Princess Eugenie, A Way Seen To Help Heal Prince Harry, Prince William's Rift

Many believed Princess Eugenie could help heal the rift between her cousins, Prince Harry and Prince William. Prince Andrew's daughter has maintained a close relationship with the two brothers, refusing to take sides and keeping a close relationship with them.

Princess Eugenie Photo by Reuters

Princess Eugenie has remained neutral amid the feud between Prince Harry and Prince William. So, can she be the way to help the royal family and the Sussexes be amicable again?

An insider told Express that Jack Brooksbank's wife is also very close to the Prince and Princess of Wales. She has chosen not to take any sides or nonsense moves like that.

Read Full Story Here