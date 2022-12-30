Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The most-read San Antonio news stories of 2022Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Pickle invasion: the growth of pickleball in the Alamo City
SAN ANTONIO - What do LeBron James, Tom Brady, and Kim Clijsters have in common?. Besides being awesome at their respective sport, they are all also backing the popular, funny sounding sport of pickleball - sport that is gaining steam with people of all ages across the country and has started to gain traction right here in the Alamo City.
foxsanantonio.com
Fire department advises to celebrate New Years Eve safely
The San Antonio Fire Department is reminding you to celebrate your New Year's Eve safely. Fireworks are illegal inside city limits. If you get caught popping them, you could face a $2,000 fine. If you see reckless use of fireworks risking injury or fire, you can report it at 210-207-7273.
foxsanantonio.com
Investigation underway into cause of suspicious duplex fire on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A person is displaced after a duplex fire on the West Side. The fire started around 2:30 a.m. Monday at a duplex off North Colorado Street and Arbor Place. Firefighters said they found heavy fire coming from the duplex when they arrived on the scene. They are...
foxsanantonio.com
Prepping for a safe transition to 2023
Getting ready for the new year, people prepare with plenty of fireworks. "I like the way they look in the air, that's what I like about them," says Anthony Massey, who always buys a cart full of fireworks for the family. "We start with the little red bag, it's for,...
foxsanantonio.com
Teenage boy shot while watching TV on his couch during drive-by shooting on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - A teenager is recovering after being shot while watching television on is couch during a drive-by shooting on the East Side. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at the Casa Pointe Villas off Interstate 10 near Skyline Park. Police said when they arrived, they found a...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot 4 times, in critical condition following altercation outside San Antonio bar
SAN ANTONIO – A fight broke out overnight outside a West Side bar, leading to one man being shot multiple times, police say. Officers were called around 2:14 a.m. to the 8300 block of Marbach Rd. for a shooting in progress at the Grasshopper club. According to police, two...
foxsanantonio.com
Two people dead after slamming into pillar, setting car ablaze
SAN ANTONIO - Two were killed when their vehicle struck a highway pillar and burst into flames on San Antonio's North Side. The San Antonio Police Department says that the accident happened early Sunday around 4:30 a.m. near the 8200 block of IH-35 North. According to authorities, the driver of...
foxsanantonio.com
Man hospitalized after being pinned inside vehicle following rollover accident
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after a rollover accident on the Northwest Side. The accident happened just before 3 a.m. Monday on North Loop 1604 East and Interstate 10. Police said when they arrived, they found the man pinned inside the vehicle. Firefighters were able to pull the man from the vehicle.
foxsanantonio.com
Police seek answers after teenage girl shot while sleeping in home
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting after a 16-year-old girl was shot while sleeping in her bed early Saturday morning. Police were called around 5:18 a.m. to the 2317 block of Houston St. for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, officers found a teenage girl...
foxsanantonio.com
Police find 33-year-old man with medical condition
SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE 1/1/2023: Anthony Joseph Hodges has been found safe. The San Antonio Police Department asked for the public's assistance to locate a missing endangered adult Saturday afternoon. 33-year-old Anthony Joseph Hodges was last seen on the 10100 block of Cedarmont Drive. Hodges is around 6 foot 3...
foxsanantonio.com
Man in serious condition after being stabbed during fight on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after he was stabbed during a fight late Friday night on the city's Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police say the victim and the 37-year-old suspect got into an argument that turned physical. The suspect...
foxsanantonio.com
IDEA Public School student wins MLK, Jr. Commission art contest
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture and Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission announced that high school student Shelby Henderson’s artwork titled “No Matter Race Everyone is Equal” is the winner of the commission’s eighth annual Citywide Art Contest. This comes after they received a record number of 60 submissions.
foxsanantonio.com
Man gunned down after fleeing carjacking suspect
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after a shootout on Interstate 37 Saturday morning, according to authorities. The San Antonio Police Department says the shooting happened around 8 a.m. at a Walmart near Rigsby and Loop 410 on San Antonio's Southeast Side. According to authorities, a man...
foxsanantonio.com
A new era of leadership for Bexar County
The New Year brought in a new era for Bexar County. A courthouse "fixture" as some would say, Peter Sakai, was sworn in on Sunday, January 1 as the new Bexar County Judge. "Let's make our community a better place to live, work and play," says Sakai in his first speech as Bexar County Judge, a pledge to all residents of Bexar County that he promises to create a stronger community. A community focused on family.
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested after killing ex-girlfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been charged with murder after he was accused of killing a woman on the West side last week. Police say on December 30th, Ashley Jones and another man were driving when Aaron Lee, Jones' ex-boyfriend pulled up and started arguing with her. That's...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot after visiting ex-girlfriend's apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot multiple times after knocking on the door of his ex-girlfriend's apartment on San Antonio's West Side. According to The San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened on July 16th around 10:30 p.m. near the 11500 block of Wild Pine. Police say that Lorenzo...
foxsanantonio.com
Ben Crump calls out the authorities to release video of deadly inmate shooting
SAN ANTONIO - Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump is calling on the Hays County Sheriff's Office to release video of the shooting that left Joshua Leon Wright dead. Court records show Wright was in jail on multiple charges, including failure to appear and evading arrest. Last month, he was taken...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Archbishop remembers Pope Benedict XVI
SAN ANTONIO - Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller reflects on the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI who passed away Saturday at the age of 95. The Vatican announced three days before his death that he received the sacrament of the anointing of the sick. Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller met with Pope...
Comments / 0