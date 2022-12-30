ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Experience Columbus 2023 Preview

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The holidays are over, but there are plenty of fun events happening around Columbus. Experience Columbus Leah Berger discusses all the upcoming events happening around town with Good Day Columbus’ Katie McKee and Phil Kelly.
COLUMBUS, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Mt. Gilead resident donates quilts

On Nov. 22, little Miss Cora Lantini, marched into OhioHealth Marion General Hospital in her pink princess high heels to celebrate her third birthday with her mom Kinzie of Galion and grandma Kim Porter of Mt. Gilead. Cora had a rough start on Nov. 22, 2019, when mom went into...
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
Matter News

O Holy Night: Christmas Eve in a Licking County warming shelter

Tahnee and her fiancé sat in the parking lot of the Kroger in Pataskala, running the engine for a bit, then turning it off – they only had a quarter tank. They huddled together, calling any shelter in central Ohio to see if they could take them and their cat Little Miss. The wind blew hard against the side of their truck, rocking it in the cold. Their white pick-up in the white parking lot, it’s almost as if they weren’t there.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Dollar Tree worker killed in machete attack in Northwest Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Dollar Tree employee in Northwest Ohio is dead after being murdered with a machete while working on Sunday. The incident happened in Upper Sandusky just before 4:30 p.m. on New Year's Day. Upper Sandusky police said they were called to the store after a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus fitness instructor helping moms staying fit for the New Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the first day of 2023 and Fit4Mom is helping new moms and expectant mothers reach their New Year's fitness goals. Fit4MOM owner Leslie Russell and fitness instructor Kylie Yarberry share some easy and fun exercises with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

The Cavern Dinners Preview

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a destination restaurant that's worth your travel time, and we're checking out the menu. The Prohibition at the Caverns and Hudson and Essex Chef Sierra Carver and Matthew Montanya discuss their popular dishes with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yanasa TV

Ohio bison ranchers to star in new documentary film.

Cherokee Valley Bison Ranch of Thornville, Ohio will be featured in an upcoming documentary about the official mammal of the United States, the American bison. Cherokee Valley Ranch is a multi-generational homestead turned into a bison ranch by Jared and Carrie Starr. The ranch offers a unique opportunity for visitors to stay in real Tipi’s as they enjoy the company of beautiful bison all around.
THORNVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood

15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WUPf2J. 15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon …. 15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WUPf2J. NBC Today pledge 123022. NBC Today pledge 122922. NBC Today pledge 122822. NBC4 Today...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 injured in Whitehall shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was shot in Whitehall near an intersection Sunday afternoon, police said. Whitehall police said they received a report of a shooting near East Main Street and South Hamilton Road around 3:20 p.m. Officers closed down East Main Street in the area as they...
WHITEHALL, OH
WSYX ABC6

City of Dublin helping community stay safe with ride share discount

Dublin, OHIO (WSYX) — Big crowds are expected throughout Central Ohio this New Year's Eve with the Buckeyes game taking place along with celebrations to ring in the New Year. The City of Dublin is stressing the importance of safety over the weekend by offering ride discounts through the...
DUBLIN, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police: suspects crash into tree after shoplifting at Worthington Kroger

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were taken to a hospital after their vehicle crashed into a tree. A lieutenant with Worthington police said officers received information Monday morning from the Kroger at 60 Worthington Mall about a shoplifting offense. The suspects reportedly fled in a black sedan and...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters respond to structure fire in Madison Co.

MT. STERLING, Ohio — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in the 15000 block of Blain Road near Mt. Sterling in Madison County. The call came in shortly before 2:30 p.m. Initial reports indicate that heavy smoke is visible from the residence. Additional assistance has been...
MADISON COUNTY, OH

