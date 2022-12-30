Read full article on original website
coladaily.com
Photo Gallery: Columbia rings in 2023 with Capital City Fireworks
Several hundred people gathered at the State House to welcome 2023 at Columbia's Capital City Fireworks show. Thanks to omnipresent phones, the crowd needed no prompting to begin counting down the last 10 seconds of 2022 right on time, and the city-sponsored fireworks began launching from the south side of the State House exactly at the stroke of midnight.
WIS-TV
Columbia residents march in Rose Bowl Parade
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man who donated his kidney, marched in the Rose Bowl Parade with his wife, and their neighbor who is a kidney recipient. Thomas Dougall, a board member of Donate Life South Carolina and a kidney donor, his wife, Wendy Dougall, and their neighbor Jo Byrd, a kidney recipient all walked in the parade together.
columbiametro.com
Crash Course Columbia
The 2021-22 Midlands Regional Competitiveness Report highlighted a disturbing problem with retaining talent in the Columbia metro area. Sponsored by the Midlands Business Leadership Group and Engenuity SC, the Midlands Regional Competitiveness Report has been producing reports on our area’s business competitiveness in comparison with nine other regional markets since 2014.
iheart.com
Schedule announced for SC inauguration day events in Columbia
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will take the oath of office next month for the start of the term which will make him the longest-serving governor in state history. The 98th South Carolina Inaugural, which will celebrate the inauguration of McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“A” is for Allen Brothers Milling Company
“A” is for Allen Brothers Milling Company. One of Columbia’s most celebrated landmarks, the Allen Brothers Milling Company has been recognized by its most enduring icon: a red fluorescent sign advertising its staple product—Adluh Flour—and the likeness of a girl that adorns its products. As it has for generations, the mill continues to produce cornmeal, mixes, feed, and breeders in addition to “South Carolina’s State Flour.” The milling company began operating at the turn of the last century. The company has prided itself on the fact that its products are manufactured exclusively from yellow corn and wheat from South Carolina, and white corn from Tennessee. For years Allen Brothers Milling Company has offered tours of its historic property, which stands as the “third oldest continually operating, electrically powered soft wheat mill in the United States.
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Morris Lyles named Realtor of the Year
South Carolina Realtor (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 Realtor of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia. The South Carolina Realtor of the...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia will host “Capital City Fireworks” display New Years Eve
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can ring in the new year with Fireworks in the City. City of Columbia will host the “Capital City Fireworks” display Saturday, December 31st. Organizers say the best viewing area of the fireworks display will be on the north side of the South Carolina State House along Gervais Street and Main Street.
coladaily.com
What's closed on Monday, January 2
With New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, some businesses and organizations will be closed on Monday, January 2 in observance of the holiday. All city of Columbia buildings and offices will be closed Monday, as will offices for most other cities, tows and counties. Emergency services, as always, are available via 911.
columbiametro.com
Shake, Rattle, and Roll
Little movements. Thunder. Artillery. A vehicular crash. Railroad cars coupling and uncoupling. A sensation in the bottom of one’s feet. Things that go boom in the night. An unprecedented wave of minor earthquakes focused near Elgin, a small town in Kershaw County, have local residents struggling to describe what they’re experiencing. For a big chunk of 2022, “Did you feel that?” became almost as common a greeting as “How are you?” across the Midlands.
Columbia Star
Woman’s Club of Columbia enjoys tea at Sims Stackhouse Mansion
Members and guests of the Woman’s Club of Columbia enjoyed an afternoon tea at the headquarters of the General Federation of Women’s Club—South Carolina (GFWC-SC) Sunday, December 18. Located at 1511 Laurel Street, the Sims Stackhouse Mansion has housed the GFWC-SC since 1934. Built before 1853 for James and Eliza Rebecca Sims, the mansion originally sat within the middle of the block; it was moved to its present location after it was purchased by T.B. Stackhouse, a Columbia banker, in 1909. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the mansion was bequeathed to the City of Columbia at his death in 1934 for use by the GFWCSC. In 2000, the mansion was deeded by the city to GFWC-SC. In 1947, The Woman’s Club of Columbia erected a monument to “The Boys of Richland County Who Made the Supreme Sacrifice” during World War II. It is located on Saluda Avenue above Blossom Street. A wreath is placed at the monument a minimum of four times a year—Memorial Day, Independance Day, Veterans Day, and Christmas. Pictured (l-r) are Betsy Coggins, Anne Shull, Joann Morton, Fannie Lott, Lisa McClain, Gaye Betcher, Annette Metz, Beth Maya, Jane Holmes, Mary Lue Finch, Karen Galloway, and Judy Anderson.
WIS-TV
Funeral arrangements announced for Columbia Councilman Joe Taylor Jr.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Funeral arrangements have been made for Columbia Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 5 at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia, according to Dignity Memorial. Two Columbia City Councilmembers and Columbia City officials confirmed Taylor died earlier...
Customers near St. Andrew Road, Lake Murray Boulevard urged to boil water
IRMO, S.C. — Columbia Water is advising residents in a section of Irmo to boil following the rupture of a six-inch main. Officials said that water customers along St. Andrews Road from Fork Avenue to Lake Murray Boulevard and Lake Murray Boulevard customers from St. Andrews Road to Nursery Road should boil their water for at least a minute before drinking it or using it to cook. Water used to make ice should also be boiled before it is frozen.
WIS-TV
Lizard’s Thicket celebrates 2023 with time-honored meal
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The first day of 2023 brought thousands of customers to Lizard’s Thicket restaurants across South Carolina. This was to honor an age-old tradition. “You know, we’re pretty superstitious in the south and you got to have your pork chops, your collards, and your black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day,” said Sara Krisnow, Community Relations Manager for Lizard’s Thicket.
coladaily.com
Lexington-Richland School District Five to host teacher recruitment event
Lexington-Richland School District Five will hold its 2023 Teacher Recruitment Event on January 7 to give educators seeking employment in the district an opportunity to talk one-on-one with administrators. The recruitment event will provide opportunities for those near and far, with an in-person event and virtual event happening simultaneously. The...
Body dead for several months found in South Carolina donation bin
LUGOFF, S.C. (AP) — A body found inside a donation bin in South Carolina had likely been dead for at least several months, Kershaw County authorities said. Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff after smelling a bad odor, investigators said. Investigators first thought the body […]
18 more units at Colony Apartments opened to residents as inspections continue
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An ongoing evacuation affecting hundreds of residents at Colony Apartments in Columbia continues but units are gradually being reopened. According to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, 293 residents were ordered to evacuate earlier this week due to heat and water problems as well as gas leaks. The...
wfmynews2.com
Crews find body of missing SC Lake Murray diver
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Search crews have recovered the body of a diver who went missing along Lake Murray several days ago. A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) says the man was found Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. near where he initially went missing. The water in that area is about 130 feet deep.
South Carolina senator ticketed for public intoxication apologizes
South Carolina State Senator Tom Davis was ticketed for public intoxication on Sunday.
abccolumbia.com
The Lexington County Coroner's office has released the name of the diver who went missing Wednesday in Lake Murray
LAKE MURRAY SC (WOLO) – The Lake Murray diver, who went missing last Wednesday and recovered yesterday by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Dive Team Sunday morning has been identified. According Lexington Country Coroner Margaret Fisher, in a Facebook post, the divers name is Paul Lloyd Lunsford...
wach.com
Midlands family mourns 2 loved ones killed in fiery tractor-trailer crash on Christmas day
COLUMBIA, SC — A family in the Midlands now mourns the loss of two loved ones after a fiery crash involving a tractor trailer claimed both lives on Christmas day. The McCoy family holding onto each other for support as they head into the new year after suffering a tragic loss on Christmas day.
