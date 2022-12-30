ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choose the Week 3 Boys Basketball Player of the Week!

The Lootpress Player of the Week Award sponsored by Mid-State Ford, Bodyworks and The Law Offices of Brandon Steele, has returned for the second year. Below are the candidates for the third week of the boys basketball season. Voting will close Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 11:59 P.M. The fan vote will be used in the event of a tie. There are also changes to the Player of the Week voting pertaining to the top overall vote getter that you can read about here.
