Dear Editor: GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos announced his top priority was defeating Gov. Tony Evers in the 2022 election. If the Republicans picked up one more seat in the Senate and five more in the Assembly they would have a super-majority that would “make Tony Evers irrelevant.” Republicans would have the ability to override Evers’ vetoes and have complete control of Wisconsin’s government. Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels went even further, promising, “Republicans will never lose another election in Wisconsin.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO