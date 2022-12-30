The year 2023 is finally upon us, and the planets are already starting things off with a bang. While Mercury and Mars are still *sadly* retrograde, Venus will be moving into the innovative, eccentric sign of Aquarius this week. Plus, the first full moon of the year will be taking place in its home sign of Cancer, and Mercury will form a cazimi, aka when a planet enters the heart of the sun, in Capricorn, marking the halfway point of its current retrograde cycle. With so much on the agenda, your New Year’s resolutions aren’t the only thing that will be keeping you busy. As the planets make their waves, your January 2, 2023 weekly horoscope is bringing some strong emotions to the forefront, and emphasizing the need for structure and discipline.

