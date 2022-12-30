15-Year-Old Boy Shot And Killed In St. Petersburg Overnight

TFP File Photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy is dead after a shooting that happened on Thursday night in St. Petersburg.

According to police, around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, Zy’Kiquiro Lofton, 15, was the victim of a shooting that happened outside, near the 1500 block of 9th Avenue South.

Police say the boy was transported to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

No one is in custody, and detectives are actively investigating this case.

Anyone with information should please call St. Petersburg Police 727-893-7780 or text SPPD and your tip to TIP411.

