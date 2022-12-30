Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
WSYX ABC6
Experience Columbus 2023 Preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The holidays are over, but there are plenty of fun events happening around Columbus. Experience Columbus Leah Berger discusses all the upcoming events happening around town with Good Day Columbus’ Katie McKee and Phil Kelly.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Mt. Gilead resident donates quilts
On Nov. 22, little Miss Cora Lantini, marched into OhioHealth Marion General Hospital in her pink princess high heels to celebrate her third birthday with her mom Kinzie of Galion and grandma Kim Porter of Mt. Gilead. Cora had a rough start on Nov. 22, 2019, when mom went into...
‘I was caught off guard’: Grove City man shares heart attack experience to help others keep heart health in mind
COLUMBUS, Ohio — "I thought I was pretty healthy actually. This was quite a surprise." For Jeffrey Goodman, 55, that surprise was a heart attack. “I wasn't doing anything strenuous,” he said. Over the summer he was mowing his lawn on a ride-on mower when felt chest pain...
O Holy Night: Christmas Eve in a Licking County warming shelter
Tahnee and her fiancé sat in the parking lot of the Kroger in Pataskala, running the engine for a bit, then turning it off – they only had a quarter tank. They huddled together, calling any shelter in central Ohio to see if they could take them and their cat Little Miss. The wind blew hard against the side of their truck, rocking it in the cold. Their white pick-up in the white parking lot, it’s almost as if they weren’t there.
cleveland19.com
3 cats rescued after being put in box, thrown in river in Tuscarawas County, sheriff says
PORT WASHINGTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheriff’s Deputies in Tuscarawas County rescued three cats on Friday after they were put in a box and thrown into the Tuscarawas River, according to Sheriff Orvis L. Campbell. The cats were thrown into the river in Port Washington, officials said. Officials received a...
WSYX ABC6
Dollar Tree worker killed in machete attack in Northwest Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Dollar Tree employee in Northwest Ohio is dead after being murdered with a machete while working on Sunday. The incident happened in Upper Sandusky just before 4:30 p.m. on New Year's Day. Upper Sandusky police said they were called to the store after a...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus fitness instructor helping moms staying fit for the New Year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the first day of 2023 and Fit4Mom is helping new moms and expectant mothers reach their New Year's fitness goals. Fit4MOM owner Leslie Russell and fitness instructor Kylie Yarberry share some easy and fun exercises with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
WSYX ABC6
The Cavern Dinners Preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a destination restaurant that's worth your travel time, and we're checking out the menu. The Prohibition at the Caverns and Hudson and Essex Chef Sierra Carver and Matthew Montanya discuss their popular dishes with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
Ohio bison ranchers to star in new documentary film.
Cherokee Valley Bison Ranch of Thornville, Ohio will be featured in an upcoming documentary about the official mammal of the United States, the American bison. Cherokee Valley Ranch is a multi-generational homestead turned into a bison ranch by Jared and Carrie Starr. The ranch offers a unique opportunity for visitors to stay in real Tipi’s as they enjoy the company of beautiful bison all around.
NBC4 Columbus
15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood
15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WUPf2J. 15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon …. 15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WUPf2J. NBC Today pledge 123022. NBC Today pledge 122922. NBC Today pledge 122822. NBC4 Today...
Mount Vernon News
Historic glass making company in Mount Vernon has closed its doors after 132 years in business
After 132 years of serving Knox County's glass needs, Strang Glass has closed. This family-owned business's storied history goes back to Lafe Strang, great-grandfather to current owner Jeff Ulery. The business started as something other than a glass manufacturer. When Strang left Fredricktown in 1889 and moved to Mount Vernon,...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County courts removed 3 children from suspected twins' abductor's care
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Suspected child abductor Nalah Jackson will face a judge Tuesday in Indianapolis after Columbus Police say she kidnapped a pair of twins less than a week before Christmas. Police say Jackson stole the car of a door dash driver while five-month-old Kason and Kyair Thomas were in the backseat.
sciotopost.com
Fireworks or Gunfire? Columbus Ohio Resident Records Automatic Fire at Midnight on New Year
COLUMBUS – Despite the warning of the danger of gunfire Columbus Police received hundreds of reports during New Year’ 2023. On December 30th several Franklin County police departments asked to celebrate responsibly. “It’s the basic law of gravity. What goes up, must come down. And when a bullet...
Hilliard teen who died of flu was a ‘bright spirit,’ loved ones say
GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) — Abbie Hauler was a helper, an artist and incredibly supportive friend and sibling. Her mother said the first thing you’d notice when Abbie walked in the room was her smile. The second thing you’d notice were her big, bright eyes. “She was just a bright girl, just a very bright spirit, […]
WSYX ABC6
1 injured in Whitehall shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was shot in Whitehall near an intersection Sunday afternoon, police said. Whitehall police said they received a report of a shooting near East Main Street and South Hamilton Road around 3:20 p.m. Officers closed down East Main Street in the area as they...
WSYX ABC6
City of Dublin helping community stay safe with ride share discount
Dublin, OHIO (WSYX) — Big crowds are expected throughout Central Ohio this New Year's Eve with the Buckeyes game taking place along with celebrations to ring in the New Year. The City of Dublin is stressing the importance of safety over the weekend by offering ride discounts through the...
WSYX ABC6
Police: suspects crash into tree after shoplifting at Worthington Kroger
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were taken to a hospital after their vehicle crashed into a tree. A lieutenant with Worthington police said officers received information Monday morning from the Kroger at 60 Worthington Mall about a shoplifting offense. The suspects reportedly fled in a black sedan and...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Madison Co.
MT. STERLING, Ohio — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in the 15000 block of Blain Road near Mt. Sterling in Madison County. The call came in shortly before 2:30 p.m. Initial reports indicate that heavy smoke is visible from the residence. Additional assistance has been...
WSYX ABC6
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
