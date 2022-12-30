It's Your Business includes Angela Stueve, Tim Wetzel, Roger Brokke and Jonathan Dompeling

New hires in the Topeka area

Stormont Vail Health announced that Angela Stueve, M.D., has joined its family medicine team in Topeka. A native Kansan, Stueve was born in Topeka and grew up in Meriden. Even at a young age, she had a passion for learning, especially when it came to science. “I’m just a learner at heart,” Stueve said. “I loved the classroom and learning new materials. Science really grabbed my attention, so medicine was an easy draw for me!” Stueve got her bachelor of science in biology at Washburn University attended the University of Kansas School of Medicine, where she received her doctorate of medicine. “I wanted to be in a field where I could help a lot of people,” Stueve said. “Family medicine was an area where I could see all avenues of patients.” Stueve comes to Stormont Vail from Nemaha Valley Community Hospital in Seneca, where she worked as a family physician, providing a full spectrum of medical care including hospital inpatient services, emergency care, obstetrics, geriatrics, clinic work and more.

FHLBank Topeka announced the following new employees.

• Laurie Debus as the contract and reporting specialist. Debus previously served as a supervisor at CBRE Inc.

• Ben Earling as a project manager III. Earling previously served as a senior project manager at Garmin.

• Jason Gray as the new director of business technology. Gray previously served as a manager at Evergy.

• Troy Mitchell as a collateral review officer. Mitchell previously worked in sales and business development at DH Lawn and Garden Equipment.

• Travis Watkins as an HCD analyst. Watkins previously served at the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation.

Brewster Place has hired Tim Wetzel as its new president and CEO. He will start March 6, 2023. Matthew Burns will continue to fill in until then. Tim Wetzel serves as executive director of Cascade Manor in Eugene, Oregon. Previously, Wetzel served as executive director at retirement communities similar in size as Brewster in Texas and California. Tim has a passion for health and human service ministry, and he has a collaborative consensus building management style. “As a servant-leader, Tim’s values coupled with his experience managing multimillion dollar budgets, and his expertise in strategic planning, finance, and marketing, make him the perfect fit to lead Brewster," said Todd Pettygrove, Brewster’s board chair. "He is mission-focused, placing equal value on those serving as those being served." Wetzel earned a bachelor’s degree from Heidelberg University, an MBA from Arizona State University and a second master’s degree in information systems management from Seattle Pacific University. Tim also earned the Diaconal Ministry Certification from the Council of Human Service Ministries of the United Church of Christ.

Stormont Vail Health announced that Jonathan Dompeling, D.O., is joining its team as an emergency medicine physician, located at Stormont Vail Hospital, 1500 S.W. 10th Ave. Dompeling grew up in the Chicagoland suburbs and attended Loyola University in Chicago, Ill., and Dominican University, River Forest, Ill., where he earned a bachelor of science in biology and a bachelor of medical science. He later attended Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, where he earned his doctor of osteopathic medicine. “I was always interested in the sciences and as I grew up, I wanted to be more involved in the health sciences,” Dompeling said. “Becoming an emergency medical provider was a great way to coordinate my interest in health science and my need for personal interaction.”

New and returning board members in Topeka-area organizations

The Topeka Community Foundation has elected two new board members for three-year terms beginning Jan. 1, 2023. They are Virginia Barnes, director of Blue Health Initiatives at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas, and Tony Barry, executive vice president of chief corporate services at Capitol Federal. Tim Bell, officer with the Topeka Police Department, was elected to a second three-year term. Board officers include Tara Dimick, chair; Jennifer Sourk, vice chair; Shelly Buhler, secretary; Barry Feaker, assistant secretary; Brian Lang, treasurer; and Pam Alexander, immediate past chair. Beginning its 40th year, the Topeka Community Foundation manages $100 million in assets and more than 400 funds created by individuals, families, businesses, civic and nonprofit organizations.

Roger Brokke, vice president, general manager and general sales manager of WIBW-TV and wibw.com, was elected 2023 chair-elect of the board of directors for the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. The association represents 293 full power TV and radio stations across Kansas, including the Kansas City metro. Its mission is to provide professional lobbying and governmental representation, efficient communication and effective recruiting, education and training for Kansas broadcasters, promote free over-the air broadcasting for the purpose of enhancing the success of Kansas broadcasters and helping them better serve the people of Kansas. Brokke has worked in the Topeka media field since 1999, the past 19 years at WIBW. He also serves on the Greater Topeka Partnership’s Chamber Board of Directors.

