foxsanantonio.com

Pickle invasion: the growth of pickleball in the Alamo City

SAN ANTONIO - What do LeBron James, Tom Brady, and Kim Clijsters have in common?. Besides being awesome at their respective sport, they are all also backing the popular, funny sounding sport of pickleball - sport that is gaining steam with people of all ages across the country and has started to gain traction right here in the Alamo City.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Fire department advises to celebrate New Years Eve safely

The San Antonio Fire Department is reminding you to celebrate your New Year's Eve safely. Fireworks are illegal inside city limits. If you get caught popping them, you could face a $2,000 fine. If you see reckless use of fireworks risking injury or fire, you can report it at 210-207-7273.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Prepping for a safe transition to 2023

Getting ready for the new year, people prepare with plenty of fireworks. "I like the way they look in the air, that's what I like about them," says Anthony Massey, who always buys a cart full of fireworks for the family. "We start with the little red bag, it's for,...
foxsanantonio.com

Two people dead after slamming into pillar, setting car ablaze

SAN ANTONIO - Two were killed when their vehicle struck a highway pillar and burst into flames on San Antonio's North Side. The San Antonio Police Department says that the accident happened early Sunday around 4:30 a.m. near the 8200 block of IH-35 North. According to authorities, the driver of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police seek answers after teenage girl shot while sleeping in home

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting after a 16-year-old girl was shot while sleeping in her bed early Saturday morning. Police were called around 5:18 a.m. to the 2317 block of Houston St. for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, officers found a teenage girl...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police find 33-year-old man with medical condition

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE 1/1/2023: Anthony Joseph Hodges has been found safe. The San Antonio Police Department asked for the public's assistance to locate a missing endangered adult Saturday afternoon. 33-year-old Anthony Joseph Hodges was last seen on the 10100 block of Cedarmont Drive. Hodges is around 6 foot 3...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

IDEA Public School student wins MLK, Jr. Commission art contest

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture and Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission announced that high school student Shelby Henderson’s artwork titled “No Matter Race Everyone is Equal” is the winner of the commission’s eighth annual Citywide Art Contest. This comes after they received a record number of 60 submissions.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man gunned down after fleeing carjacking suspect

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after a shootout on Interstate 37 Saturday morning, according to authorities. The San Antonio Police Department says the shooting happened around 8 a.m. at a Walmart near Rigsby and Loop 410 on San Antonio's Southeast Side. According to authorities, a man...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

A new era of leadership for Bexar County

The New Year brought in a new era for Bexar County. A courthouse "fixture" as some would say, Peter Sakai, was sworn in on Sunday, January 1 as the new Bexar County Judge. "Let's make our community a better place to live, work and play," says Sakai in his first speech as Bexar County Judge, a pledge to all residents of Bexar County that he promises to create a stronger community. A community focused on family.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man arrested after killing ex-girlfriend, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been charged with murder after he was accused of killing a woman on the West side last week. Police say on December 30th, Ashley Jones and another man were driving when Aaron Lee, Jones' ex-boyfriend pulled up and started arguing with her. That's...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man shot after visiting ex-girlfriend's apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot multiple times after knocking on the door of his ex-girlfriend's apartment on San Antonio's West Side. According to The San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened on July 16th around 10:30 p.m. near the 11500 block of Wild Pine. Police say that Lorenzo...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio Archbishop remembers Pope Benedict XVI

SAN ANTONIO - Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller reflects on the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI who passed away Saturday at the age of 95. The Vatican announced three days before his death that he received the sacrament of the anointing of the sick. Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller met with Pope...
