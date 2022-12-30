ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, NY

AG investigating 15 year-old killed during police pursuit in Homer

By Jim Ehmke
 3 days ago

HOMER, NY – The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.

According to New York State Police, at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an S-U-V running a red light in the Town of Cortlandville and sought to pull the vehicle over.


However, the driver did not comply prompting a pursuit that ended when both the S-U-V and police car crashed near the on-ramp to Interstate 81 in Homer.


Rear seat passenger, 16 year-old Salena Wallner was pronounced dead at the scene.


The driver a 15 year-old girl and two other female passenger, ages 15 and 16, were all taken to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse with serious injuries.


The deputy received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.


After the crash, authorities learned that the S-U-V had been reported stolen from the William George Agency for Children’s Services in Tompkins County, a residential treatment facility for at-risk youth.

Comments / 6

Nope
3d ago

What’s there to investigate? The idiot driver ran a red light, refused to stop for the police and decided to speed away which in turn caused the police to pursue her. It was her actions only that led to the death and injuries of her passengers in the stolen vehicle and she should be charged accordingly.

Reply(1)
5
Kenneth Gianetti
3d ago

So a policeman pursuing a stolen car for running a red light is under investigation??? I guess he just should have waved at them as they drove off.😒😒😒

Reply
4
Joan Hutchings Apthorp
3d ago

If they were residents of George Jr. Republic, they were already incarcerated at a juvenile facility. Troubled youth trying to escape.

Reply
2
 

