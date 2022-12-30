Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the WorldEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty North defeated by Staley in Jewell Championship
LIBERTY — Winning the title was always going to be a tall task. Staley is the undisputed No. 1 team in the state and they showed it on Friday, Dec. 30. Liberty North fell to the Falcons 60-37 in the Holley Division Championship game of the William Jewell Holiday Classic.
What Bill Self said to Lance Leipold after the Liberty Bowl
Unlike many Kansas fans and people associated with KU athletics, Bill Self was unable to watch the four-plus hour marathon that was the Liberty Bowl between Kansas and Arkansas. The KU basketball head coach was out on the road watching a class of 2024 target of the staff. With the KU coach in a gym for most of the evening, it made it hard for him to watch the game. But he did get plenty of updates throughout the contest.
inkansascity.com
Coming Soon! The Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings of 2023
This year, small is the new big, as restaurant and bar owners are opening tiny spaces that they hope will cost less but earn more. The smaller the space, the more personal the experience is for both the restaurant and the guest. The stories behind some of these new locations feels tied to a more emotional place than ever before, as chefs and bartenders are taking nothing for granted after what they have been though with the pandemic. Many are looking for opportunities for connection by creating culinary experiences that encourage one-on-one interaction either between guests or between the guest and the chef, bartender, or service professional.
Legend of Bone Hill, Missouri and the Ghost Looking for its Gold
Of all the legends in Missouri, few are older than the one that tells the story of Bone Hill, Missouri and the ghost that is still searching for its lost gold. For starters, the Bone Hill Cemetery is a real place in Missouri. It's now known as the Ebenezer Church Cemetery and it's located at 37704 E Bone Hill Road in Sibley, Missouri. It's a lonely place that's just east of the metro area of Kansas City.
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
excelsiorspringsstandard.com
Excelsior Springs lost a pillar of the community
The town of Excelsior Springs lost a pillar to the community last week with the passing of Jim Dusek on December 21. Dusek served the community as owner of Rite-Way Auto Service for 30 years. Prior to opening the auto service industry he purchased and built up Rite-Way Guttering where he and his family helped households around the area. Dusek was not only a businessman in the community but he spent countless hours working with the youth of Excelsior Springs as a volunteer baseball coach for over twenty years. Jim and his wife of 53 years, Wanda helped raise hundreds of kids on the baseball fields of Excelsior Springs. He led his two sons, Jeff and Kevin throughout their youth baseball playing days, coaching them through the Excelsior Springs Parks and Recreation baseball program and then through the Babe Ruth Baseball League from ages 13-18. He traveled around the region coaching baseball games during a time where travel baseball was just getting started in the area. He helped lead several Excelsior Springs athletes onto collegiate careers. Dusek’s tough love style of coaching brought respect from his players and opposing coaching that continues on to this day. Dusek was known to follow his former players through their lives, keeping in touch with families and loved ones and always willing to help out in various ways. He spent the last 20 years following his grandkids and their friends through their athletic endeavors but from outside of the fences. Although not as a coach, he still accepted the young athletes who played with his grandchildren as his own and was sure to find ways to make them smile. Dusek was a mentor and supporter of those who took the opportunity to spend time with him.
kmmo.com
ODESSA MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN UTV ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
An Odessa man was seriously injured in a UTV accident in Lafayette County on Sunday, January 1, 2023. According to a Missouri Sate Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 27-year-old Dylan Nelson of Odessa, failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Developer tees up plan for new driving range in Shawnee
SHAWNEE, Kan. —Wednesday the Shawnee Planning Commission will review a preliminary plan to create a new golf driving range at 19950 Johnson Drive. The Kansas City-based architect firm LOOK, a Design Studio, is requesting permission to create Swing Time Golf in the city’s Valley of Champions corridor. The developer hopes to build a 9,200 square […]
Legend or not, it's labeled the Sallie House in Atchison, Kansas, and paranormal investigations by the media took place
Sallie House (to the left) in Atchison, Kansas.Photo byGoogle Maps. Atchison, Kansas is an interesting place to visit. It's obvious there is a lot of history there. It's also the birthplace of Amelia Earhart. I had a meal at a restaurant there years ago and at the time, I had not heard of the Sallie House. Atchison has a history of alleged hauntings. Some may be brave enough to explore it and others, like myself, are not outside of writing about it. Aren't we sometimes a bit curious about experiences we have not had?
martincitytelegraph.com
Martin City Coffee closes, starting succession of changes
There’s a shakeup coming to Martin City. Martin City Coffee, 131st and Holmes, is closing December 31st. Dos de Oros Taqueria will open in its location this summer. A new coffee shop will take over business at the nearby pastry shop on January 1st. Open since 2018, Martin City...
Historic Bates County Courthouse was designed by George E. McDonald who designed three other Missouri courthouses
Bates County Courthouse, Butler, Missouri.Photo byJpjonesusn, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The architecture of the Bates County Courthouse is interesting because, at first glance, I see a gothic institution with impressive architecture.
‘It’s devastating’: Kansas City drill team loses equipment to water damage
The KC Marching Falcons are trying to regroup after water damaged most of their equipment.
Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?
Living downtown in a city has its advantages. If you’re a Kansas Citian, and you like to be near the heart of the city, you have many living options to choose from if you want an apartment, loft, or condo. Maybe you wouldn’t need to drive to work anymore. If you’re not working remotely, you might be able to walk to work. You’re close to restaurants, the Power & Light District, and the historic River Market.
Kansas City, Kansas, woman injured in crash in Johnson County
A Kansas City, Kansas, woman suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon.
kcur.org
A guide to the home and studio of Thomas Hart Benton, Kansas City's most prolific painter
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. KCUR’s Creative Adventure email launched in May 2019. One of our earliest adventures was a visit to the Thomas Hart Benton Home & Studio State Historic Site, which was the home of the famous Missourian for over three decades.
inkansascity.com
JCCC’s Long-Awaited Barbecue Pavilion
Johnson County Community College has finally opened their long-awaited outdoor barbecue pavilion next to the Wylie Hospitality and Culinary Academy. The pavilion gives instructors at the culinary academy the opportunity to teach students how to make Kansas City-style barbecue as part of the culinary curriculum approved by the Kansas City Barbeque Society. They also plan to offer adult barbecue classes this summer to those in the community who want to learn tips on making everything from great backyard barbecue to competition-style smoked meats. The pavilion has brand-new first-class equipment, including competition smokers, a wood-fired pizza oven, and la plancha and rotisserie grills so students can master award-winning barbecue techniques right on campus. This outdoor classroom was gifted to the college by Jack Wylie’s family. Wylie passed away in 2014 and was owner of Midwest Boneless Meat and later B & B Meat Co. The barbecue pavilion seems like a fitting homage to a man who built his fortune in the meat industry and allows a whole new generation of chefs to carry on Kansas City’s rich barbecue tradition.
Man shot to death Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri
One man was found shot to death Friday night in east KCMO, marking the city's 169th homicide of the year.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
WIBW
KC man sent to hospital after speeding Cadillac smashes into concrete wall
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was sent to the hospital after his speeding Cadillac smashed into a concrete wall. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:25 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 416.6 on westbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
I-35 northbound closed before Front Street due to crash early Monday morning
Interstate 35 northbound is closed on Front Street due to a crash. The crash took place around 5:34 a.m., according to Kansas City Scout.
Comments / 0