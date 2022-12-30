ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Looking Back: Weather headlines and notable moments in 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. — 2022 brought plenty of memorable weather moments across the state of Oregon. In September, the Portland area ended its second longest stretch of days without measurable precipitation at 67 days, besting the 57 days from 2017. The longest streak still belongs to 1967. Portland's water year ended about five inches above normal.
YVYV: Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney

PORTLAND, Ore. — Good morning on this Sunday, January 1st. Happy New Year. I'm Wright Gazaway filling in for Steve Dunn. When the Oregon Legislature convenes in mid-January, it will be missing one of its longtime leaders. Senate President Peter Courtney will not preside over the upcoming session this...
These new Washington state laws are now in effect

Numerous laws went into effect in Washington state as the clock struck midnight on January 1. KOMO News highlighted some of the key laws to know as 2023 begins:. The minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 an hour on Jan. 1. Workers who are ages 14 or 15 can be paid $13.38 an hour (85% of the “adult minimum wage”). Washington state’s minimum wage was $13.69 on Jan. 1, 2021, and $14.49 a year ago.
