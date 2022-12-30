Santander to Close Five Philadelphia Area Branches, Including One in Chester County

Photo by Santander, Philadelphia Business Journal.

Santander Bank is closing thirteen branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Chester County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Overall, five closing locations are in the immediate Philadelphia region, while five more are on its outskirts.

According to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Santander Bank has filed to close the branch located at 144 Lancaster Avenue in Devon, along with twelve other locations.

Three more locations in Philadelphia and one in Clementon, New Jersey are also among those closing.

“Like many industries, our customers’ preferences and behaviors have changed, with more customers choosing to bank with us online,” said Santander spokeswoman.

“Therefore, we are reimagining the customer and employee experience by simplifying our processes, refining our branch footprint, and increasing our investment in digital capabilities to align with the evolving needs of our customers.”

Santander Bank is the Boston-based subsidiary of Spain’s Santander Group. The bank is still the seventh largest deposit taker in the region despite the declining number of branches.