ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

House committee releases Donald Trump’s tax returns

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J3U9S_0jyeBqo100

WASHINGTON — The House Ways and Means Committee released Donald Trump’s tax returns publicly on Friday, 10 days after a vote along party lines to make them available.

Update 2:54 p.m. EST Dec. 30:

Former President Trump criticized the release of the records in a statement posted to his social media platform.

“The Democrats should have never done it, the Supreme Court should never have approved it, and it’s going to lead to horrible things for so many people,” Trump said in the statement. “The ‘Trump’ tax returns once again show how proudly successful I have been and how I have been able to use depreciation and various other tax deductions as an incentive for creating thousands of jobs and magnificent structures and enterprises.”

Update 9:02 a.m. EST Dec. 30:

The House Ways and Means Committee posted the documents on its website at 9 a.m. EST, days after releasing its report on the former president’s taxes.

Original story:

The House, which is on break for the holidays, voted to release the documents when it met for a routine pro forma session ahead of the new congressional session, which begins Jan. 3, The Associated Press reported.

The panel voted 24 to 16 to publicly release the returns on Dec. 20, with the votes falling along party lines. The vote was held on the same day that the panel released a report which found the IRS failed to pursue mandatory audits of Trump during his presidency and that the Trump administration may have disregarded an IRS requirement mandating a president’s tax filings to be audited, according to the AP.

The Democratic-controlled committee obtained Trump’s tax returns in November as part of an investigation that ended with the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in favor of the committee to release the taxes, Reuters reported.

Republicans have argued that releasing the documents sets a dangerous precedent with regard to the loss of privacy protections, the AP reported. “Regrettably, the deed is done,” Rep. Kevin Brady, the panel’s top Republican member, said.

Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, Richard Neal, has joined Democrats in saying the records show that the IRS’ presidential audit program failed to work as intended, CNN reported.

“This was never about being punitive. It was never about being malicious,” Neal told USA Today.

The summary report released by the committee on Dec. 20 showed that Trump paid $1.1 million in federal income taxes in his first three years as president, and paid no taxes in 2020, The New York Times reported.

The returns in question cover the years while Trump was campaigning and president, from 2015 through 2020, and comprise his personal returns as well as those for several businesses, according to USA Today.

The documents themselves were not released with the reports so that sensitive data in them could be redacted. Democrats on the committee told Reuters that making the returns themselves public was necessary for its report to be fully understood.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
WKBN

Trump blasts Democrats, Supreme Court after House releases tax returns

Former President Trump ripped Democratic lawmakers Friday for releasing several years of his tax returns, warning of dire consequences for the nation while touting his ability to avoid paying income taxes. “The Democrats should have never done it, the Supreme Court should have never approved it, and it’s going to lead to horrible things for […]
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has tapped outgoing New Democrats Chair Suzan DelBene for the DCCC slot.

DelBene had been part of a group of Democrats who pushed for the position to be appointed. A new campaign chief: Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday he would nominate Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm next cycle. If approved by the full caucus, she’ll face the task of winning back a handful of seats to return House Democrats to the majority.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Voters seek revenge on Democrats who released Trump taxes

Voters are not in a very Christmas-y mood when it comes to Washington’s punishment politics. In fact, they’d like to see some payback. While a majority of voters are OK with House Ways and Means Committee Democrats releasing former President Donald Trump’s federal income taxes, they also feel that what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

118th Congress opens: Senate sworn in, House speaker fight continues

The 118th Congress opened Tuesday with Republicans in control of the House and Democrats maintaining control over the Senate following November’s midterm elections. The 118th Senate was sworn in with Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., continuing as majority leader. On the Senate floor, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., celebrated becoming the longest-serving party leader in the chamber, CNN reported. He has led Republicans in the Senate since 2007.
KENTUCKY STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
123K+
Followers
143K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy