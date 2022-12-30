The propaganda style media is so desperate to brainwash and manipulate the public into hating one figure and elevating the other figure. Why do they feel so threatened by one and feel the need to elevate the other? Because one doesn't require the media to succeed and the other is a mentally ill child that has been used like a tool by the media to promote a climate cult to fearmonger the public into voting for their preferred political candidates.
lmao Gretta is nothing but a half-educated child and puppet for eco-terrorists. The fact they are trying to idolize her us an absolute joke.
smart cookie. hey Steve green..they were wanted. she did not create their drama. she was simply smarter than the average bear.
Related
Andrew Tate's Father Was a Chess Master, and His Mother Raised Him in England
Andrew Tate reportedly arrested in Romania, apparently thanks to Greta Thunberg
Greta Thunberg's Andrew Tate smackdown is just the tip of a disgusting iceberg
Elon Musk Shows Support For Andrew Tate
Andrew Tate Human Trafficking Allegations Have Twitter Ridiculing Him
Caitlyn Jenner tells Elon Musk he's 'public enemy number one to some very, very bad people' and that she's worried about his safety
Elon Musk hits back at former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, who accused the billionaire of mocking the LGBTQ community by misusing gender pronouns
Jim Jordan Tells Awkward Lie When Asked To Denounce Tweet Shouting Out Ye
Andrew Tate posts bizarre tweet after being arrested on suspicion of rape and trafficking
Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies
Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire
Elon Musk's brother Kimbal says there's a 'lack of appreciation' for Twitter's 'awesome' mute button
A janitor laid off at Twitter's headquarters said one of Elon Musk's team members told him he'd be replaced by robots
South African President Responds To Video Of Black Teens Attacked By White Men At Swimming Pool
Grimes says her 2-year-old son with Elon Musk can identify 'obscure rocket design' and shadows 'engineering/strategy meetings'
Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’
Inside crime-ridden estate where Andrew Tate’s mum lives while disgraced TikToker drives Ferraris & owns mansion
Piers Morgan's Twitter account was flooded with offensive posts aimed at Ed Sheeran and Queen Elizabeth II after his account was seemingly hacked
Grand Tour Nation
Covering everything car related from the latest supercars to the funniest car shows. We live and breathe the world of motoring.https://www.grandtournation.com
Comments / 266