Read full article on original website
Related
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Jan. 2
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 2. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Choose the Week 3 Boys Basketball Player of the Week!
The Lootpress Player of the Week Award sponsored by Mid-State Ford, Bodyworks and The Law Offices of Brandon Steele, has returned for the second year. Below are the candidates for the third week of the boys basketball season. Voting will close Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 11:59 P.M. The fan vote will be used in the event of a tie. There are also changes to the Player of the Week voting pertaining to the top overall vote getter that you can read about here.
Girls basketball: Ramapo nips Hudson Catholic in OT - Schoolcraft North South Showcase
Cayla Menicola finished with 14 points and six rebounds as Ramapo edged Hudson Catholic 40-39 in overtime at the Schoolcraft North South Girls Basketball Showcase in Belleville. Camden Epstein had six points and nine rebounds while Alexa Lora chipped in with eight points for Ramapo (7-2). Ella Saxton grabbed five...
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 5)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4. Here are our...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0