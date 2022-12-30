Read full article on original website
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek HelpSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Closing rumors prove true: Hidden gem Wicker Park Walgreens will shut its doors permanentlyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Transit Authority hiring Bus Mechanics, Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Rich Township High School Residents To See $15Mil. Decrease In Property TaxesSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
Eagles most costly injury down the stretch isn’t Jalen Hurts
While the Philadelphia Eagles are missing quarterback Jalen Hurts due to injury, this player being sidelined has been much more significant. The Philadelphia Eagles are on a two-game losing streak ever since quarterback Jalen Hurts was sidelined due to a sprained throwing shoulder. They lost their Week 16 game to the rival Dallas Cowboys and this past Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. They were unable to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC during that stretch, and will have to do so in Week 18.
NFL players, sports world reacts to Damar Hamlin collapsing during Bills-Bengals MNF game
Many NFL players and teams, and others in the sports world, quickly offered their support on social media for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
Skip Bayless issues clarification after criticism of Damar Hamlin tweet
Skip Bayless issued a follow-up tweet on Monday night after receiving criticism for his handling of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. The 24-year-old safety was given CPR and later taken away on... The post Skip Bayless issues clarification after criticism of Damar Hamlin tweet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Hamlin
—- “Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland. ❤️��” — Buffalo Bills on Twitter. “Sending our thoughts and prayers to Damar��” — Cincinnati Bengals on Twitter. — “Damar Hamlin is the best of us. We love you, 3. Praying for you.”...
Ohio State Football: Jim Knowles failed the Buckeyes
The Ohio State football team had a chance to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl. In fact, they should have. The Buckeyes had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. That should be more than enough for the team to get out with a lead. Instead, Jim Knowles failed the program.
J.J. McCarthy quote proves Michigan didn’t take TCU seriously
J.J. McCarthy’s careless quote shows that Michigan may not have taken TCU all that seriously. As TCU is heading to the national championship game, J.J. McCarthy and the rest of the Michigan Wolverines will be watching it at home from the couch … just like last year…. Michigan...
A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna
The Atlanta Braves could be among the teams interested in San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. Here’s what it would cost to acquire him:. Trent Grisham had a historically-bad season from the dish last season, as he hit under the Mendoza line for a 152-game stretch. It was enough to make some Padres fans wonder if this Gold Glove-level outfielder was worth a gaping hole in the lineup.
Pistons news: A former player Detroit wishes they had back
Every team in the NBA has guys they passed on or traded away that they wish they could have back, including the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons gave away guys like Khris Middleton and Spencer Dinwiddie as afterthoughts in trades that came back to haunt them, as both guys ended up being all stars.
Justin Jefferson nearly assaulted ref with his helmet in moment of frustration (Video)
Week 17 featured an all-important game for the Green Bay Packers as they hosted one of their NFC North rivals, Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings. The game did not start favorably for the Vikings, who were hoping to keep pace in the NFC Playoff Picture as the No. 2 seed.
Panthers coaching rumors: Steve Wilks unlikely to return with new favorite emerging
The Carolina Panthers are not likely to run it back with Steve Wilks as the full-time head coach. Even though there was a chance interim head coach Steve Wilks could have gotten the gig full-time, it seems as though owner David Tepper will be going in a different direction for the main job with the Carolina Panthers.
Mitchell scores 71 points, Cavs beat Bulls 145-134 in OT
Donovan Mitchell scored an NBA season-high and franchise-record 71 points — equaling the eighth-most in a game in history — as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the Chicago Bulls.
Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan’s College Football Playoff loss to TCU
Jim Harbaugh congratulated TCU for their opportunistic play while crediting his team for their fight despite the loss in the CFP semifinal. Michigan couldn’t wrangle TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, losing 51-54 and ending the season in playoff disappointment for the second year in a row. The Wolverines were...
Florida man gets citation after his Pikachu looking pup went viral at an NBA game
During a Miami Heat game on December 26, a Florida man in the audience brought his dog, who was dyed to look like Pikachu. The imagery of the vibrant, yellow dog went viral, and plenty of people had something to say. But it was the Miami-Dade Animal Services who really...
Stars, Kings clash in a matchup of hot teams
The Los Angeles Kings will reach the halfway point of their regular season when they host the Dallas Stars on
Utah band’s Rose Bowl rendition of Green Day’s Basket Case was god-tiered Dookie excellence
The Utah marching band kicked so much brass playing Green Day’s “Basket Case” at the Rose Bowl. This year’s Rose Bowl was about nothing and everything all at once. As one of those melodramatic fools that is neurotic to the bone, no doubt about out it, sometimes, I give myself the creeps when I think my mind plays tricks on me. As the score keeps adding up, I think I’m cracking up. I’m not just paranoid, I’m just stoned blown away by how freaking awesome this Green Day cover was!
