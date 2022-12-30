AG investigating 15 year-old killed during police pursuit in Homer

HOMER, NY – The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.

According to New York State Police, at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an S-U-V running a red light in the Town of Cortlandville and sought to pull the vehicle over.



However, the driver did not comply prompting a pursuit that ended when both the S-U-V and police car crashed near the on-ramp to Interstate 81 in Homer.



Rear seat passenger, 16 year-old Salena Wallner was pronounced dead at the scene.



The driver a 15 year-old girl and two other female passenger, ages 15 and 16, were all taken to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse with serious injuries.



The deputy received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.



After the crash, authorities learned that the S-U-V had been reported stolen from the William George Agency for Children’s Services in Tompkins County, a residential treatment facility for at-risk youth.

