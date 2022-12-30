ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miner, MO

kbsi23.com

Crews respond to early morning fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – At 5:45 a.m. Saturday morning, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a house fire on S. Pacific Street, per a departmental Facebook post. Ladder 1 can be seen making ventilation access to remove the smoke from the house. This incident was quickly contained...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A Perry County man is wanted on charges of assault, burglary and more. According to a Facebook post by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office, they are looking for Danny Wesley Brown, 60, on a warrant charging him with two counts of felony first-degree assault, two counts of felony armed criminal action, felony first-degree kidnapping/inflicting injury/terrorizing, felony first-degree burglary and felony unlawful use of a weapon. No bond was set.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Semi tanker overturns on US 62 west of Paducah

A semi tanker truck overturned Friday morning on US 62/Blandville Road west of Paducah near Childress Road. The tanker was carrying a load of fuel that had to be offloaded before the semi could be uprighted and removed. There were lane closures while the cleanup took place. That was a...
PADUCAH, KY
Kait 8

Autopsy scheduled in inmate’s death

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - An inmate’s death is under investigation in Southeast Missouri. The Pemiscot County Sheriff, Tommy Greenwell, confirmed Ricky Hooper, 45, was found dead Saturday in his bunk while breakfast was being served. Greenwell said there appears to be no foul play; an autopsy is scheduled for...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Man arrested after Graves Co. deputies find thousands of pills, 15 lbs. of marijuana at home

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after deputies found thousands of pills and 15 pounds of marijuana while serving a search warrant. Brandon Cavette, 36, of Mayfield, was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, 10 or more dose units; third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, greater than 120 dose units; trafficking in marijuana over 5 pounds and buy/possess drug paraphernalia.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Sheriff's Office requesting assistance with Graves robbery investigation

The Graves County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance with an investigation of a Saturday night robbery. According to the Sheriff's Office, the Dollar General Store at 3854 US 45 North was robbed just before 9:45 pm. They say a white female brandished a weapon and left the store...
KFVS12

Benton man arrested for Scott City assault

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested and charged after an assault was reported yesterday in Scott City, Mo. On December 29, around 7:45 p.m., officers from the Scott City Police Department responded to a local residence. It was reported that an assault had occurred, and the suspect left the residence before the officers arrived.
SCOTT CITY, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Parts of Hickman

A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for parts of Hickman, Kentucky. Public Works Director John Amberg said residents located on Vance Street, Walnut Street, Steve Fields Drive and Bond Street are now advised to boil their water before consumption. The order will be in place until further notice. Amberg...
HICKMAN, KY
KFVS12

Crews responding to crash involving buggy

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to avoid traveling on KY 80 on the southern edge of Mayfield. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), crews are responding to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a buggy. The crash is near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection. KYTC...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Overnight storms bring chance of damaging wind gusts, flooding

PADUCAH — Local 6 has activated a Weather Authority Alert for late Monday night into early Tuesday morning for the potential for a few severe thunderstorms and heavy rain. A cluster of thunderstorms will lift across the area this evening between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. We totally rule out a severe storm during this time, but heavy rain will likely be the main threat with this activity.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah woman struck and killed on Lone Oak Road

A Paducah woman was struck and killed after reportedly stepping into traffic on Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. Paducah Police said that 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah apparently stepped into the path of a pickup just before 6 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the truck, 67-year-old Stephen Dew of Boaz, told police Snow stepped in front of his truck and he was unable to stop.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Scott County dispute continues; follow up hearing set for January 6

BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A dispute between the commissioners and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department is still ongoing, as it added yet another chapter in the prolonged battle for county-owned property, much to the chagrin of the taxpayers. Friday afternoon, a hearing to move the Scott County Sheriff’s...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO

