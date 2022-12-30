ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Service withdraws timber project decision near Eugene over big tree cutting

By Zach Urness, Salem Statesman Journal
 3 days ago

The U.S. Forest Service is taking another look at a controversial timber project near McKenzie Bridge in a move that could limit the cutting of mature and old-growth trees following pressure on the Biden administration.

Regional Forester Glenn Casamassa on Thursday withdrew the agency’s decision on the Flat Country Project, which proposed a mixture of logging and forest management on 4,500 acres of Willamette National Forest east of Eugene.

The withdrawal was sparked by a Biden administration directive to conserve old and mature forest as a way to keep carbon in trees as part of its fight against climate change.

The Forest Service said it will reassess the project and issue another decision in the spring.

Environmental groups have long targeted the timber project mainly because of 800 to 1,000 acres of planned logging in mature forest, said Nick Cady, legal director for Eugene-based Cascadia Wildlands.

“It’s one of those projects where half of it includes thinning out tree plantations, which makes a lot of sense and we have no problem with,” Cady said. “But the other part of the decision was logging ancient forest at the headwaters of the McKenzie River. We found big 8-foot diameter trees that would have been cut. We hope the Forest Service will drop their misguided plans to log that part of the forest.”

Forest Service officials said that a panel of experts reviewing the project found “that even though the project complied with the Northwest Forest Plan, some parts of it may be incongruent with recent directives and climate-related plans concerning conservation of mature and old-growth forests and carbon stewardship,” agency spokesman Jon McMillan said in an email.

Casamassa indicated the parts of the project most groups agree on will move forward, while other parts, such as the logging of the older trees, could be dropped.

“The Flat Country Project is important for forest health and to support jobs and economic development in the region’s rural communities,” Casamassa said. “The appropriate way to advance the important goals of the Flat Country Project is to reissue a new (decision) early next year and allow the project’s consensus portions to move forward and start delivering wood to local mills in short order."

Nick Smith, a spokesman for the American Forest Resource Council, which advocates for active management of forests and increasing timber production, said the project was a good one aimed at clearing out overstocked forests and making them more resilient to wildfire while providing wood for jobs and products.

But he added the continued uncertainty over the board feet coming off federal lands made it hard on timber companies.

“We'll continue to stay engaged on this project as science points to more management on these landscapes to address wildfires and climate change impacts, we think the industry has a lot to contribute,” Smith said. “Unfortunately, the continued uncertainty in timber supplies puts our infrastructure at risk, and our federal partners need this infrastructure and markets to achieve its conservation goals.”

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 15 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast. To support his work, subscribe to the Statesman Journal . Urness is the author of “ Best Hikes with Kids: Oregon ” and “ Hiking Southern Oregon .” He can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or 503-399-6801. Find him on Twitter at @ZachsORoutdoors.

Comments / 5

Guest
3d ago

No of course NOT. These ENVIRONMENTALIST will let the timber burn and everything around it. Environmentalist don’t believe in TIMBER MANAGEMENT. All of these fires are PROOF of 40 years of not letting the timber companies maintain the forests.

Reply
10
oregonman
2d ago

Would like to point out the lady had a mask on in the wilderness! People like this shouldn’t have opinions that matter.

Reply(1)
6
 

