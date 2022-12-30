Read full article on original website
Related
4 High-Fiber Foods You Should Eat Because They Boost Energy, Weight Loss And Digestion
This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more expert insight. Fiber is an essential plant-based nutrient that greatly aids your digestive health. As we age, it is imperative to eat enough fiber in order to maintain a healthy weight. In addition, fiber has been linked to lowering one’s risk of diabetes and heart disease, so it’s worth noting that foods containing it are smart additions to your diet. We checked in with health experts for 4 versatile and accessible foods to try this week to meet the 37 daily recommended grams of fiber, as reported by WebMD.
CNET
Is My Poop Healthy? What Your Stool Is Telling You About Your Diet
Poop is the thing no one wants to talk about, but everyone does. I get it; poop is gross. But it's one of the biggest indicators of your health. Paying attention to your bowel movements can help track your health and spot food intolerances you may have missed. Variation in...
EatingWell
What Happens to Your Body When You Do a Detox Diet
Detoxing is a trend that has grown in popularity over the past few years. While the concept of removing toxins from the body has been around for ages, popular methods of drinking certain teas, taking herbal supplements or consuming specifically formulated detoxing products have taken the health and wellness space by storm.
People Who Never Gain Weight Avoid This One Food, According to Nutritionists
In the midst of the holiday season, many of us are stressed about packing on extra pounds. Let’s face it: With so many parties and tempting treats (Christmas cookies and cocktails, anyone?), it’s difficult not to indulge. To manage your weight, it’s helpful to know what foods to...
The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight
Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
Everything you need to know about the Mediterranean diet: Ready to try it?
There are many options when it comes to dieting and exercise, but how do you know what works for you and your goals? Well the truth is many of the diets out there can be very restrictive and unhealthy. And while making the right choice can be overwhelming,...
14 signs of deadliest cancer you’re most likely to ignore
KNOWING the warning signs of cancers can be the difference between life and death. The earlier cancer is caught the more effective treatment is - so it's important to be aware of any red flags. Pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest forms of the disease, is particularly hard to spot...
Experts Say You Should Stop Using This Type Of Oil ASAP (It Causes Inflammation And Weight Gain!)
Vegetable oils, such as soybean, corn, and canola oil, have long been a staple in many people’s diets. These oils are commonly used for cooking, baking, and as ingredients in processed foods. However, many health experts agree that vegetable oils may contribute to inflammation and weight gain, which means you may want to cut them out of your diet (which should be rich in anti-inflammatory foods) as much as possible in order to keep your body happy and healthy.
These Are Actually The Best Low-Carb Foods To Eat For Weight Loss, Nutritionists Say
Making a new year’s resolution to lose weight? You’re not alone. In 2020, according to a survey by YouGov, 37% of the people who made New Year’s resolutions wanted to lose weight while other popular resolutions included exercising more (50%) and eating healthier (43%). But making a resolution is much easier than keeping one. 80% of New Year’s resolutions fail within the first year. In fact, 20% of resolutions are broken within the first week of January alone. But you can keep your weight loss resolution this year, just aim for a low-carb diet!
sixtyandme.com
The Spice of Life: The Health Benefits of Turmeric for Women Over 60
What’s not to love about the deep golden coloring of dishes spiced with turmeric? It certainly enhances the appearance of our curries, stews and soups. But more importantly, it brings about several health benefits. Turmeric or Curcumin?. Turmeric owes its characteristic orange-yellow color to curcumin. These two terms are...
Detroit News
Dr. Roach: Bariatric surgery can be considered to help keep weight off
Dear Dr. Roach: I have had a BMI over 40 for the last 20 years, and I have not been able to lose weight or keep the weight off. My doctor prescribed Ozempic, which is helping, but as soon as I stop, in a few weeks, all the weight creeps back on. I was always wary of surgery for weight loss, but recent studies seem to indicate better long-term health outcomes. What are your thoughts?
This 5-Ingredient Salad Recipe Is The Healthiest Way To Crush Your Weight Loss Goal In The New Year
Who doesn’t love a good salad?! Salads are always a great option if your goal is to eat healthier and lose weight. Luckily, salads can be just as tasty as they are healthy–as long as it’s made with the right ingredients. Some salad ingredients that have the best health benefits are arugula, edamame, tomatoes, red onion, and avocados.
scitechdaily.com
Scientific Weight Loss Study: Green Mediterranean Diet Reduces Twice As Much Visceral Fat
The Green Mediterranean diet reduces twice as much visceral fat as the Mediterranean diet. Reducing visceral fat is the true goal of weight loss. The green Mediterranean diet (MED) significantly reduces visceral adipose tissue, a type of fat around internal organs that is much more dangerous than the extra “tire” around your waist. The green Mediterranean diet was pitted against the Mediterranean diet and a healthy diet in a large-scale clinical interventional trial- the DIRECT PLUS. Subsequent analysis found that the green Med diet reduced visceral fat by 14.1%, the Med diet by 6.0%, and the healthy diet by 4.2%. The study was published in the journal BMC Medicine.
The Ultra-Processed Food Experts Say You Should Stop Eating Because It Causes Weight Gain, Inflammation And Belly Fat
Bread is a pantry staple in most homes, and there are so many varieties to choose from. From sprouted and seeded to gluten free and low-carb, everyone has their preference, whether it’s because they love the taste or because they’re trying to make the healthy choice. And while we all know that bread typically isn’t the best food to eat all the time if you’re trying to slim down, there’s one ultra-processed type in particular that health experts say you should definitely cut out for your overall health: white bread.
natureworldnews.com
How to Lose Weight Fast for Women
The easiest way to lose weight quickly Reduce your intake of processed carbohydrates. Cutting back on the level of carbohydrates is one approach to help you lose weight quickly. Consume proteins, fats, and vegetables. At each meal, try to incorporate a variety of foods. Get your body moving. While exercise...
Kiwi is an effective cure for many diseases
Kiwi is a famous fruit, is well-known for its effectiveness in treating many serious diseases, and China produces large quantities of this fruit. half of fresh juicy kiwi at sunshinePhoto byPhoto by Any Lane.
Medical News Today
Weight loss: Increased protein intake may prevent weight regain after a diet
In a recent study, researchers investigated the causes of weight regain following weight loss from dieting. The findigns show that high-protein diets help promote weight management by reducing levels of a particular gut bacteria linked to intestinal fat absorption. The researchers noted that reducing levels of specific gut bacteria via...
I've never gotten COVID... and I take a daily probiotic. Is there a connection? (opinion piece)
A few years ago, a wise nurse practitioner suggested I start taking a daily probiotic. I'd been having reoccurring trouble with pesky things like strep throat, yeast infections and styes in my eyes.
Yo-Yo Dieting Will Kill You Faster Than Obesity. Here’s What To Do Instead.
Here’s one that will make you rejoice and groan at the same time: Dieting is worse for you than being overweight. That’s right, the restrictive behavior of significantly reducing calories and eliminating entire categories of foods puts such a toll on a body, it’s better to simply be mildly obese. But why? It’s all due to weight-cycling, the well-established phenomenon that large shifts in eating habits lead to weight loss followed by even more weight gain. This is why they call it yo-yo dieting.
NBC San Diego
Harvard Expert on the Worst Thing About New Year's Resolutions—and How to Beat It: ‘A Profound Loss of Energy'
Harvard expert Lisa Lahey's research is driven by a truly shocking statistic: When doctors inform heart patients they'll die without changing ingrained habits, only one in seven will successfully change their ways. Even against literal life or death, humans have an innate aversion to change — and Lahey, who wrote...
Comments / 0