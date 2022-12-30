ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overwatch 2 Gold Weapons: How to Get

Overwatch 2's golden weapons are available to unlock for every hero in the game. From completing specific challenges to earning competitive points, here's everything you need to know about getting golden skins in Overwatch 2. While players can aesthetically enhance their heroes with skins from the in-game store or special...
Overwatch 2 Sleighing D.Va: How to Get

Overwatch 2 players can look forward to the game's Winter Wonderland festivities with the festive D.Va victory pose and the Sleighing D.Va legendary skin. Here's everything you need to know about getting these festive items for D.Va. Players can earn festive D.va skins through watching Overwatch 2 streamers on Twitch....
How to Connect Overwatch 2 Account to Twitch

For a free-to-play game like Overwatch 2, many of the in-game items like skins and emotes are not free. Players can either buy the items directly or sometimes they can take advantage of promotions that earn them free in-game items like buying certain food products. One way Overwatch 2 players...
ImperialHal Shows Off Deadly Controller Aim Assist in Apex Legends

Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has given fans a glimpse at just how much more powerful controller aim assist is in Apex Legends than with mouse and keyboard. In a recent clip, the pro showed off just why he made the switch himself. It's been a hot debate for some...
Reshiram Pokémon GO Raid Guide

One of Pokémon GO's upcoming Raids is the dual Fire/Dragon-type Pokémon Reshiram. As part of the January content update for Mythical Wishes, Reshiram will be appearing from Jan. 1 to Jan. 10 in Five-Star Raids and during Raid Hours on Jan. 4.
