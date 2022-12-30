ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

After 42 Seasons, WCU Graduate Karen Shelton Announces Her Retirement as North Carolina Field Hockey Coach

Legendary UNC field hockey coach Karen Shelton is retiring.Photo byYoutube screenshot.

Karen Shelton, a West Chester University graduate and North Carolina legendary field hockey coach, has announced her retirement after heading the team for 42 seasons and winning ten National Championships, according to a staff report from Inside Carolina.

“I don’t have the words for what it has meant to represent the University of North Carolina for the past 42 years,” said Shelton.

“The decision to retire is an extremely difficult one, but I feel like it’s the right time, on the heels of an outstanding season.”

Shelton record is 745-172 and she has the highest number of NCAA championships and NCAA Tournament appearances at 39. She also achieved 77 victories from 106 games Tar Heels played in the tournament. She has recorded 40 winning seasons in her 42 years at North Carolina.

“Karen Shelton is, quite simply, an icon of Carolina Athletics,” said UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham.

“Her legacy is more than her phenomenal 10 national championships and 745 victories – it’s about the hundreds of women who have gone on to successful lives and careers, and continued to credit her influence many years after playing for her.

Read more about Karen Shelton at Inside Carolina.

