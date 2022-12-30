ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Dr. Roach: Bariatric surgery can be considered to help keep weight off

Dear Dr. Roach: I have had a BMI over 40 for the last 20 years, and I have not been able to lose weight or keep the weight off. My doctor prescribed Ozempic, which is helping, but as soon as I stop, in a few weeks, all the weight creeps back on. I was always wary of surgery for weight loss, but recent studies seem to indicate better long-term health outcomes. What are your thoughts?
shefinds

The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
EatingWell

8 Proteins You Should Eat Every Week, According to a Dietitian

Protein is known to be the ultimate macronutrient for muscle repair, immune support, healthy weight management and more. And including it in your diet every day is incredibly important for supporting your overall health. It is recommended that most Americans consume around 0.8 grams of protein per each kilogram of body weight, although this amount can vary based on the individual. This would equate to a 150-pound person needing approximately 55 grams of protein each day.
shefinds

2 Gut-Healthy Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For A Flatter Stomach

Maintaining good gut health is important for overall health and wellness–in fact, it can also play a role in weight loss. A healthy gut can help to improve digestion and reduce bloating, leading to a flatter stomach. It can also support the growth of healthy bacteria in the intestines, which can help to reduce inflammation and improve the overall functioning of the digestive system. In turn, this can help to support weight loss efforts by improving metabolism and aiding in the breakdown of fats. For this reason, incorporating gut-healthy foods and drinks into your daily diet is one way to get one step closer to the fat stomach of your dreams–and luckily, there are plenty of equally healthy and tasty options out there.
shefinds

Sick Of Crunches? These Are The Most Effective Ab Workouts, According To A Personal Trainer

Abs are the most coveted goal in any weight loss journey. They’re what most people work towards in the gym. And, if you’ve looked at any workout guide for your midriff you’re bound to see crunches. t’s not rare for people to attempt to spot and reduce fat in one specific area in order to see results more quickly with targeted exercises. But, there are only so many crunches you can do. While building up your abs with core-specific workouts can have its benefits, certain abdominal exercises are less effective than others and may actually have the opposite effect. If you’re sick of crunches, we recommend trying some pilates core workouts. We spoke with Kimberly Fielding, Club Pilates master trainer, about three effective ab workouts: hundreds, toe taps, and criss cross which can be practiced on the mat or pilates reformer. Let’s dive into each one below!
EatingWell

What Happens to Your Body When You Avoid Carbs

While diet fads come and go, the low-carb diet seems to have mainstream staying power. Though it was first introduced in the 1860s, it became popularized by the controversial Atkins diet in the 1970s. And it continues to be popular with the paleo and keto diets. Low-carbohydrate diets are generally promoted for weight loss, among other claims, such as lowering the risk of diabetes and metabolic syndrome, per StatPearls.
scitechdaily.com

Scientific Weight Loss Study: Green Mediterranean Diet Reduces Twice As Much Visceral Fat

The Green Mediterranean diet reduces twice as much visceral fat as the Mediterranean diet. Reducing visceral fat is the true goal of weight loss. The green Mediterranean diet (MED) significantly reduces visceral adipose tissue, a type of fat around internal organs that is much more dangerous than the extra “tire” around your waist. The green Mediterranean diet was pitted against the Mediterranean diet and a healthy diet in a large-scale clinical interventional trial- the DIRECT PLUS. Subsequent analysis found that the green Med diet reduced visceral fat by 14.1%, the Med diet by 6.0%, and the healthy diet by 4.2%. The study was published in the journal BMC Medicine.
KTEN.com

How Many Carbs To Lose Weight?

Originally Posted On: https://ethicalinc.com/2022/11/10/how-many-carbs-to-lose-weight/. How many carbs to lose weight? The illusion is that if you are on an extreme low carb diet you will lose more weight. But research studies have shown that lowering your macronutrient ratio to low levels will not make you lose any more weight than someone who consumes the average amount of carbs, fats, or proteins.
Medical News Today

Weight loss: Increased protein intake may prevent weight regain after a diet

In a recent study, researchers investigated the causes of weight regain following weight loss from dieting. The findigns show that high-protein diets help promote weight management by reducing levels of a particular gut bacteria linked to intestinal fat absorption. The researchers noted that reducing levels of specific gut bacteria via...
DogTime

Dog Life Expectancy Closely Linked To Breed, Says Study

In a perfect world, we wouldn’t think about our dogs’ life expectancy. Unfortunately, the truth is that our pups live much shorter lives than us. But what is the average lifespan for a dog? An April 2022 study published in the journal Scientific Reports found that dog life expectancy is closely linked to breed. After analyzing […] The post Dog Life Expectancy Closely Linked To Breed, Says Study appeared first on DogTime.
boxrox.com

How to Bulletproof Your Knees with 1 Exercise

Can you bulletproof your knees? Knees Over Toes Guy thinks so, and he says you can do it in under five minutes with just one exercise. This is how. How to bulletproof your knees in 5 minutes with 1 exercise: Backward Sled Pull. The backward sled pull, also known as...
Devo

Kiwi is an effective cure for many diseases

Kiwi is a famous fruit, is well-known for its effectiveness in treating many serious diseases, and China produces large quantities of this fruit. half of fresh juicy kiwi at sunshinePhoto byPhoto by Any Lane.

Comments / 0

Community Policy