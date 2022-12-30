Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
No. 6 Texas, Kansas State square off for round 2 of Big 12 gauntlet
Something has to give when No. 6 Texas and Kansas State, teams with identical records and winning streaks, square off
Alabama Football: How bittersweet the Sugar Bowl was
The 2022 Alabama Football season ended in a way to which the Crimson Tide is not accustomed. It is not that the Sugar Bowl win was not sweet – but it was also bittersweet. Alabama ends its season as one of college football’s best teams and certainly one of the four best.
Alabama Not Looking Past Ole Miss
Alabama Nate Oats was genuinely surprise to hear that CBS television promotions were already on to the Crimson Tide’s Saturday game against Kentucky, a game of Bama the nation’s top-ranked Southeastern Conference team against a Wildcats squad that has been somewhat disappointing. “I know the players know we...
Alabama Football: One offseason distraction best to ignore
It is officially the offseason for Alabama Football. Though four games will be played on Jan. 2 and a big one, on Jan. 9, many Crimson Tide fans have turned their focus to anticipation for the 2023 season. Distracting attention toward next season, some Crimson Tide fans are dreading a...
Putting Bryce Young's Sugar Bowl Into Perspective: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly
The final word on the Crimson Tide's dominating 45-20 victory over Big 12-champion Kansas State.
Alabama signee Davin Cosby joining basketball team a semester early
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – One of Alabama basketball’s 2023 signees is enrolling a semester early. Four-star guard Davin Cosby announced Saturday that he will join the Crimson Tide this month and work out with the team before making his collegiate debut during the 2023-24 season. “To my Word Of...
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama DB takes aim at CFP committee after Sugar Bowl
Former Alabama safety Eddie Jackson fired shots at the College Football Playoff committee after Alabama defeated Kansas State in the AllState Sugar Bowl. Jackson appeared to be watching the Michigan and TCU matchup in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl when he made it clear he felt neither team should have got the nod over Alabama.
Why Alabama will return to College Football Playoff in 2023
Alabama football capped off its 2022 season in style on New Year’s Eve, defeating Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl. Bryce Young put on a show in his presumably final college game, throwing for 321 yards and five touchdowns. The defense also played very well, racking up eight sacks and two takeaways on the day.
Nick Saban Reveals Message To Alabama For 2023 Season
The 2022 season didn't go as planned for Alabama. Nick Saban's team went 10-2 during the regular season and didn't make the College Football Playoff for the first time since it began. That said, the Crimson Tide still finished with 11 wins for the 12th straight season after beating the...
What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
247Sports
Nick Saban sends message about Alabama entering 2023
Every team at Alabama must establish its identity and goals. And Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban expects his 2023 squad to do just that following Saturday's Sugar Bowl win over Kansas State. Equipped with the 2023 cycle's top recruiting class, Alabama expects to reload despite losing a number of expected early-round picks, including Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., who have not yet announced their plans.
Bryce Young wins Sugar Bowl; Get his Alabama jersey on sale for one day only
In what was likely the last game in Alabama Crimson Tide uniform, quarterback Bryce Young didn’t disappoint. Young passed for 321 yards and five touchdowns as No. 5 Alabama responded to an early two-score deficit with 35 straight points to defeat 11th-ranked Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday.
Saban Can’t Help But Bring Up CFP Rankings After Sugar Bowl Win
The Crimson Tide coach took a jab at the CFP committee following Alabama’s win against Kansas State.
Alabama Long Snapper Enters Transfer Portal
Alabama long snapper Gabe Pugh has entered the transfer portal. "I am very thankful to the University of Alabama for four memorable football seasons," wrote Pugh. "After much thought and consideration, I have entered my name in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility." The...
Football World Reacts To Nick Saban's Postgame Message
Alabama didn't take Kansas State lightly this Saturday, that's for sure. After falling behind early, Nick Saban's squad put up 45 points to finish this season on a positive note. Following the team's Sugar Bowl victory, Saban said, "I think the guys who are here today, the team who’s here...
Nick Saban Reveals What He Thinks Alabama's Win Proved Today
Alabama just missed out on the College Football Playoff this season. Instead of sulking about it, the Crimson Tide came out and dominated their opponent in the Sugar Bowl. After trailing early to Kansas State, Alabama scored 35 unanswered points. Bryce Young had 321 passing yards and five touchdowns. Alabama...
NOW THAT'S RURAL: Dean Dalinghaus and Emilee Ebert
It’s game day. The high school athlete has her jersey on and prepares to go into action. All eyes are on her as she makes her move. But right now this athlete isn’t using a ball, she’s using a book. On game days at Frankfort High School,...
KVOE
Restaurant demolition largely complete at site of possible hotel in northwest Emporia
There is still some work to do, including cleanup, but demolition of a longstanding restaurant site in northwest Emporia is largely done. Crews have been working for several weeks to bring the former Cracker Barrel and Montana Mike’s restaurant building at 3010 Eaglecrest Drive to ground. The structure currently has a few steel beams still standing, but the rest of the building has been demolished.
City of Manhattan asks for homeowner feedback on water lines
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – We’ve all heard scary headlines about tap water safety, like those dealing with the Flint Water Crisis. Now, the City of Manhattan hopes you can help it prevent lead contamination in the local drinking water. The Environmental Protection Agency sets limits on contaminants in drinking water and is cracking down on communities […]
DETOUR: Westbound Bluemont Avenue closed from 3rd to 4th Street
MANHATTAN - As of 2:58 pm, on Friday, December 30th, City of Manhattan Public Works announced the closure of westbound Bluemont Avenue between 3rd and 4th streets for emergency water main repairs. A detour has been marked to take traffic around the work zone.
247Sports
69K+
Followers
414K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0