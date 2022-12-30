Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Suspected 17-year-old shooter in Tacoma knew victim, police say
TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) is investigating a shooting that happened on New Year’s Day that left a 19-year old woman critically injured. The shooting happened around 3:25 p.m. on Sunday afternoon on the 5400 block of McDacer Avenue. Police arrested a 17-year old female in connection with the shooting. The shooter was booked into jail for assault in the first degree and unlawful possession of a weapon.
KOMO News
Seattle police investigate homicide in South Lake Union neighborhood
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police investigators are on scene of a homicide in the South Lake Union neighborhood Monday evening. According to police, the homicide occurred in an apartment building at 424 Minor Ave North around 5:30 p.m. According to Seattle police chief Adrian Diaz, the victim is an...
KOMO News
19-year-old shot, 17-year-old arrested in Tacoma shooting
TACOMA, Wash. — A 17-year-old girl is facing charges after allegedly shooting a 19-year-old woman in Tacoma Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to a shooting in the 5400 block of McDacer Ave at 3:25 p.m. The 17-year-old is in custody and was booked for Assault 1 & Unlawful Possession of...
Man shot in road rage incident near Seattle's Riverview neighborhood
SEATTLE — A man was shot during a road rage incident near the Riverview neighborhood in Seattle early Saturday morning, according to police, and the suspect is still outstanding. At 2:39 a.m., police responded to a call from a witness in the area who heard several shots fired. Officers...
Seattle, Washington
Vehicle Submerged in Water Near Seward Park
Seattle Police responded to a report of an antenna sticking out of Lake Washington in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South just off a boat launching dock in the Seward Park neighborhood. When officers arrived, they confirmed it was a submerged vehicle. Personnel from SPD’s Harbor Unit and...
Man killed during shootout with Tacoma police
TACOMA, Wash. — A man was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with Tacoma police officers early Friday. At 3:05 a.m., police were investigating a suspect wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a weapon, according to Tacoma police. Officers saw the suspect...
Man charged in Washington armed courthouse standoff
A man accused of carrying guns and other weapons into a Washington state courthouse, triggering an hourslong standoff, has been charged with six felonies. The Daily Herald reports David Hsu, of Woodinville, faces six counts of unlawful firearm possession as well as misdemeanors including carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct. He was charged Thursday and remained jailed Friday with bail set at $1 million. Deputies say Hsu went to the courthouse in Everett on Dec. 12 with guns and ammunition and demanded to see judges to change child custody arrangements. No one was hurt during the standoff and courthouse lockdown.
q13fox.com
Eviction escalates into 12-hour standoff near Tumwater, suspect arrested for attempted murder
TUMWATER, Wash. - A man has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly firing at deputies who were serving him an eviction notice. According to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office, Thurston County deputies arrived at the man's home near Tumwater around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 to serve the eviction.
Man killed in early morning crash on I-5 in Tukwila
TUKWILA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is investigating after a man was killed in a crash on Interstate 5 in Tukwila early Sunday morning. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway at the State Route 599 interchange. A 33-year-old male driver...
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Four, Seven Stolen Vehicles Recovered in Georgetown Auto Theft Operation
Officers arrested suspects for possession of a stolen vehicle and located seven stolen vehicles including a snowmobile in the Georgetown neighborhood on Friday evening. Community Response Group officers, Patrol and Department of Correction partners patrolled the area investigating suspicious vehicles. Officers recognized vehicles which previously eluded them and successfully detained the occupants.
q13fox.com
Tacoma enters new year under 'Crime Reduction Plan'
TACOMA, Wash. - As violent crime trends upward, Tacoma Police are committed to renewing their efforts to reduce violent crimes by developing what they say is a violence reduction strategy based on the best available science. Crime was on the rise in Tacoma throughout 2022. On Saturday, officers were called...
KOMO News
11 shoplifting suspects arrested for downtown Seattle retail theft operation
SEATTLE — Police arrested 11 shoplifting suspects connected to a retail theft operation in downtown Seattle on Thursday afternoon. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), detectives and officers worked with loss prevention teams to locate the suspects, who gathered "items like clothing, makeup, food, and liquor" before walking out of the store without paying.
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters douse fire at encampment in South Lake Union
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle firefighters responded to a large fire at a homeless encampment in South Lake Union Monday afternoon. The fire started near 9th and Roy Street around noon. When firefighters arrived, multiple tents and wooden structures were found on fire. Fire crews were able douse the fire...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Police Blotter: Dec. 20-27, 2022
23000 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment parking lot. 7800 block 191st Street Southwest: A woman who assaulted her mother was arrested and booked into jail. 24100 block Highway 99: A theft from a department store was reported. The suspects fled prior to police arrival.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Charges filed in 2 Westwood Village cases
In West Seattle Crime Watch tonight, charges have been filed in two incidents at Westwood Village stores:. BIG 5 BREAK-IN: The man arrested early Tuesday after a burglary at the Big 5 Sporting Goods store, 37-year-old Nicky R. Taylor Jr. of Tacoma, is charged with first-degree burglary. Charging documents tell the same story we reported that day – mall security called police after seeing someone use a shopping cart to break into Big 5 by smashing a window. Police say Taylor had grabbed what appeared to be a rifle – and later turned out to be an airsoft gun – and pointed it at an officer, before fleeing out a side exit. They caught up with him just south of the mall, on SW Barton. The charging document say police who went into the store after the arrest “observed the airsoft and ammunition section was in disarray. Several guns appeared pulled off the wall and there was ammunition scattered on a counter.” Taylor is accused of taking bullets, boots, two coats, and a baseball bat, plus the airsoft rifle, all of which was recovered. The charging documents say he was wanted on a misdemeanor DUI warrant from Federal Way and that he has had 22 failure-to-appear warrants since 2007; all his prior convictions are driving-related, including three other DUIs. He remains in jail, bail set at $80,000.
KOMO News
Seattle police seize fentanyl, multiple guns in car after witnessing drug deal
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police arrested a warrant suspect on Tuesday and recovered multiple guns, drugs, and thousands in cash after witnessing them in an apparent drug deal in North Seattle. Around 11 p.m., Seattle police near North 105th street and Aurora Avenue saw someone in the driver's seat...
q13fox.com
Police arrest 4 teens in drive-by shooting near Tacoma Cemetery
TACOMA, Wash. - Police arrested four teenagers for a drive-by shooting in Tacoma on Tuesday. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 10:31 p.m., police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting at S 47th St. and S Warner St. near Tacoma Cemetery. The victim, who was inside their car at the time, was not injured.
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Leading Investigation Into Deadly Force Incident in Thurston County
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is leading the Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team’s investigation into law enforcement’s use of deadly force during a standoff in Thurston County on Thursday. The incident began when members of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve an eviction notice...
KOMO News
Fire that destroyed Suni's Pizza and Burgers in Shoreline investigated as possible arson
SHORELINE, Wash. — A fire that destroyed a popular pizza spot in Shoreline is being investigated as possible arson. Customers know Suni’s Pizza and Burgers as a community staple for more than 40 years, and now it's a total loss. Investigators were onsite for a couple hours Monday...
Speed limits reduced to 20 mph on Tacoma's residential streets
TACOMA, Wash. — Speed limits are being reduced in Tacoma's residential areas and four business districts. An ordinance passed by the Tacoma City Council goes into effect Jan. 1. The ordinance lowers the speed limit on residential streets to 20 miles per hour. The ordinance also lowers the speed...
