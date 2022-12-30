Members and guests of the Woman’s Club of Columbia enjoyed an afternoon tea at the headquarters of the General Federation of Women’s Club—South Carolina (GFWC-SC) Sunday, December 18. Located at 1511 Laurel Street, the Sims Stackhouse Mansion has housed the GFWC-SC since 1934. Built before 1853 for James and Eliza Rebecca Sims, the mansion originally sat within the middle of the block; it was moved to its present location after it was purchased by T.B. Stackhouse, a Columbia banker, in 1909. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the mansion was bequeathed to the City of Columbia at his death in 1934 for use by the GFWCSC. In 2000, the mansion was deeded by the city to GFWC-SC. In 1947, The Woman’s Club of Columbia erected a monument to “The Boys of Richland County Who Made the Supreme Sacrifice” during World War II. It is located on Saluda Avenue above Blossom Street. A wreath is placed at the monument a minimum of four times a year—Memorial Day, Independance Day, Veterans Day, and Christmas. Pictured (l-r) are Betsy Coggins, Anne Shull, Joann Morton, Fannie Lott, Lisa McClain, Gaye Betcher, Annette Metz, Beth Maya, Jane Holmes, Mary Lue Finch, Karen Galloway, and Judy Anderson.

