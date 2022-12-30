ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

It's Your Business includes Angela Stueve, Tim Wetzel, Roger Brokke and Jonathan Dompeling

By The Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago

New hires in the Topeka area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J08Ki_0jyeCWNo00

Stormont Vail Health announced that Angela Stueve, M.D., has joined its family medicine team in Topeka. A native Kansan, Stueve was born in Topeka and grew up in Meriden. Even at a young age, she had a passion for learning, especially when it came to science. “I’m just a learner at heart,” Stueve said. “I loved the classroom and learning new materials. Science really grabbed my attention, so medicine was an easy draw for me!” Stueve got her bachelor of science in biology at Washburn University attended the University of Kansas School of Medicine, where she received her doctorate of medicine. “I wanted to be in a field where I could help a lot of people,” Stueve said. “Family medicine was an area where I could see all avenues of patients.” Stueve comes to Stormont Vail from Nemaha Valley Community Hospital in Seneca, where she worked as a family physician, providing a full spectrum of medical care including hospital inpatient services, emergency care, obstetrics, geriatrics, clinic work and more.

FHLBank Topeka announced the following new employees.

Laurie Debus as the contract and reporting specialist. Debus previously served as a supervisor at CBRE Inc.

Ben Earling as a project manager III. Earling previously served as a senior project manager at Garmin.

Jason Gray as the new director of business technology. Gray previously served as a manager at Evergy.

Troy Mitchell as a collateral review officer. Mitchell previously worked in sales and business development at DH Lawn and Garden Equipment.

Travis Watkins as an HCD analyst. Watkins previously served at the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation.

Brewster Place has hired Tim Wetzel as its new president and CEO. He will start March 6, 2023. Matthew Burns will continue to fill in until then. Tim Wetzel serves as executive director of Cascade Manor in Eugene, Oregon. Previously, Wetzel served as executive director at retirement communities similar in size as Brewster in Texas and California. Tim has a passion for health and human service ministry, and he has a collaborative consensus building management style. “As a servant-leader, Tim’s values coupled with his experience managing multimillion dollar budgets, and his expertise in strategic planning, finance, and marketing, make him the perfect fit to lead Brewster," said Todd Pettygrove, Brewster’s board chair. "He is mission-focused, placing equal value on those serving as those being served." Wetzel earned a bachelor’s degree from Heidelberg University, an MBA from Arizona State University and a second master’s degree in information systems management from Seattle Pacific University. Tim also earned the Diaconal Ministry Certification from the Council of Human Service Ministries of the United Church of Christ.

Stormont Vail Health announced that Jonathan Dompeling, D.O., is joining its team as an emergency medicine physician, located at Stormont Vail Hospital, 1500 S.W. 10th Ave. Dompeling grew up in the Chicagoland suburbs and attended Loyola University in Chicago, Ill., and Dominican University, River Forest, Ill., where he earned a bachelor of science in biology and a bachelor of medical science. He later attended Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, where he earned his doctor of osteopathic medicine. “I was always interested in the sciences and as I grew up, I wanted to be more involved in the health sciences,” Dompeling said. “Becoming an emergency medical provider was a great way to coordinate my interest in health science and my need for personal interaction.”

New and returning board members in Topeka-area organizations

The Topeka Community Foundation has elected two new board members for three-year terms beginning Jan. 1, 2023. They are Virginia Barnes, director of Blue Health Initiatives at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas, and Tony Barry, executive vice president of chief corporate services at Capitol Federal. Tim Bell, officer with the Topeka Police Department, was elected to a second three-year term. Board officers include Tara Dimick, chair; Jennifer Sourk, vice chair; Shelly Buhler, secretary; Barry Feaker, assistant secretary; Brian Lang, treasurer; and Pam Alexander, immediate past chair. Beginning its 40th year, the Topeka Community Foundation manages $100 million in assets and more than 400 funds created by individuals, families, businesses, civic and nonprofit organizations.

Roger Brokke, vice president, general manager and general sales manager of WIBW-TV and wibw.com, was elected 2023 chair-elect of the board of directors for the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. The association represents 293 full power TV and radio stations across Kansas, including the Kansas City metro. Its mission is to provide professional lobbying and governmental representation, efficient communication and effective recruiting, education and training for Kansas broadcasters, promote free over-the air broadcasting for the purpose of enhancing the success of Kansas broadcasters and helping them better serve the people of Kansas. Brokke has worked in the Topeka media field since 1999, the past 19 years at WIBW. He also serves on the Greater Topeka Partnership’s Chamber Board of Directors.

Topeka-area hirings, promotions, retirements and other announcements can be emailed to iyb@cjonline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Dutch Bros Coffee to open new Topeka location

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A drive-through coffee chain will open a new location in the Capital City - its third in Kansas. Dutch Bros Coffee tells 13 NEWS it hopes to open its new location in Topeka by April 2023. It said this may be its only location in Topeka, however, a location in Lawrence may open in the near future as well.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Woman injured in Topeka house fire dies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A young woman critically injured in a Dec. 26 house fire has passed away from her injuries. The family of Shantell Spranger, 20, told 13 NEWS she died Monday morning, Jan. 2, 2023, at University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. She spent the past week in the hospital’s burn unit.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka family surprised with at-home birth to ring in 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Capital City welcomed 2023, one family welcomed a new baby with a surprise at-home birth. Billy Stensland, a Topeka resident and father to a new baby girl, tells 13 NEWS that he helped his partner Shelley Gottstin deliver their new baby girl at 12:04 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

KANSAS LEGISLATURE: Schreiber says Emporia State path forward, medical marijuana among discussion points for lawmakers

In a way, you could say Kansas lawmakers are about to begin their regular season. The 2023 legislative session launches Jan. 9, and with that in mind, KVOE began legislative previews with lawmakers representing Lyon County as part of the Morning Show on Monday. Kansas House 60th District Representative Mark Schreiber of Emporia says one topic of lawmaker interest revolves around Emporia State University’s financial situation.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka businesses countdown to the new year

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the new year quickly approaching, businesses everywhere are getting ready. One Topeka business welcomed people and their dogs to the celebration. “You know, what’s better than going to drink with your dog?” Happy Basset Manager Opal Bullock said. “So, people like to hang out on the patio and let their dogs […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Roll Credits: Topeka’s Hollywood Theaters set to close

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Roll the credits, Topeka’s Regal Hollywood Theaters is set to close its doors in 2023. The manager for the theater tells 13 NEWS that it will permanently shutter its doors on Friday, Jan. 6. That means Topekans only have through Thursday to use their Regal gift cards at this location.
TOPEKA, KS
CJ Coombs

Legend or not, it's labeled the Sallie House in Atchison, Kansas, and paranormal investigations by the media took place

Sallie House (to the left) in Atchison, Kansas.Photo byGoogle Maps. Atchison, Kansas is an interesting place to visit. It's obvious there is a lot of history there. It's also the birthplace of Amelia Earhart. I had a meal at a restaurant there years ago and at the time, I had not heard of the Sallie House. Atchison has a history of alleged hauntings. Some may be brave enough to explore it and others, like myself, are not outside of writing about it. Aren't we sometimes a bit curious about experiences we have not had?
ATCHISON, KS
WIBW

New business opens to bring Louisiana inspired cocktails to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans can now get a taste of New Orleans with cocktails and daiquiris at the “New Orleans Style Daiquiris and More.”. The shop held its soft opening Friday and will continue its soft opening from noon to midnight until Sunday, January 1, at its new location at 623 SW 6th Ave. The shop does not serve food right now, but the hope is to one day serve Louisiana-style dishes, like gumbo and jambalaya.
TOPEKA, KS
tkmagazine.com

First Baby of 2023 Born at Stormont Vail Health

The baby boy weighs 9 lbs. and 6 oz. and measures 22 inches long. Harlow Harper was born to mother, Laura Harper, and father, Justin Harper. Harlow is now a little brother to Hudson. Stormont Vail’s Birthplace offers compassionate, high-quality care for expectant mothers. The nurses and staff have specialized...
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

The Bump aims to fulfill maternity and postpartum needs in Lawrence

Fulfilling a desire for cute, affordable maternity clothing without a local store specializing in the products can be burdensome. That’s why Kisha Cranston has created The Bump Store, a maternity shop that opened recently at the Malls Shopping Center, 711 W. 23rd St. No. 22. in Lawrence. The Bump’s...
LAWRENCE, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

New Year’s celebrations underway in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many people in Topeka are celebrating New Year’s Eve by watching the best bull riders in the country. The Professional Cowboy Rodeo Association held their third annual “Xtreme Bull Event” Saturday night at the Stormont Vail Events Center. In the competition, riders tried...
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Cowan in running for Kansas Music Hall of Fame

He’s already in one Hall of Fame. Now Lyon County’s Chuck Cowan waits to learn if he’ll enter another. Cowan is one of 34 finalists for the Kansas Music Hall of Fame. The deadline for balloting by hall members is next Saturday.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

How Emporia became king of the Disc Golf world

Do you ever wonder how a small town or city becomes renowned for something that has achieved mainstream status? Like Roswell and aliens, Kitty Hawk and airplanes, Williamsport and Little League Baseball, Emporia and disc golf? If you’re an Emporian, you already know the city has staked its claim to this wildly popular sport.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Shawnee Co. Solid Waste holds cardboard disposal event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Solid Waste held their first-ever cardboard disposal event this weekend. The event ran from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Stormont Vail Center. Crew members brought three waste trucks to dispose of all the unneeded cardboard boxes brought in by the community. The event aimed to assist community members in properly disposing of cardboard while also assisting the environment.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy