family members traveling together for the holidays.
WILX-TV
Sparrow Hospital announces first baby of the new year
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A couple welcomed 2023 with their newborn on Sunday. In the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, EW. Sparrow Hospital welcomed baby Sofia. She was born at 1:43 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces to parents Karen and Ben from Lansing. Sparrow said...
22-year-old Shelby Township man killed in hit-and-run
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person who struck and killed a 22-year-old Shelby Township man.
kisswtlz.com
Lansing teen falls through ice after being stranded on frozen pond
One Lansing teen fell through ice and others were stuck in the middle of a frozen pond on Saturday.
wsgw.com
Saginaw Man to Be Sentenced in Midland County Domestic Violence Case
After pleading no contest to three felony charges in October, a Saginaw man is set to be sentenced in Midland County Circuit Court on Thursday. 31-year-old Logan Mishler will be sentenced before Judge Stephen Carras at 2 p.m. on charges of intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and two counts of felonious assault stemming from a January 10th 2022 domestic assault. Mishler was intoxicated when he tried to break down a door where his 36-year-old girlfriend had barricaded herself and her three children.
Woman dies in what police believe was alcohol-related crash New Year’s Day on I-94
A 42-year-old Lansing woman died in a crash police believe was alcohol-related early New Year’s Day on eastbound I-94 in Parma Township, west of Jackson. The woman was heading east before dawn Sunday, Jan. 1, and took the exit ramp onto Eaton Rapids Road, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported in a Monday news release. The vehicle she was driving left the road and overturned, according to the sheriff’s office.
WILX-TV
Lansing woman remembers friend, music producer Kaz Drumatik
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I would say dream. I would say music. And I would say creativity.” Three words Yanice Jackson, publisher of The Chronicle News, said comes to mind when thinking of Kaz Drumatik -- a 40 year old music producer shot and killed on New Year’s Eve.
WILX-TV
Building on Michigan Avenue shot at on New Year’s
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Gunshots were fired at a building on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street. On Sunday, Lansing Township Police announced that employees of the Peoples Kitchen said that an unknown person or group of people came to the area and fired guns at the building and parking lot. This comes after one person died and another was left in critical condition after a shooting in a recording studio in the same building Saturday night.
WNEM
Person struck, killed on Gratiot Road in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - On Friday evening, a person in Saginaw was struck and killed by a vehicle on Gratiot near Woodbridge, police said. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities, said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. Police were still investigating the scene as of 6:30 p.m. on...
