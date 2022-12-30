Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
125 years ago, the five boroughs are joined to create today's New York CityWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Times Square machete suspect apprehended and charged with attempted murderMalek SherifNew York City, NY
VIDEO: North Caldwell Stolen Car Plunges 21 Feet over Embankment; Lands on Car BelowCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNorth Caldwell, NJ
NYC nurses announce Ten-day strike notice.Raj guleriaNew York City, NY
New York's First Legal Weed Dispensary: Products And Prices At Housing Works CannabisAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
Related
theexaminernews.com
Galef Looks Back on a Full Life of Public Service
Years ago, it hadn’t been in Sandy Galef’s long-term plans to serve in elected office. While raising a family, she had been content to help the community in a variety of volunteer capacities, from working with the League of Women Voters to serving on the library board in Ossining where she and her late husband, Steven Galef, had settled.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Maher sworn in as new state assemblyman
WALDEN – Most Precious Blood School in Walden, where Brian Maher went to school as a youngster, held a packed audience Saturday while area dignitaries sang his praises as a former mayor of Walden, town supervisor of Montgomery, and executive director of the Purple Heart Mission and now watched him take the oath of office as the representative of the newly drawn State Assembly District 101.
theexaminernews.com
Public Hearing Set for Proposed Pleasantville Building Moratorium
A public hearing to pause development in downtown Pleasantville has officially been set for Monday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. at Village Hall. Village trustees voted unanimously last week to hold a required hearing on the proposed moratorium. If after the hearing the moratorium is approved, a six-month pause on development will go into effect retroactively to Nov. 16, the date of the special town hall meeting on village development.
rocklanddaily.com
Assemblyman-Elect Lawler Presents Heimishe Yid as Citizen of the Year Award
Assemblyman-Elect Mike Lawler honored five Rockland County residents for their tremendous service to the community as Citizens of the Year. The award ceremony took place on Wednesday, December 28. Chaim Lebowitz was among those recognized, along with Rob Chiapperino, Alan F. Seebach, Sr., Father Mike Petit-Homme, and Brianna Tuckey. “When...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Imperati officially sworn in as Dutchess County Sheriff
WAPPINGERS FALLS – Republican Kirk Imperati was sworn in as Dutchess County Sheriff on Sunday before a large crowd of family, friends, coworkers, and supporters. His oath of office was administered by his uncle, 44-year Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Paul Sullivan. The judge also administered the oath to Imperati when he graduated from the law enforcement academy 33 years ago.
New Jersey Globe
Menendez resigns Port Authority post
Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) resigned his seat as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey this morning in advance of being sworn in as a congressman from New Jersey’s 8th district at noon tomorrow. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
yonkerstimes.com
Corrections Officers “Disappointed” at Gov. Hochul’s Veto of “Death Gamble Bill”
Editor’s Note: Neil Pellone, President Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, wrote this letter to Governor Kathy Hochul:. As President of the Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, I write to share my disappointment in your recent veto of S8448/A9670, the “Death Gamble Bill” applicable to all uniformed staff at Westchester County Jail. This crucial legislation would have extended lump sum death benefits to the beneficiaries of Correction Officers who work past retirement eligibility but die before taking retirement. In 2021 you signed similar legislation for Nassau County Corrections. I am dismayed that you have decided to deny the same benefit to Westchester County Correction Officers, many of whom are your constituents and helped you handily win re-election this year.
The Jewish Press
NY Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill Meant to Keep Hasidim Out of Town
The Rabbinical Alliance of America applauded New York Governor Kathy Hochul for her veto last week of a bill it says is antisemitic in nature. Hochul vetoed New York State Senate Bill S1810A, known as the Community Preservation Fund for the Town of Chester Bill. It would have allowed Chester in Orange County to establish a “community preservation fund” to purchase open land and prevent the expansion of housing there.
theexaminernews.com
Nonprofit Holds 10th Anniversary Polar Plunge into Hudson at Riverfront Green
You could argue that you have to be a little crazy to charge into the freezing water of the Hudson River on New Year’s Day. Then again, the just over 100 brave souls that raced into the river on Sunday at noon for the 10th annual Polar Plunge at Peekskill’s Riverfront Green weren’t just proving they could do something most of us wouldn’t try.
Café Con Leche Announces Second Restaurant Opening in Rhinebeck
An extremely popular Wappingers restaurant and cafe surprised customers with a major announcement heading into 2023. Teasing a 'big announcement' on their social media pages leading into the new year, Café Con Leche even asked their customers to take their best guess as to what the news would be, offering up the choice of two menu items as a prize for the correct guess.
You Must Try These 10 Bagel Shops Near Westchester, NY
Three years ago, I took my first trip to California. A memory on Facebook popped up recently where I documented a few points from my journey with stopping in at various airports and then finally making it out west:. Things I've learned from my travels yesterday:. - Restaurants like to...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — January’s application schedule for civil service exams has been released by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). The open, competitive online examinations are administered throughout each month for various positions. The exams are taken at the DCAS Computer-Based Testing and...
wrfalp.com
NYS’ Minimum Wage Goes Up Saturday, December 31
Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1.00 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20. Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides, which took effect on October 1, 2022, will also increase by $1.00 to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.
Popular Ulster County Restaurant Named Small Business of 2022
Have you ever been to Big Indian in Ulster County? I know I have, but I feel like it’s been years since I’ve been there. The first time I went it was an accident. My friend and I had spent the day in Woodstock, then went for a ride and ended up in Bug Indian. It seemed like a cool area, but there wasn’t a whole lot going on. This was in the late 1970s, by the way. I remember seeing a building that I think was a restaurant, but I don’t remember eating there.
talkofthesound.com
FRIDAY MORNING MASSACRE: In Final Act, City Manager Fires Entire New Rochelle Municipal Housing Authority Board
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 31, 2022) — Chuck Strome, in his final official act as City Manager, fired the entire Board of the New Rochelle Municipal Housing Authority. Strome retired Friday after two decades as New Rochelle City Manager. The NRMHA website (which may not be entirely up to...
rocklanddaily.com
Readers Write: Response to Rockland Response Regarding School Taxes
My question is regarding the Thursday, December 29 response from Shimmy Rose regarding taxes. First, I greatly appreciate his time and effort. Second, he responded by saying we have 10,000 public school children and lots of children getting bused, and that's why our taxes are so high. The issue is...
darientimes.com
7 construction projects in the Stamford/Greenwich area to watch in 2023: 'It all will be worth it'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Construction is booming in Greenwich, Stamford and the surrounding areas. It’s not just apartment buildings either. Big projects are underway — many with completion dates earmarked for 2023 — that can mean more dollars in city and town coffers.
Experts Say Don’t Take Your Date to this Hudson Valley City
Experts have compiled a list of cities that are terrible for single people and a city in the lower Hudson Valley ranked one of the worst places. Are you single? If not, how did you and your partner meet for the first time? Did you meet them at a bar, restaurant or maybe a park? Maybe you met them through mutual friends. I met my wife on a blind date set up through some friends. Does that even happen anymore?
NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump
A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors To Newburgh Casino [PHOTOS]
As the Hudson Valley anxiously waited for the news as to when the doors to the new Resorts World Casino would open, the announcement came just recently that the official grand opening was set for Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am. Earlier this week we were treated to a sneak peak...
Comments / 0