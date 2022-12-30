ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

KOMO News

Suspected 17-year-old shooter in Tacoma knew victim, police say

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) is investigating a shooting that happened on New Year’s Day that left a 19-year old woman critically injured. The shooting happened around 3:25 p.m. on Sunday afternoon on the 5400 block of McDacer Avenue. Police arrested a 17-year old female in connection with the shooting. The shooter was booked into jail for assault in the first degree and unlawful possession of a weapon.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Seattle police investigate homicide in South Lake Union neighborhood

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police investigators are on scene of a homicide in the South Lake Union neighborhood Monday evening. According to police, the homicide occurred in an apartment building at 424 Minor Ave North around 5:30 p.m. According to Seattle police chief Adrian Diaz, the victim is an...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

19-year-old shot, 17-year-old arrested in Tacoma shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — A 17-year-old girl is facing charges after allegedly shooting a 19-year-old woman in Tacoma Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to a shooting in the 5400 block of McDacer Ave at 3:25 p.m. The 17-year-old is in custody and was booked for Assault 1 & Unlawful Possession of...
TACOMA, WA
Seattle, Washington

Vehicle Submerged in Water Near Seward Park

Seattle Police responded to a report of an antenna sticking out of Lake Washington in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South just off a boat launching dock in the Seward Park neighborhood. When officers arrived, they confirmed it was a submerged vehicle. Personnel from SPD’s Harbor Unit and...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man killed during shootout with Tacoma police

TACOMA, Wash. — A man was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with Tacoma police officers early Friday. At 3:05 a.m., police were investigating a suspect wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a weapon, according to Tacoma police. Officers saw the suspect...
TACOMA, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man charged in Washington armed courthouse standoff

A man accused of carrying guns and other weapons into a Washington state courthouse, triggering an hourslong standoff, has been charged with six felonies. The Daily Herald reports David Hsu, of Woodinville, faces six counts of unlawful firearm possession as well as misdemeanors including carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct. He was charged Thursday and remained jailed Friday with bail set at $1 million. Deputies say Hsu went to the courthouse in Everett on Dec. 12 with guns and ammunition and demanded to see judges to change child custody arrangements. No one was hurt during the standoff and courthouse lockdown.
WOODINVILLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man killed in early morning crash on I-5 in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is investigating after a man was killed in a crash on Interstate 5 in Tukwila early Sunday morning. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway at the State Route 599 interchange. A 33-year-old male driver...
TUKWILA, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Four, Seven Stolen Vehicles Recovered in Georgetown Auto Theft Operation

Officers arrested suspects for possession of a stolen vehicle and located seven stolen vehicles including a snowmobile in the Georgetown neighborhood on Friday evening. Community Response Group officers, Patrol and Department of Correction partners patrolled the area investigating suspicious vehicles. Officers recognized vehicles which previously eluded them and successfully detained the occupants.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma enters new year under 'Crime Reduction Plan'

TACOMA, Wash. - As violent crime trends upward, Tacoma Police are committed to renewing their efforts to reduce violent crimes by developing what they say is a violence reduction strategy based on the best available science. Crime was on the rise in Tacoma throughout 2022. On Saturday, officers were called...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

11 shoplifting suspects arrested for downtown Seattle retail theft operation

SEATTLE — Police arrested 11 shoplifting suspects connected to a retail theft operation in downtown Seattle on Thursday afternoon. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), detectives and officers worked with loss prevention teams to locate the suspects, who gathered "items like clothing, makeup, food, and liquor" before walking out of the store without paying.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle firefighters douse fire at encampment in South Lake Union

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle firefighters responded to a large fire at a homeless encampment in South Lake Union Monday afternoon. The fire started near 9th and Roy Street around noon. When firefighters arrived, multiple tents and wooden structures were found on fire. Fire crews were able douse the fire...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Police Blotter: Dec. 20-27, 2022

23000 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment parking lot. 7800 block 191st Street Southwest: A woman who assaulted her mother was arrested and booked into jail. 24100 block Highway 99: A theft from a department store was reported. The suspects fled prior to police arrival.
EDMONDS, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Charges filed in 2 Westwood Village cases

In West Seattle Crime Watch tonight, charges have been filed in two incidents at Westwood Village stores:. BIG 5 BREAK-IN: The man arrested early Tuesday after a burglary at the Big 5 Sporting Goods store, 37-year-old Nicky R. Taylor Jr. of Tacoma, is charged with first-degree burglary. Charging documents tell the same story we reported that day – mall security called police after seeing someone use a shopping cart to break into Big 5 by smashing a window. Police say Taylor had grabbed what appeared to be a rifle – and later turned out to be an airsoft gun – and pointed it at an officer, before fleeing out a side exit. They caught up with him just south of the mall, on SW Barton. The charging document say police who went into the store after the arrest “observed the airsoft and ammunition section was in disarray. Several guns appeared pulled off the wall and there was ammunition scattered on a counter.” Taylor is accused of taking bullets, boots, two coats, and a baseball bat, plus the airsoft rifle, all of which was recovered. The charging documents say he was wanted on a misdemeanor DUI warrant from Federal Way and that he has had 22 failure-to-appear warrants since 2007; all his prior convictions are driving-related, including three other DUIs. He remains in jail, bail set at $80,000.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police arrest 4 teens in drive-by shooting near Tacoma Cemetery

TACOMA, Wash. - Police arrested four teenagers for a drive-by shooting in Tacoma on Tuesday. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 10:31 p.m., police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting at S 47th St. and S Warner St. near Tacoma Cemetery. The victim, who was inside their car at the time, was not injured.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Speed limits reduced to 20 mph on Tacoma's residential streets

TACOMA, Wash. — Speed limits are being reduced in Tacoma's residential areas and four business districts. An ordinance passed by the Tacoma City Council goes into effect Jan. 1. The ordinance lowers the speed limit on residential streets to 20 miles per hour. The ordinance also lowers the speed...
TACOMA, WA

