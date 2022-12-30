WRBL Special Series: The local YMCA’s impact on the community and partnership with United Way.

Throughout the day Dec. 29, WRBL is taking a closer look at the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley.



The organization has a deep reach in Columbus, Phenix City and surrounding communities.

Today, our reporters will look at homelessness ….and Community Schools United.



We’re also taking a look at two non-profit organizations – Mercy Med and the YMCA – who both receive United Way funding.



WRBL’s Bob Jeswald sat down with local YMCA President and CEO Chris Bryant. You can watch his interview in the video player above

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.