If your so confident in yourself sign one year deals . Why do you need guaranteed years id you think you can play 12 years at that level . Answer is you can’t do you want a team that will get 4 prime years before you massive decline than stuck with your albatross of contract . Common buddy you think your so good sign one year deals the next 12 years and prove us wrong .
Of course he doesn't. It's obvious... His deal would have happened already, they would even overlook the medical issue he has.
Your are crazy if you’re singing a contract like that for an old player I never forget Robinson Cano
Related
A massive trade package to send Rafael Devers to the Detroit Tigers
Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs with New York Club
Yankees took a big risk in the bullpen with $12M signing
Mets Morning News: “Staggering, astounding and astonishing”
A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Giants Reportedly Make Big Decision On Daniel Jones
Tomase: Would Red Sox trade Casas for one of Marlins' young arms?
Michael Kay’s Anthony Volpe story will get Yankees fans amped for Opening Day
Dodgers: Making the Case for Trading for Ha-Seong Kim from the Padres
Zaidi: SF Giants front office and ownership were 'unified' during Carlos Correa situation
3 2023 New Year's resolutions for the SF Giants
Angels News: Another Halo Starter Could Be Heading to World Baseball Classic
New Mets Star Prepared The Perfect Opening Statement
Report: Red Sox hire new first base coach to complete 2023 staff
Geoff Blum Discusses Astros Offseason Moves on The A-Team
The Big Lead
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 14