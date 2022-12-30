Read full article on original website
Missouri State Highway Patrol records first fatal crash of 2023
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. – A Benton, Missouri, man has become the year’s first recorded traffic fatality on the state’s highways. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, on Highway 77 and Country Road 352 in Scott County. Investigators claim a...
kbsi23.com
Crews respond to early morning fire
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – At 5:45 a.m. Saturday morning, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a house fire on S. Pacific Street, per a departmental Facebook post. Ladder 1 can be seen making ventilation access to remove the smoke from the house. This incident was quickly contained...
KFVS12
Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A Perry County man is wanted on charges of assault, burglary and more. According to a Facebook post by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office, they are looking for Danny Wesley Brown, 60, on a warrant charging him with two counts of felony first-degree assault, two counts of felony armed criminal action, felony first-degree kidnapping/inflicting injury/terrorizing, felony first-degree burglary and felony unlawful use of a weapon. No bond was set.
westkentuckystar.com
Semi tanker overturns on US 62 west of Paducah
A semi tanker truck overturned Friday morning on US 62/Blandville Road west of Paducah near Childress Road. The tanker was carrying a load of fuel that had to be offloaded before the semi could be uprighted and removed. There were lane closures while the cleanup took place. That was a...
Kait 8
Autopsy scheduled in inmate’s death
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - An inmate’s death is under investigation in Southeast Missouri. The Pemiscot County Sheriff, Tommy Greenwell, confirmed Ricky Hooper, 45, was found dead Saturday in his bunk while breakfast was being served. Greenwell said there appears to be no foul play; an autopsy is scheduled for...
KFVS12
Woman wanted in connection with armed robbery at Graves Co. Dollar General
The new Missouri attorney general will be sworn in on Tuesday, January 3. A 2 year old Portageville girl is still on her journey for a multi-organ transplant only done at a few hospitals around the country. Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous. Updated: 13...
KFVS12
Man arrested after Graves Co. deputies find thousands of pills, 15 lbs. of marijuana at home
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after deputies found thousands of pills and 15 pounds of marijuana while serving a search warrant. Brandon Cavette, 36, of Mayfield, was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, 10 or more dose units; third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, greater than 120 dose units; trafficking in marijuana over 5 pounds and buy/possess drug paraphernalia.
westkentuckystar.com
Sheriff's Office requesting assistance with Graves robbery investigation
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance with an investigation of a Saturday night robbery. According to the Sheriff's Office, the Dollar General Store at 3854 US 45 North was robbed just before 9:45 pm. They say a white female brandished a weapon and left the store...
KFVS12
Benton man arrested for Scott City assault
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested and charged after an assault was reported yesterday in Scott City, Mo. On December 29, around 7:45 p.m., officers from the Scott City Police Department responded to a local residence. It was reported that an assault had occurred, and the suspect left the residence before the officers arrived.
thunderboltradio.com
Boil Water Advisory Issued for Parts of Hickman
A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for parts of Hickman, Kentucky. Public Works Director John Amberg said residents located on Vance Street, Walnut Street, Steve Fields Drive and Bond Street are now advised to boil their water before consumption. The order will be in place until further notice. Amberg...
KFVS12
Crews responding to crash involving buggy
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to avoid traveling on KY 80 on the southern edge of Mayfield. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), crews are responding to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a buggy. The crash is near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection. KYTC...
wpsdlocal6.com
Overnight storms bring chance of damaging wind gusts, flooding
PADUCAH — Local 6 has activated a Weather Authority Alert for late Monday night into early Tuesday morning for the potential for a few severe thunderstorms and heavy rain. A cluster of thunderstorms will lift across the area this evening between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. We totally rule out a severe storm during this time, but heavy rain will likely be the main threat with this activity.
wpsdlocal6.com
Obion County latest to report water-damaged schools following winter storm
HORNBEAK, TN — Obion County is the latest district to report damage to some of their school buildings following a winter storm that brought sub-zero wind chills to the region. Obion County Board of Education Director of Schools Tim Watkins says all buildings in their district had some leaks...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman struck and killed on Lone Oak Road
A Paducah woman was struck and killed after reportedly stepping into traffic on Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. Paducah Police said that 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah apparently stepped into the path of a pickup just before 6 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the truck, 67-year-old Stephen Dew of Boaz, told police Snow stepped in front of his truck and he was unable to stop.
KFVS12
Schnucks ‘Flexforce’ employment option coming to Cape Girardeau location
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Following a launch in the St. Louis area, Schnucks announced it will be expanding its “Flexforce” employment option to other locations, including Cape Girardeau. According to a release from Schnucks, employees can log in to a scheduling app to look at and claim...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigate shots fired on Jefferson Street
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a case of shots fired on Jefferson Street that happened Dec. 27. Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said a building was hit with gunfire Tuesday night at 10:43 p.m. No one was injured. No suspects have been identified...
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center welcomes its first baby of 2023
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri hospital introduced its first baby born in the new year. According to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, first-time parents Kim and Kalob welcomed Violet Zuri at 12:19 a.m. on Sunday, January 1. The baby girl weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and measured...
kbsi23.com
2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
kbsi23.com
Scott County dispute continues; follow up hearing set for January 6
BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A dispute between the commissioners and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department is still ongoing, as it added yet another chapter in the prolonged battle for county-owned property, much to the chagrin of the taxpayers. Friday afternoon, a hearing to move the Scott County Sheriff’s...
thunderboltradio.com
Jackson Man Arrested for Eating Marijuana During Union City Traffic Stop
A Jackson man was arrested in Union City, after eating marijuana during a traffic stop on East Reelfoot Avenue. Police reports said 25 year old Jalen Marshall was taken into custody on charges of tampering with evidence. Reports said the traffic stop was initiated on a 2004 Mercedes Benz driven...
