FanSided

Eagles most costly injury down the stretch isn’t Jalen Hurts

While the Philadelphia Eagles are missing quarterback Jalen Hurts due to injury, this player being sidelined has been much more significant. The Philadelphia Eagles are on a two-game losing streak ever since quarterback Jalen Hurts was sidelined due to a sprained throwing shoulder. They lost their Week 16 game to the rival Dallas Cowboys and this past Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. They were unable to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC during that stretch, and will have to do so in Week 18.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Skip Bayless issues clarification after criticism of Damar Hamlin tweet

Skip Bayless issued a follow-up tweet on Monday night after receiving criticism for his handling of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. The 24-year-old safety was given CPR and later taken away on... The post Skip Bayless issues clarification after criticism of Damar Hamlin tweet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Jim Knowles failed the Buckeyes

The Ohio State football team had a chance to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl. In fact, they should have. The Buckeyes had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. That should be more than enough for the team to get out with a lead. Instead, Jim Knowles failed the program.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna

The Atlanta Braves could be among the teams interested in San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. Here’s what it would cost to acquire him:. Trent Grisham had a historically-bad season from the dish last season, as he hit under the Mendoza line for a 152-game stretch. It was enough to make some Padres fans wonder if this Gold Glove-level outfielder was worth a gaping hole in the lineup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Pistons news: A former player Detroit wishes they had back

Every team in the NBA has guys they passed on or traded away that they wish they could have back, including the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons gave away guys like Khris Middleton and Spencer Dinwiddie as afterthoughts in trades that came back to haunt them, as both guys ended up being all stars.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Utah band’s Rose Bowl rendition of Green Day’s Basket Case was god-tiered Dookie excellence

The Utah marching band kicked so much brass playing Green Day’s “Basket Case” at the Rose Bowl. This year’s Rose Bowl was about nothing and everything all at once. As one of those melodramatic fools that is neurotic to the bone, no doubt about out it, sometimes, I give myself the creeps when I think my mind plays tricks on me. As the score keeps adding up, I think I’m cracking up. I’m not just paranoid, I’m just stoned blown away by how freaking awesome this Green Day cover was!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FanSided

FanSided

