PADUCAH — Local 6 has activated a Weather Authority Alert for late Monday night into early Tuesday morning for the potential for a few severe thunderstorms and heavy rain. A cluster of thunderstorms will lift across the area this evening between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. We totally rule out a severe storm during this time, but heavy rain will likely be the main threat with this activity.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO