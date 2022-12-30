Cedar pollen count almost 30x higher than day before, spike wraps up 2022

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Using our new Pollen Sense technology that gives us hourly pollen reports, even on weekends, we’ve seen a huge uptick in cedar pollen that began a noticeable jump on Thursday.

Now on Friday, cedar pollen is in the “very high” category for the first time this cedar season.

Friday pollen report

Due to the increases sensitivity of our Pollen Sense equipment, a cedar pollen count of 3201 and higher is considered “very high.” On Friday morning the pollen count for cedar jumped to 6,960.

The previous highest pollen count this season came on December 14th, but the count that day was only considered high.

Cedar Season typically peaks in January.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.