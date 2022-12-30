ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Alabama Not Looking Past Ole Miss

Alabama Nate Oats was genuinely surprise to hear that CBS television promotions were already on to the Crimson Tide’s Saturday game against Kentucky, a game of Bama the nation’s top-ranked Southeastern Conference team against a Wildcats squad that has been somewhat disappointing. “I know the players know we...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama DB takes aim at CFP committee after Sugar Bowl

Former Alabama safety Eddie Jackson fired shots at the College Football Playoff committee after Alabama defeated Kansas State in the AllState Sugar Bowl. Jackson appeared to be watching the Michigan and TCU matchup in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl when he made it clear he felt neither team should have got the nod over Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Why Alabama will return to College Football Playoff in 2023

Alabama football capped off its 2022 season in style on New Year’s Eve, defeating Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl. Bryce Young put on a show in his presumably final college game, throwing for 321 yards and five touchdowns. The defense also played very well, racking up eight sacks and two takeaways on the day.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Message To Alabama For 2023 Season

The 2022 season didn't go as planned for Alabama. Nick Saban's team went 10-2 during the regular season and didn't make the College Football Playoff for the first time since it began. That said, the Crimson Tide still finished with 11 wins for the 12th straight season after beating the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl

This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Nick Saban sends message about Alabama entering 2023

Every team at Alabama must establish its identity and goals. And Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban expects his 2023 squad to do just that following Saturday's Sugar Bowl win over Kansas State. Equipped with the 2023 cycle's top recruiting class, Alabama expects to reload despite losing a number of expected early-round picks, including Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., who have not yet announced their plans.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Long Snapper Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama long snapper Gabe Pugh has entered the transfer portal. "I am very thankful to the University of Alabama for four memorable football seasons," wrote Pugh. "After much thought and consideration, I have entered my name in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility." The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Nick Saban's Postgame Message

Alabama didn't take Kansas State lightly this Saturday, that's for sure. After falling behind early, Nick Saban's squad put up 45 points to finish this season on a positive note. Following the team's Sugar Bowl victory, Saban said, "I think the guys who are here today, the team who’s here...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals What He Thinks Alabama's Win Proved Today

Alabama just missed out on the College Football Playoff this season. Instead of sulking about it, the Crimson Tide came out and dominated their opponent in the Sugar Bowl. After trailing early to Kansas State, Alabama scored 35 unanswered points. Bryce Young had 321 passing yards and five touchdowns. Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KVOE

Restaurant demolition largely complete at site of possible hotel in northwest Emporia

There is still some work to do, including cleanup, but demolition of a longstanding restaurant site in northwest Emporia is largely done. Crews have been working for several weeks to bring the former Cracker Barrel and Montana Mike’s restaurant building at 3010 Eaglecrest Drive to ground. The structure currently has a few steel beams still standing, but the rest of the building has been demolished.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

City of Manhattan asks for homeowner feedback on water lines

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – We’ve all heard scary headlines about tap water safety, like those dealing with the Flint Water Crisis. Now, the City of Manhattan hopes you can help it prevent lead contamination in the local drinking water. The Environmental Protection Agency sets limits on contaminants in drinking water and is cracking down on communities […]
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
414K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy